King and Queen back in Bangkok after formal state visit to Sweden to mark King Carl Gustaf’s birthday

Thai King and Queen return from Sweden after high-profile royal visit, joining global leaders at King Carl Gustaf’s 80th birthday banquet in Stockholm, marking a major international gathering and reaffirming historic ties between the two kingdoms.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida have returned to Bangkok after a high-profile visit to Sweden, where they joined global royalty at a landmark banquet marking the 80th birthday of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf. The visit, at the Swedish monarch’s invitation, placed Thailand at the centre of a major royal gathering, with Their Majesties the only Asian representation. From their formal arrival at Arlanda International Airport, received by Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria, to ceremonies at the Royal Palace, the programme underscored strict protocol and long-standing ties between the two kingdoms.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida have returned to Bangkok following an official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden. The visit centred on ceremonies marking the 80th birthday of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Their Majesties attended a gala celebration on Thursday evening at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Moreover, the event formed part of a wider programme hosted by the Swedish monarch. As a result, heads of state and royal families gathered in the Swedish capital.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen arrived in Sweden on April 29. Their aircraft, a Thai Airways International flight, landed at Arlanda International Airport at 8:29 a.m. local time.

Arrival in Sweden and a formal reception by Crown Princess Victoria marked the start of the Royal visit

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were received by Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. Subsequently, the royal party proceeded under official protocol. The visit took place at the invitation of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf. It ran from April 29 to May 2, 2026. During this period, the programme focused on formal ceremonies and royal engagements.

Their Majesties resided at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm throughout the visit. The hotel served as the official residence for the duration of their stay. Meanwhile, preparations continued across the capital for the state banquet.

The banquet at the Royal Palace formed the central event. Heads of state, royal figures, and senior dignitaries attended. As such, the gathering reflected broad international representation. Notably, the Thai royal family was the only royal representation from Asia present.

At the banquet, His Majesty the King of Thailand attended in white tie. Her Majesty the Queen wore an evening gown and a tiara. In addition, Her Majesty wore the Order of the Royal House of Chakri. During the dinner, His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf delivered formal remarks.

State banquet at the Royal Palace gathers global royalty and dignitaries for Swedish king’s celebration

He thanked attending heads of state and royal families. Furthermore, he acknowledged their presence at the milestone celebration. After the dinner, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria delivered a speech. She paid tribute to His Majesty the King of Sweden and his reign.

Members of the Swedish royal family also attended the gala dinner. These included Her Royal Highness Princess Estelle and His Royal Highness Prince Daniel. Meanwhile, proceedings continued under formal protocol.

The event brought together leaders, royals, and distinguished guests. Consequently, it underscored the significance of the occasion within royal and diplomatic circles.

The visit also highlighted long-standing ties between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Sweden. Diplomatic relations date back to 1868. In that year, both kingdoms signed the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation during the reign of His Majesty King Mongkut. Relations strengthened further in 1897.

Historic ties between Thailand and Sweden traced through Royal visits, treaties and diplomacy

At that time, His Majesty King Chulalongkorn visited Sweden during his first European tour. He was received by His Majesty King Oscar II of Sweden. Consequently, the visit became a defining moment in bilateral relations.

The historic visit is commemorated annually in Ragunda. The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Pavilion marks the occasion. As such, it stands as a symbol of enduring ties between the two monarchies. Royal exchanges continued into the 20th century.

In 1960, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit paid a state visit to Sweden. In turn, Swedish royals have made several visits to Thailand over the years.

His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Her Majesty Queen Silvia have visited Thailand on multiple occasions. These visits reflect continued engagement between the royal families. Moreover, they reinforce long-standing diplomatic links.

Conclusion of official visit and departure from Stockholm after ceremonies for the Swedish king’s birthday

Throughout the current visit, formal protocol was observed at all stages. Events proceeded according to established royal and diplomatic practice.

After completing the programme, Their Majesties departed Stockholm on Friday, May 1. They left the Grand Hôtel and travelled to the airport. From there, they boarded their return flight to Thailand. The visit concluded after several days of official engagements.

Ultimately, it marked another chapter in relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Further reading:

Thailand’s Queen Suthida lands in Italy for a visit in her role as an ambassador for women’s ice hockey

Queen Suthida centre stage as Southeast Asian games are opened in Bangkok by King Maha Vajiralongkorn

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida warmly welcomed in Beijing by China’s President Xi Jinping

New cabinet sworn in before the King and Queen at a time of political instability and economic malaise

Former conservative senator warns Prime Minister Anutin’s new cabinet will land him in legal hot water

Government to be finalised with cabinet ready to take office next week and policy statement delivered to parliament

Anutin planning eight-month economic programme as his PM tenure will extend to the next government

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border with crossings to be kept shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed