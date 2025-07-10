Thaksin stoutly defends Prime Minister Ung Ing and blames the 2017 Constitution for thwarting progress

Former PM Thaksin fiercely defends daughter PM Ung Ing, blames the 2017 Constitution for blocking progress, accuses the Senate of election fraud, warns of political deadlock and vows Thailand will overcome turmoil with new leadership options and bold reforms ahead.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra came out swinging on Wednesday, insisting Thailand is not at a political dead end—and vowing the country will push through its current turmoil. At a press event in Bangkok’s Eastin Hotel, Thaksin defended his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or ‘Ung Ing’, declaring she had “done nothing wrong.” He also shut down speculation about foreign alliances, making it clear his ties with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen are over. Thaksin saved his fiercest fire for the 2017 Constitution. He blasted it as a straitjacket on leadership, claiming it was written specifically to cripple democratic governments. “They had my face in front of them when they drafted it,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a rare public appearance on July 9. He spoke at an event marking 55 years of the Nation Media Group. The event was titled “Breaking the Deadlock in Thailand.” Thaksin addressed key issues facing the country. These included political gridlock, the Senate’s influence and his daughter’s legal troubles. He also outlined paths forward for Thai democracy.

From the start, Thaksin rejected the idea of a political dead end. According to him, the appearance of a deadlock means someone is obstructing progress. He emphasised that solutions remain possible.

To that end, Thaksin proposed three potential scenarios. First, his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, could be cleared by the Constitutional Court. If that happens, she could resume full duties. Second, Pheu Thai could nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as an alternative prime minister. Finally, if both efforts fail, the Deputy Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, could dissolve Parliament and call new elections.

Legal future of Parliament hinges on whether an acting prime minister can constitutionally dissolve the House

However, the third option raises legal uncertainty. Some experts argue that only a full prime minister can dissolve the House. Others believe an acting prime minister has the same authority. Therefore, despite Thaksin’s confidence, the Constitutional Court may need to decide.

Meanwhile, Thaksin sharply criticised the 2017 constitution. He claimed it was written specifically to block his return to power. In his words, “Those who wrote the constitution had my face in front of them.” He added that the charter weakens elected governments and favours small parties. As a result, decision-making is fragmented and slow.

Importantly, Thaksin blamed the constitution for Thailand’s sluggish economy. He argued that a weak executive cannot drive large-scale development. Therefore, he urged the government to act boldly. He called for massive public investment and policy innovation. Without this, he warned, public confidence will continue to erode.

Throughout the event, Thaksin defended his daughter. He expressed confidence in her innocence. He believes the evidence is solid. “I trust the law and the facts,” he said. “She did nothing wrong.”

Thaksin accuses Senate elements of election fraud and reveals secret vote-brokering before 2023 election

Still, he said the case is about more than legal interpretation. Thaksin believes the attacks are politically motivated. He accused the Senate of interfering in the democratic process. More strongly, he accused senate elements of “election fraud.”

To support this, Thaksin shared shocking details from the 2023 election. He claimed Senate seats were promised in exchange for controlling blocs of 15 MPs. According to him, this was prearranged before votes were cast. “I was shocked,” he said. “This was all prepared in advance.”

Moreover, Thaksin addressed his past relationships with political figures. He denied any recent contact with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul or political fixer Newin Chidchob. Yet, he added, “Thai politics has no true friends or permanent enemies.” This leaves the possibility of future collaboration open.

Notably, Thaksin explained the fallout between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai. The dispute centred on control of the Interior Ministry. Pheu Thai needed the ministry for its key policies. These included drug reform, housing, and poverty reduction.

Power struggle with Bhumjaithai exposed as Thaksin blames ministry control for coalition breakdown

Initially, Pheu Thai offered other cabinet positions. But Bhumjaithai refused. According to Thaksin, they wanted only powerful ministries. “We knew their past,” he said. This implied serious trust issues.

He also addressed the audio clip scandal involving Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Leaked recordings implicated Hun Sen and Paetongtarn in private discussions. Thaksin said the leak was a deliberate attempt to discredit his daughter. He acknowledged his past closeness with Hun Sen. However, he admitted, “It was a mistake. That relationship is now over.”

Thaksin then reflected on how political warfare has changed in Thailand. In the past, orders came through a clear hierarchy. Today, authority is split among various legal and political bodies. While this adds formality, Thaksin argued it creates confusion and inefficiency. He said some rules are overly strict and petty.

Thaksin warns of confusion in Thai governance as political authority fractures across competing agencies

Nevertheless, he insisted on respecting the law. “If we distort the rules, it’s hard to live together,” he warned. But he also vowed to fight back if others played dirty. “If there’s a punch below the belt, I’ll stomp on their feet.”

Thaksin has come to accept the instability of Thai politics. Party dissolutions and lawsuits no longer surprise him. For him, these are just obstacles to be managed. “Problems are there to be solved, not carried,” he said.

He revealed that Paetongtarn tries to remain calm. Despite fierce attacks, she stays composed. “Don’t think too much,” he tells her. “Just sweep the water away.”

Despite the tension, Thaksin claimed the government remains stable. Pheu Thai has 255 votes in the House. The opposition holds 239. It’s a narrow margin, but manageable. He admitted the coalition is fragile. Still, the party is working to strengthen support.

Coalition faces cracks and shifting alliances as Thaksin braces for possible removal of Paetongtarn

“If we get stuck, we’ll do the math,” he said. He was referring to coalition calculations. If needed, the party may even reunite with former rivals. “We’ll swallow four barrels of blood,” he said, using a Thai metaphor for painful compromise.

According to Thaksin, defections from the coalition are possible. However, this is expected in politics. “People come and go,” he said. “We can’t control everything.”

If Paetongtarn is disqualified, the next move will be to nominate Chaikasem. If that fails, only one option remains: dissolve Parliament. Thaksin repeated this point several times during the event.

He praised the current Interior Minister for taking quick, bold action. “He’s on the right track,” Thaksin said. He stressed that early momentum is essential.

Thailand must draft a new charter to fix a system that promotes division and blocks effective leadership

Even so, Thaksin said Thailand’s political structure remains deeply flawed. The constitution promotes division and prevents effective governance. He urged the drafting of a new charter. It should support majority rule and cohesive leadership.

A proposal by the People’s Party was also mentioned. They suggested appointing an interim prime minister, holding elections in six months, and drafting a new constitution via referendum. Thaksin did not endorse the idea directly. However, he said the country desperately needs reform.

Throughout the discussion, Thaksin portrayed himself as a concerned father and veteran leader. “Today, I come as the Prime Minister’s father,” he said. “I haven’t been close to my children in 17 years. Now I’m back, and I worry about them.”

Finally, Thaksin repeated his central message. Thailand has not reached a dead end. Challenges remain, but solutions are within reach. “There is no dead end,” he said. “We will find a way through.”

