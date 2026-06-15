Thai woman’s courage and her mother’s relentless fight for justice exposed a horrific UK kidnap, rape and torture ordeal after she refused a mystery suitcase from Thailand. DNA evidence helped jail Gagandeep Singh for decades before deportation from Britain.

A young Thai woman’s remarkable courage and her mother’s refusal to surrender brought down a brutal rapist after a terrifying kidnap and torture ordeal that began with a simple refusal to carry a mysterious suitcase from Thailand. Held captive for more than 24 hours, beaten, whipped, burnt and raped, the woman eventually broke her silence, while clothing preserved by her mother delivered a one-in-a-million DNA match that helped jail Gagandeep Singh for decades before his deportation.

A young Thai woman who survived a savage kidnap, rape and torture ordeal in Britain has been hailed for her immense courage by Metropolitan Police detectives. Crucially, her mother’s determination, evidence preservation and refusal to give up became central to bringing her attacker to justice.

The 24-year-old endured more than 24 hours of horrific violence after returning from Thailand in June 2024. Yet she eventually overcame fear and intimidation to reveal the full extent of the attack.

Her attacker, Gagandeep Singh, 34, from Wandsworth in south London, has now begun a 34-year sentence. The punishment includes 28 years in prison and a six-year extended licence period. The sentence was handed down last Friday, June 12.

London rapist faces decades behind bars after Thai woman’s kidnap and torture ordeal is exposed

Following his conviction at Isleworth Crown Court, Singh must serve at least 18 years before parole consideration. Afterwards, he faces deportation from Britain with no right of re-entry.

The court heard the ordeal began during the victim’s journey from Thailand to the United Kingdom. Initially, she was asked to carry a suitcase containing unknown items into the country.

The young woman became suspicious and refused the request. However, her decision was followed by a calculated abduction at Birmingham Airport.

Masked men forced her into a vehicle and drove her to London. Thereafter, she was taken to a house in Hanwell in west London, where her nightmare intensified.

Inside the property, the woman suffered relentless abuse for more than a day. During the assault, she was punched, beaten, stripped, whipped and burnt.

Victim suffers more than 24 hours of violence before release and threats to remain silent

In addition, Singh raped her twice before she was finally released. Before leaving, her captors threatened her and warned her to remain silent.

Consequently, the victim was terrified and unable to immediately explain everything to her family. Nevertheless, she turned to her mother within hours of her release.

She revealed she had been attacked but concealed the worst details of her suffering. In response, her mother immediately contacted the Metropolitan Police through a third-party report.

At that point, the woman felt unable to speak fully to detectives. She later explained that approaching police appeared overwhelming and dangerous.

“I never wanted to contact the police. It felt daunting. I was left thinking that if I did, I could be putting myself and the people around me in danger,” she said.

Thai mother keeps vital evidence and refuses to abandon her daughter’s fight for justice

Despite those fears, her mother remained resolute. Importantly, she preserved the clothing worn during the kidnapping and kept medical records.

The victim later described her mother’s relentless support and courage throughout the investigation.

“It was my mum who never gave up. She believed going to the police was the right thing to do. She kept my clothes as evidence and saved all of my doctor’s notes,” she said.

Her mother also feared others could become victims. Therefore, she continued pressing for the investigation despite her daughter’s initial hesitation.

“She said she couldn’t rest knowing they could be doing this to other people,” the victim added.

Over the following six weeks, the victim slowly found the strength to provide a complete statement. Meanwhile, detectives carefully built trust and allowed the investigation to move at her pace.

Female detectives build trust as preserved clothing delivers a crucial DNA breakthrough in the case

A specialist team of female officers worked closely with her throughout the process. As part of this approach, they prioritised patience, engagement and support.

Separately, the clothing kept by her mother became a decisive forensic breakthrough. Detective Constable Seetara Abdul submitted the material for scientific examination.

The results produced a one-in-a-million DNA match linking Singh to the crimes. By then, he was already held on remand for an unrelated offence.

Police arrested Singh and carried out a formal interview. During questioning, he answered “no comment” to every allegation.

Even so, investigators already possessed powerful evidence against him. The DNA match and the victim’s testimony secured the charges.

Met detective praises Thai victim’s courage after brutal attack and lengthy prosecution since 2024

Detective Constable Abdul, from the Metropolitan Police North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, described the crimes as exceptionally brutal.

“The brutality of what the victim in this case faced is unimaginable,” she said.

Notably, the detective praised the victim for confronting her attacker and completing the criminal process.

“She has shown immense bravery in coming forward and helping us ensure her attacker faces justice,” Detective Constable Abdul said.

The officer said the victim had been subjected to a cruel level of control and feared for her life. On another front, investigators had to overcome threats designed to silence her.

“Threats were made to try and silence her, but the support of her mum and the diligent care shown by the officers investigating her case meant we were able to apprehend and charge an extremely dangerous individual,” she said.

Police say careful support helped the victim tell her story and secure the major conviction last Friday

The detective also acknowledged the challenge faced by many victims of such attacks. Accordingly, officers focused on creating an environment where trust could develop.

“In this case, a team of supportive female officers focused on prioritising engagement that moved at the victim’s pace, allowing her the time to begin to trust the officers and giving her the space to tell her story,” she said.

“We want to thank her for that trust and for the patience, bravery and determination she has shown throughout this investigation and the trial that followed.”

The victim later described the emotional impact of the ordeal. At the time, she said she carried a deep sense of shame and struggled to regain her confidence.

Nevertheless, she credited her family and friends for helping her continue through the investigation and trial.

“My friends and family supported me throughout everything. They made sure I never lost the strength to keep going, and for that I am truly grateful,” she said.

Thai victim says she survived the ordeal and family support helped rebuild her strength for the future

She also delivered a message after surviving the attack and its aftermath.

“To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again,” she said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother thanked the Metropolitan Police for its professionalism and sensitivity from the first report.

She said officers reassured her that third-party reporting was possible, despite her daughter’s initial reluctance. Moreover, police continued investigating because of the seriousness of the offences.

The mother said the family remained grateful for the support received throughout the case. Ultimately, she said the conviction brought closure and removed a dangerous individual from the streets.

The investigation combined the victim’s bravery, her mother’s actions, forensic evidence and detailed police work. As a result, the man responsible for the prolonged attack now faces decades behind bars before deportation from Britain.

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