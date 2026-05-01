Chiang Mai police arrest a suspected serial killer after three homeless men were murdered across two provinces. Two killed in one day. The suspect confessed after a manhunt tracked him down. Recently released ex-con now linked to all three brutal killings.

Police in Chiang Mai have arrested a 31-year-old homeless man suspected of being a serial killer. He is accused of a string of killings across two northern provinces. The suspect, Mr. Panae Puli, allegedly murdered three homeless men in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai within months. Two of the killings occurred this week, just weeks after the accused’s release from prison. The murders occurred on the same day and involved extreme violence and attempts to conceal evidence. The rapid succession of deaths triggered a multi-district manhunt on Friday. It ended with his arrest near Chang Phueak Gate and a detailed confession linking all three cases. Chiang Mai police are now expanding the investigation across provinces as they track his movements and assess the full extent of his crimes.

Police in Chiang Mai launched an urgent operation on Friday morning to arrest a 31-year-old man linked to multiple killings. The suspect, Mr. Panae Puli, was identified as a homeless man from Chiang Rai province. Notably, all three victims were also homeless men. The killings occurred across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in recent months. As a result, investigators moved quickly to coordinate across jurisdictions.

Earlier, a pattern began to emerge. Within hours on Wednesday, two homeless men were found dead in Chiang Mai province. Consequently, police suspected a single perpetrator. Therefore, investigative teams were deployed across key districts.

Meanwhile, officers gathered witness accounts and examined forensic evidence. This coordination led to a focused manhunt.

Police trace pattern of killings across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai as manhunt intensifies rapidly

At the same time, authorities confirmed that the suspect had only recently been released from prison. He was freed on March 27, 2025. Previously, he had served time for theft and drug offences. As such, his criminal history was already documented. However, no immediate link was made until the recent killings. This detail later became central to the investigation timeline.

On Wednesday, April 29, two bodies were discovered in Chiang Mai on the same day. First, officers found the body of Mr. Boonrueng Muensri, aged 51. He was from Mae Sariang District in Mae Hong Son province. His body was located under the Rattanakosin Bridge in Chang Moi Subdistrict.

However, the discovery followed a fire reported at the scene. Upon inspection, police found stab wounds to his neck. In addition, the body had been burned. Therefore, investigators concluded the fire was set to conceal the crime.

First victim found burned under bridge after stabbing as police confirm attempt to conceal evidence

Meanwhile, a second body was found under the Khua Sri Wiang Ping Bridge in Fa Ham Subdistrict. This bridge crosses the Ping River and is known as a shelter area. The victim was identified as Mr. Joe Saengsen, aged 46.

Like the first victim, he was from Mae Hong Son province. Furthermore, his body showed signs of a violent assault. Blood was observed coming from his mouth. As a result, police determined he had been attacked at the scene. Importantly, investigators believe both men died on the same day.

As these cases developed, senior officers ordered an immediate escalation. Police Lieutenant General Kritthaphol Yisakhon led the operation. He described the killings as audacious acts. The work of a dangerous killer. Therefore, he ordered a large deployment of investigative officers. Additionally, coordination was expanded between Chang Phueak and Mae Ping police stations. This response accelerated the identification of the suspect.

Senior police escalate investigation after second body found and deploy teams across key districts

At approximately 11:00 AM, senior officers interrogated Mr. Panae following his arrest.

Present were Police Major General Yutthana Kaenchan and other senior commanders. The questioning took place after his capture near Chang Phueak Gate. By then, police had gathered evidence linking him to both crime scenes. Consequently, the interrogation focused on confirming details and sequence.

During questioning, Mr. Panae confessed to both Chiang Mai killings. He provided a detailed account of events. Investigators recorded his statements and compared them with forensic findings. According to his account, the first killing involved Mr. Boonrueng Muensri. Initially, he approached the victim to retrieve a mobile phone. However, the victim refused to return it. As a result, an argument began.

Soon after, the argument escalated into a physical fight. During the struggle, the suspect noticed a utility knife. He then used the knife to stab the victim in the neck. Consequently, the victim collapsed.

Suspect confesses to first killing after dispute over the phone escalates into a fatal stabbing incident

Afterwards, the suspect covered him with a blanket. Then, he used a lighter to ignite a mattress. As a result, the body was burned. Police believe this act was intended to destroy evidence.

He remained at the scene for approximately 20 minutes. Afterwards, he left on foot. He then walked toward the Khua Sri Wiang Ping Bridge. There, he intended to find a place to sleep. However, he encountered another man at the location. The second victim, Mr. Joe Saengsen, was sleeping there. According to the suspect, the victim asked him for money. Additionally, he claimed the encounter angered him.

As a result, the suspect launched a second attack. He kicked the victim in the neck. Then, he stomped on him repeatedly. The assault lasted about 10 minutes. Eventually, the victim became motionless. Afterwards, the suspect fled the area immediately. He hitchhiked toward Doi Suthep. Later, he returned to the city in the evening.

Second victim attacked and killed under bridge before suspect fled the scene and travelled across districts

That night, he slept at a bus stop in Doi Saket district. The next day, he travelled back toward central Chiang Mai. Meanwhile, police intensified their search efforts. Officers tracked movements using witness accounts and location information. Eventually, they located the suspect near Chang Phueak Gate. He was then arrested without resistance.

During further questioning, the suspect admitted to a third killing in Chiang Rai. This incident occurred on January 7, 2026, in Mueang Chiang Rai District. In that case, he attacked another homeless man. He used a rock during the assault. In addition, he stabbed the victim. As a result, the victim died at the scene.

After committing that crime, the suspect fled Chiang Rai. He travelled to Lampang province. Later, he moved to Chiang Mai province in search of work. During this period, he remained transient. Subsequently, police linked the Chiang Rai case to the Chiang Mai murders. This link was based on the suspect’s confession and supporting evidence. However, verification of all details is ongoing.

Suspect admits earlier Chiang Rai killing as police link cases across provinces and expand inquiry

Following the interrogation, police filed initial charges. These include intentional homicide. Furthermore, charges include the destruction of a corpse to conceal the cause of death. The charges reflect the actions described in the investigation. At the same time, police confirmed that the investigation remains active.

Officers are reviewing the suspect’s movements across multiple provinces. They are also examining whether additional incidents may be connected. Therefore, further inquiries are underway. Officials reiterated that the suspect has a prior criminal record. He had served time for theft and drug use. Notably, he was released only months before the killings.

Meanwhile, all three victims have been formally identified. Each was a homeless man living in northern Thailand. Their deaths are now part of a single investigation. Authorities have notified relevant agencies and coordinated case files. As the case progresses, forensic evidence continues to be analysed.

Investigators are cross-checking the suspect’s statements with physical evidence. In addition, witnesses are being interviewed in several districts. Consequently, the case file continues to expand. The suspect remains in custody as legal proceedings begin. Further charges remain possible as the investigation develops.

Further reading:

Family of murdered school boss speak of her sense of duty and responsibility. Sacrificed her own life

Police end hostage terror at Hat Yai school after drug crazed man attacked and took Principal hostage

Drug crazed man goes on rampage at Ayutthaya dorm killing two elderly people and wounding brother

Man murders three elderly relatives in a Suphan Buri village on Friday. Horror shooting shocked police

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London now targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime