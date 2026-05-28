Thai parliament faces explosive vote on MP Chonnapat Naksua as DSI seeks summons over alleged billion-baht gambling network. Organised crime claims, immunity rules and a high-stakes May 28 decision will determine whether questioning begins now or is delayed until July when the parliamentary session ends.

Thailand’s parliament faces a decisive vote on Thursday that will determine whether a sitting MP is immediately summoned in a major criminal case tied to an alleged billion-baht online gambling network. The Department of Special Investigation has formally asked to question Kla Tham Party MP Chonnapat Naksua of Songkhla, but his parliamentary immunity blocks action during the current session. With allegations of organised crime, a claimed transnational network, and earlier accusations of police collusion already attached to the case, lawmakers now decide whether investigators move immediately or wait until immunity expires in July.

The Thai parliament is expected to vote on Thursday on whether to approve or reject an action involving Kla Tham Party MP Chonnapat Naksua from Songkhla. The decision follows a formal request from the Department of Special Investigation.

It seeks permission to summon him in a criminal case. Importantly, the matter has been placed on an urgent agenda for May 28, 2026.

On May 27, 2026, Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthana Praedam submitted the request letter. He serves as Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation. The letter was sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It requests authority to summon Mr. Chonnapat. In addition, it seeks approval to question him and present charges.

Case linked to alleged billion baht gambling network as MP Chonnapat faces immunity vote

The case is linked to allegations of organised crime in southern Thailand. In particular, it relates to an alleged billion-baht online gambling network. Consequently, investigators have classified it as a criminal organisation inquiry. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Mr. Chonnapat was elected on February 8 in the general election. However, he was already under a criminal probe at the time. Police enquiries had begun before his election. Nevertheless, he secured a seat as MP for Songkhla. As a result, he now holds parliamentary immunity during sessions.

That immunity prevents arrest while parliament is sitting. Furthermore, it restricts certain law enforcement actions. Therefore, investigators must seek approval from the House of Representatives. This applies to detention and formal questioning procedures. Importantly, no such action can proceed without parliamentary consent.

The Department of Special Investigation has already outlined its intended steps. It plans to bring Mr. Chonnapat in to acknowledge charges. Then, it would proceed with questioning. However, this process depends entirely on the parliamentary vote. Consequently, the decision on Thursday is critical.

Ministry of Justice source confirms urgent request and parliament session immunity rules

On May 27, a senior source in the Ministry of Justice confirmed the procedure. The source said the request has been treated as urgent. In addition, it has been scheduled for consideration on May 28, 2026. Therefore, the House will decide whether to permit the summons.

Moreover, the source confirmed parliament is currently in session. As a result, immunity rules remain fully active. Any investigative action requires prior approval from the House. Otherwise, investigators cannot proceed with questioning or detention.

In addition, the source noted ongoing legislative work in parliament. Several key laws still require votes. Therefore, MP attendance is considered necessary. Consequently, immunity procedures are strictly enforced during sessions.

However, the source emphasised that this process is standard procedure. It applies to all MPs equally. It does not indicate resistance by the accused. Instead, it reflects parliamentary legal safeguards.

If Parliament approves, DSI can proceed with questioning on charges linked to transnational crime

If parliament approves the request, the process will move forward immediately. The Department of Special Investigation will then contact Mr. Chonnapat. After that, investigators will schedule his appearance. He will be required to hear formal charges. These include alleged involvement in a criminal organisation.

Furthermore, he will be questioned regarding a transnational organised crime network. Subsequently, investigators will proceed with further case interviews. At that stage, additional individuals may also be questioned.

Importantly, once he appears, detention will not be required. Instead, he will remain under investigative supervision. Meanwhile, officers will continue gathering evidence. They will also take statements from related parties.

Afterwards, investigators will compile the case file. Then, it will be submitted to the Special Cases Prosecutor’s Office. That office operates under the Attorney General. Consequently, the case will enter prosecutorial review.

If Parliament rejects request, DSI must wait until the session ends on July 11th when immunity expires

During this stage, investigators may continue formal charges. They may also add additional suspects. Moreover, they will collect rebuttals and explanations from those involved.

However, if parliament rejects the request, the timeline shifts significantly. Investigators will then have to wait. The current parliamentary session ends on July 11, 2026. Therefore, immunity would remain in effect until that date.

After the session ends, investigators can issue a summons. Then, Mr. Chonnapat could be required to appear. He would be questioned under normal legal procedure. Consequently, the case would proceed outside parliamentary protection.

Alternatively, investigators may act earlier under specific conditions. If evidence suggests interference or flight risk, escalation is possible. In that case, they may gather additional evidence. Subsequently, they could seek a court-issued arrest warrant.

Legal thresholds, court warrants, police allegations, asset links and Kla Tham stance ahead of final vote

Still, any warrant must meet strict legal thresholds. A court must approve it based on evidence presented. Therefore, investigators must follow procedural requirements carefully. These steps depend on findings during the ongoing inquiry.

The case is also linked to earlier allegations made in November. These were submitted by anti-corruption campaigner Atchariya Ruangrattanapong. He alleged police collusion at a local level. In particular, he claimed protection was extended to Mr. Chonnapat.

Moreover, the allegations included financial connections. Information submitted to the Royal Thai Police cited assets. These were linked to a network valued at ฿2.5 billion. The material was presented to National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet.

Kla Tham party leadership linked to Thamanat Prompow signals MP should respond to police questioning

In parallel, the Kla Tham Party leadership has previously addressed the matter. The party is associated with Captain Thamanat Prompow. Earlier, leadership signalled that the MP should respond to police questioning. Therefore, they indicated cooperation with investigative processes.

Ultimately, the parliamentary vote on May 28 will determine the next steps. If approved, investigators will proceed immediately with questioning.

If rejected, the process will pause until immunity expires. Consequently, the decision sets the operational timeline for the Department of Special Investigation.

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