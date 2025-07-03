Brit teen Bella May Culley claims Thai cops forced her to smuggle drugs—but CCTV shows her calmly walking through Bangkok airport. Now jailed in Georgia, officials slam her story as a desperate lie to dodge years in one of the world’s toughest prisons.

19-old Brit Bella May Culley is fighting to spin a story from inside the infamous Rustavi’s prison number 5 — but Thai authorities aren’t buying it. The young woman, now facing serious drug trafficking charges in Georgia, claims she was tortured and forced to smuggle narcotics out of Thailand. In court, she pointed the finger at Thai customs and border officers, painting herself as a victim of a cross-border crime ring. But on Wednesday, Thai immigration officials hit back hard. They flatly denied her claims and released damning CCTV footage that tells a very different story.

The video shows Culley calmly walking through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, using the automated passport control system. No signs of distress, no interaction with police, no help requested and no coercion.

“She sailed through without a hitch,” said an immigration source. “There’s zero evidence anyone forced her to do anything.”

Culley’s attempt to shift blame, officials suggest, is a desperate move to dodge a long prison sentence.

Thai immigration authorities have firmly denied allegations by 19‑year‑old British national Bella May Culley. She is currently facing drug trafficking charges in Georgia. Culley alleges torture and coercion to smuggle drugs out of Thailand. However, surveillance footage from Suvarnabhumi Airport contradicts her testimony.

On July 2, Police Lieutenant General Choengron Rimpadee, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau 2, spoke out. He presented CCTV evidence from May 10, 2025. The footage shows Culley walking normally through passport control.

CCTV footage contradicts Culley’s claims of torture and coercion while leaving Thailand in May 2025

In fact, the automated ABC gate scanned her without any issues. And importantly, she made no emergency gestures or calls for help at any point.

Moreover, Thai immigration records confirm she boarded an Air Arabia flight G9822 at 7:00 a.m. She flew to Sharjah, UAE. Her departure time was 8:55 a.m. Hence, there is a clear timeline. Consequently, Lt. Gen. Choengron stated, “There is absolutely no factual basis to her claims.” He emphasised that the CCTV shows no signs of distress or coercion.

Furthermore, “There is no evidence whatsoever that any immigration or police officers forced or threatened the suspect to smuggle drugs out,” he added. Authorities found no show of fear, no assistance request, and no unusual behaviour. Therefore, they concluded that her story may be a defence tactic. Additionally, they flagged her in Thailand’s immigration system under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522. As a result, she is now a prohibited person.

Meanwhile, Thai airport immigration, under national policy, prioritises intercepting illegal travellers. They collaborate closely with Customs and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. Since January, they have aided in over ten outbound drug‐seizure arrests. Thus, officials say this case fits their broader efforts to combat trafficking.

Officials reject coercion narrative and cite drug seizure data in support of heightened border vigilance

By contrast, Culley appeared in Tbilisi City Court on July 1. She pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing and trafficking large drug quantities. Apparently, Georgian police found 12 kg of marijuana and 2 kg of hashish in her luggage. She showed a scar on her wrist. She claimed this was inflicted in Thailand during coercion. Moreover, she insisted that she had no drugs in her blood.

Her lawyer argued that she never knew the bag’s contents. Also, he said that “it was impossible” she carried the drugs knowingly. He said she was set up by unknown people. Accordingly, the judge denied bail. Culley has been detained for 52 days. The next hearing is set for July 10.

Interestingly, her account mirrors that of Charlotte May Lee, another British national. Lee, aged 21, faced cannabis trafficking charges in Sri Lanka. She was arrested on May 12 at Colombo’s Bandaranaike Airport. In her bag, customs found £1.2 million worth of a potent cannabis‐based drug called Kush. Lee also claimed she was tricked in Thailand. Friends say she met a man there who orchestrated her downfall.

Subsequently, Thailand’s Minister of Public Health, Somsak Thepsuthin, launched an urgent crackdown. His focus was on cannabis smuggling from Thailand abroad. Furthermore, Sri Lankan prison guards say Lee is held in Welikada Prison. They describe it as filthy, overcrowded, and harsh. Indeed, its women’s wing, built for 150, houses over 650 inmates. Conditions include sleeping on concrete floors and washing with cold bucket water.

Two British women share nearly identical drug-smuggling stories, prompting broader security concerns

Moreover, judges denied Lee bail. Consequently, she now faces months, possibly years, in jail. And importantly, Sri Lankan drug laws impose severe sentences, regardless of intent. Therefore, even claims of manipulation rarely succeed.

In the meantime, authorities in both countries suspect a criminal network. Police noted that both Culley’s and Lee’s drug packages were similarly sealed. Specifically, industrial vacuum‑sealed bags are designed to evade detection.

Hence, they believe professional smugglers coordinated both. Furthermore, Kush—a potent synthetic cannabinoid—is spreading fast. Originally seen in Sierra Leone in 2022, it has now reached Asia and Africa. It often contains harmful chemicals like formalin, tramadol, or even rat poison. Therefore, law enforcement considers it highly dangerous.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Arun Musikim of Thailand’s Surat Thani Provincial Police offered insight. He said cannabis is now legal under controlled conditions. Yet criminal gangs exploit that leniency. For example, they target young Western travellers. They promise free holidays, hotels, and spending money. However, they pressure recruits into carrying unknown baggage. For instance, backpackers and jobless Brits are commonly used as mules.

Officials believe criminal networks are using Western travellers as drug mules via free trip schemes

He added, “Backpackers are promised free trips. But most have no idea what they carry.” Indeed, both Culley and Lee fit that profile: single, inexperienced, and easily manipulated. Additionally, social media and online lures help gangs find their targets. Consequently, authorities have increased surveillance at airports.

Furthermore, Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanumas Boonyalak, head of the Immigration Bureau, reaffirmed this stance. He praised joint efforts with Customs. Together, they intercepted multiple traffickers this year. He urged travellers to be cautious. Likewise, both cases show how vulnerable tourists can be.

Meanwhile, Culley remains in Georgian custody. She has been held for 52 days, and the next hearing is July 10. Her defence will argue coercion and torture. However, Georgian courts apply strict liability in drug offences. Hence, proving her story may be difficult. Still, her legal team hopes to demonstrate that she was unaware of the drugs.

Conversely, Lee’s case is ongoing in Sri Lanka. Her legal team is preparing to argue manipulation. However, under Sri Lankan law, drug traffickers face sentences of up to 25 years. They also face lengthy pre‑trial detention. Indeed, even if found innocent, they may remain in jail for months.

With both women in jail abroad, lawyers argue coercion amid severe anti-drug laws and long detentions

In addition, Thai authorities are watching these developments closely. They worry criminal groups may run coordinated operations out of the kingdom. Therefore, they will likely tighten outbound screening. Moreover, immigration records will mark travellers suspected of criminal intent.

To be sure, these cases send a clear message. Also, they highlight rising risks for solo travellers in Southeast Asia. Both Culley and Lee came seeking adventure. Instead, they ended up facing foreign justice systems. Thus, authorities urge caution at borders and awareness of recruitment tactics.

Finally, Culley’s case will proceed in Georgia. Yet in Thailand, officials say the evidence contradicts her claims. They believe she walked freely through Suvarnabhumi Airport. Therefore, they reject her coercion narrative. They stand by their conclusion: she was not forced or threatened by Thai officials.

