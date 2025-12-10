Thai PM vows to pursue military operations against Cambodia and to deliver a crushing blow to Hun Sen

Thai PM Anutin vows no ceasefire as Thailand drives a full military push to cripple Cambodia’s forces. He rejected outright false peace claims as fighting intensifies, casualties climb and Thailand moves to deliver a decisive blow to Hun Sen’s power.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s resolve to press ahead with military operations against Cambodia. He flatly dismissed reports of a brokered ceasefire, calling the claims from Malaysia pure misinformation. Meanwhile, Thai forces continued their advance against Cambodian units. One battlefield report listed four Thai soldiers killed and 65 wounded, with Cambodian losses described as far higher. Thai military planners also made their intention clear: they aim to deliver a decisive blow to Cambodia’s military capability.

On Tuesday evening at Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul again repeated and confirmed the Thai government’s stance on the latest outbreak of hostilities with Cambodia. He said Thailand would not accept any brokered ceasefire. His message was firm. His tone left no opening for mediation. Fighting intensified as he spoke.

Indeed, a source close to the Prime Minister said on Monday that Thailand had ruled out a mediated ceasefire or talks with the United States. The source said Washington had no role at this stage. Furthermore, the Prime Minister said he did not care about the US–Thai trade deal during the crisis. His focus, he said, remained on protecting national sovereignty. The statement signalled a hardened posture.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Anutin warned that Thailand would no longer accept Cambodian de facto leader Hun Sen’s games and ploys. In short, the military operation underway is aimed at putting manners on the Cambodian dictator.

Opposition support grows but warnings emerge that warfare alone cannot resolve this crisis

Certainly, the minority government appears to have the backing of the opposition and other political groups. Their support covers the government’s tough and decisive approach to Cambodia. However, the leader of the People’s Party issued a warning.

He said warfare alone would not end the conflict. He also linked the crisis to scammer compounds inside Thailand. According to him, only negotiations would produce a lasting settlement. His message broke from the government line.

At this time, Thai officials have ruled out mediated talks. They say Bangkok will negotiate only after Cambodia shows clear sincerity. They emphasise actions, not statements. They argue that words are not enough after repeated clashes. Their position remains unchanged through the week.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister confirmed again on Tuesday that the issue was now in the hands of the Thai armed forces. Military commanders intend to inflict a decisive blow on Cambodia’s capabilities. They want to weaken Cambodia for at least a generation. They believe such action will stop future threats or challenges. Their objective is long-term paralysis of military assets across the border.

Confusion over reported ceasefire erupts as Thailand retakes territory and reasserts its firm position

In the meantime, Thai units advanced and retook land and villages not held for decades. Their movements widened the battlefront. Earlier in the afternoon, Anutin expressed sorrow for the dead and injured. Four Thai soldiers were reported killed.

Sixty-five were injured. The Prime Minister said their sacrifice demanded the continuation of the military operation. He said their deaths must not be in vain.

However, confusion soon erupted due to foreign press reports. Several overseas agencies claimed Thailand had accepted a ceasefire proposed by Malaysia and Cambodia. The Prime Minister immediately responded. At 7:20 p.m. on December 9, he posted on Facebook. He wrote that Thailand’s direction “remains status quo.” He said there would be no ceasefire. His statement repeated his earlier remarks.

Shortly after, Trisulee Traisanakul, the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, issued a detailed rebuttal. She said the foreign reports were untrue and inconsistent with the government’s position. She said the Prime Minister had not accepted or discussed any ceasefire with Malaysia.

Government focuses on accurate news while rejecting negotiations and rejecting misinformation

She repeated that the situation could not be stopped at this time. She added that the Thai military must fully carry out planned operations. She said the goal remained the protection of border communities and national sovereignty.

Additionally, Ms. Trisulee said the Prime Minister had stated clearly that Thailand had not received any contact from Cambodia seeking negotiations. She said the government continued to take necessary actions to stabilise the border.

Furthermore, she said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been instructed to correct misinformation. These clarifications were sent to ambassadors worldwide. Thailand also informed the United Nations that it had not initiated the clashes. Traisulee stressed that government communications were factual and not fabricated.

The government then urged the public to rely on official agencies. Officials warned that overseas reports could cause confusion. They said the situation remained sensitive. They emphasised that accuracy was critical during ongoing operations.

Thai leaders honour fallen soldiers as intense cross-border attacks escalate across multiple fronts

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister later addressed the death of Thai soldiers. His voice trembled as he described them as national heroes. He said the state must honour them. He pledged full compensation and support for their families.

When asked about comments by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, he dismissed them. He said Thailand would protect its sovereignty and its people. He insisted the government would take full care of the Thai population.

Later in the day, the 2nd Army Region released its battlefield report. It said Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions heavily between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The attack spread across 33 areas. It involved around 125 BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launches. It also involved 5,000 rocket rounds. Suicide drones or FPV drones were used.

The report said the strikes hit Thai bases and strongholds along multiple fronts. The heaviest fighting occurred in Chong An Ma and Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. More fighting occurred in Thiang Ta Mok in Sisaket. There were also clashes in Chong Khana and Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin. Thai forces responded proportionately.

Thai forces sustain losses but maintain operations aimed at long-term paralysis of Cambodian capabilities

As a result of the clashes, at least four Thai soldiers were confirmed dead. Sixty-five were injured. Cambodian losses stood at 61 soldiers killed. Injuries on the Cambodian side were still under assessment. The 2nd Army said deployments remained active across the entire border region. It said the situation remained volatile. It said measures would continue to secure sovereignty to the fullest legal extent.

Moreover, army chief-of-staff Gen Chaiyaphreuk Duangpraphat confirmed the broader objective. He said the Thai army intended to paralyse Cambodia’s military capabilities for a long period. He said this approach aimed to secure future generations of Thais. Fighting had entered its second day on Monday.

The army also reported destroying a casino used as a Cambodian drone control station. This action followed fresh violence on Sunday afternoon in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district. Residents in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani were urged to evacuate.

Additionally, humanitarian assistance began flowing into affected areas. The Saijaithai Foundation, under royal patronage, provided ฿5,000 and a gift basket to each injured soldier and his family. Provincial authorities monitored developments closely. They prepared support measures for affected families and units. Officials warned that more residents might need assistance if fighting expanded.

Fighting expands to Sa Kaeo as troops reinforce positions and public health services shut down in border areas

Meanwhile, the conflict widened into Sa Kaeo province. The Burapha Task Force launched attacks against Cambodian troops accused of violating Thai sovereignty there. The First Army said its operation sought to reclaim Thai sovereign territory. It did not disclose the location. It said updates would follow.

The Burapha Task Force controls the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo. Its announcement came hours after commanders placed the force on full alert. Cambodia had continued reinforcing troops and weapons. Movements occurred around the clock.

The earlier round of clashes in July had ended with a ceasefire. ASEAN and US President Donald Trump had brokered that agreement. However, the new fighting broke out after Thai forces cracked down on Cambodian encroachment.

The crackdown took place in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district. Cambodian forces began reinforcing soon after. The situation escalated throughout the week.

Due to the deteriorating situation, the Sa Kaeo Public Health Office shut down public hospital services in border districts. Facilities in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat limited operations to emergencies only. Authorities ordered residents in those districts to evacuate to emergency shelters. They advised people to remain in shelters until the situation stabilised.

Calls for diplomacy rise but government maintains refusal to negotiate amid worsening border conflict

Meanwhile, People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut again addressed the conflict. He said decisive warfare was no longer possible in this era. He argued that proportionate force, compliance with international standards and diplomatic pressure were essential.

He said negotiations would end the conflict. He urged the government to consider whether Cambodia sought to divert attention from the crackdown on scammers. He noted that assets of major perpetrators had been seized. He said these developments could influence Cambodia’s behaviour.

Nevertheless, the government maintained its position. It said no ceasefire had been accepted. It repeated that no negotiations would occur until Cambodia demonstrated sincerity in its actions. It said the military must continue operations until security is restored.

Forces remained deployed across all fronts. Border provinces operated under emergency conditions. Officials said the conflict had entered a new and dangerous phase, with no timeline for de-escalation.

Widening conflict across border provinces intensifies pressure on civilians as Thailand holds firm

As the week continues, the confrontation widens across at least seven provinces. Thai forces remained on high alert. Movement of units increased. Artillery exchanges persisted. Commanders evaluated operational objectives daily.

Field reports indicated constant pressure on supply lines. Evacuation centres filled across border districts. Additionally, local administrations coordinated food, water and transport. They prepared for further influxes if clashes intensified.

Throughout the period, officials repeated that sovereignty remained the central objective. They said military operations reflected planned strategy. They said they would continue until threats were neutralised. Thai forces held positions regained after decades.

Military planners assessed further targets. Communications remained controlled and factual. Government agencies worked to reduce confusion caused by foreign media. Public warnings continued.

By Tuesday night, the situation remained highly unstable. No channels for negotiation were open. Casualties on both sides mounted. The Thai government insisted its operations would continue. The Cambodian side continued its deployments.

The conflict stretched across multiple border zones. The armed forces prepared for further engagements. Government messaging stayed firm: Thailand would not accept a ceasefire and will not negotiate at this time. The military operation will continue until Cambodia is taught a lesson and signals its sincere commitment to peace.

