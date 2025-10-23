Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong resigns amid an escalating Cambodian scam scandal, denies any wrongdoing and vows legal action. Prime Minister Anutin faces mounting political pressure and cross-border financial crime scrutiny across Thailand’s financial and political sectors in an atmosphere of distrust.

In a stunning move, Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong resigned after just 33 days, amid opposition claims linking him to Cambodian scam centres and figures allegedly linked to illicit Cambodian funding, including South African financier Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger. The allegations, pushed by People’s Party MPs and highlighted in an exclusive American investigative newsletter, were firmly denied by Mr. Woraphak, who vowed to sue for defamation anyone tarnishing his name. Later, at Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed regret over the resignation but stressed it was Mr. Woraphak’s decision, taken to shield the new government from disruption.

In Bangkok on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak Thanyawong announced his resignation amid a growing scandal. The controversy involves Cambodian funds, allegedly flowing into Thailand, drawing intense public scrutiny. Furthermore, he sent a formal resignation letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, confirming his decision. This followed repeated reports and demands that he clarify his position. At the same time, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister met United States Ambassador Robert F. Godec, heightening the political tension.

Indeed, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anutin asked the minister to refute or explain the claims made about him.

Mr. Woraphak, in turn, insisted that he is a man of integrity, whose career was built on trust in Bangkok’s financial sector. Moreover, he emphasised that his resignation aimed to protect the government from unnecessary complications.

He added that false allegations targeted both himself and his wife, whom he described as blameless. Consequently, he intends to pursue legal action against anyone who defames him or spreads false information. He said, “I will not allow slander to damage my reputation or disrupt the government’s work.”

Resignation occurs on a dramatic day as Thai politics face intensifying scrutiny over Cambodian scam centres

This resignation occurred on a dramatic day in Thai politics. Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra also stepped down, intensifying political uncertainty. Meanwhile, both the government and the opposition People’s Party adopted robust positions regarding regional scam centres.

These centres, particularly those tied to Cambodia, have drawn criticism for facilitating transnational financial crimes. Analysts note the timing highlights growing political pressures on senior officials.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on Wednesday seized assets worth approximately ฿70 million. These funds were connected to a Cambodian senator and elite businessman previously sanctioned worldwide.

Therefore, the move indicates a shift in Bangkok authorities’ approach toward cross-border financial crime. Observers argue this reflects stronger enforcement and signals zero tolerance for illicit money flows.

Furthermore, the action may be linked to more intensive oversight from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other U.S. agencies. In addition, international cooperation is reportedly increasing to dismantle complex scam networks.

Rumours also circulated that the interim government might dissolve the House of Representatives earlier than planned. Authorities seem concerned that delaying action could prolong political instability related to ongoing investigations.

Interim government considers early dissolution of the House amid tensions over cross-border scams

Under these pressures, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow refused to comment on surrounding allegations. Nonetheless, he reassured the media that his Kla Tham Party is preparing to field candidates in every constituency for the expected General Election early next year.

At 2:05 PM on October 22, 2025, Mr. Woraphak held a press conference to address allegations of involvement with scammers and illegal business activities. He stated that recent news reports distorted facts and linked his name to international scam networks without evidence.

He categorically denied ever participating in fraudulent schemes, either in Cambodia or elsewhere. Therefore, he emphasised that only formal investigation by the justice system can establish the truth. Additionally, he made clear that he does not support or defend anyone violating the law.

During the press conference, Mr. Woraphak admitted knowing Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, because their children attended the same school. However, he clarified their relationship was solely parental. He had no knowledge of Mr. Smith’s business dealings or his connections to Cambodian businessman Yim Leak, chairman of the BIC Group. Furthermore, he stressed that any association with Mr. Smith does not indicate criminal involvement.

Woraphak clarifies parental linked relationship with Ben Smith and denies any criminal involvement in scams

He directly refuted claims that his wife received cryptocurrency benefits. “My wife has never held cryptocurrency accounts and has never received any benefits,” he said. Consequently, he emphasised his commitment to integrity, transparency, and social responsibility. His financial career spans more than 30 years, with a verifiable record of ethical conduct. Ministry of Finance officials who have worked closely with him confirmed his professionalism and honesty.

He also stated that he would pursue legal action against anyone spreading misinformation damaging his reputation. Moreover, he expressed readiness to cooperate fully with authorities investigating these claims. He stressed that he has never been involved in corrupt business dealings or transnational crime networks and intends to maintain that record. Therefore, his resignation is not an admission of wrongdoing, but a precautionary measure.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Woraphak described efforts to perform duties with honesty and diligence. He said he advanced Thailand’s economic and fiscal objectives despite limited time and high public expectations.

Woraphak emphasises integrity and readiness to take legal action while denying all allegations against him

When meeting Prime Minister Anutin and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, he explained the importance of engaging with citizens directly. He added that seeing the people’s faces reinforced his sense of responsibility. Consequently, he devoted time to field visits, even as personal matters were neglected due to urgent work demands.

“I will take legal action against those undermining the Ministry of Finance’s core mission,” he said. After careful consideration, he decided to resign to prevent personal matters from burdening the government. He stated that the decision ensures transparency and preserves the government’s independence. Furthermore, he expressed confidence that the government will implement policies effectively and consistently. He reaffirmed his innocence and vowed to defend his honour against false allegations.

The resignation ended Mr. Woraphak’s brief 33-day tenure as Deputy Finance Minister. During this period, he faced mounting pressure from both the media and political opponents. He consistently denied involvement in any scam networks. Moreover, he denied claims that his wife received millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Regarding connections to Benjamin Mauerberger, he reiterated that they only knew each other as parents. Any claims suggesting criminal collaboration or money laundering were false. Similarly, he clarified that interactions with Lim Yeak, chairman of BIC Bank Cambodia, were limited to general banking discussions. He has never held any advisory or executive position at BIC Group or BIC Bank Cambodia. He emphasised that he has never received compensation from these institutions.

Woraphak confirms no advisory or executive role at BIC Bank Cambodia while denying all allegations

Prime Minister Anutin confirmed he received Mr. Woraphak’s resignation letter, but had not spoken with him beforehand. He thanked Mr. Woraphak for his professionalism and stated that no pressure was applied to force his resignation. Additionally, he confirmed that no replacement would be appointed. Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, as Deputy Prime Minister, could manage ministry operations until the next election.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that any cabinet member linked to scam networks will face legal scrutiny. He emphasised that the government vets ministerial appointments carefully, considering legal histories. Furthermore, no objections were raised before Mr. Woraphak’s appointment. Anutin insisted investigations would proceed without interference, and the Ministry of Finance will continue operating effectively.

Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak clarified that he had met Gym Liak, president of BIC Bank Cambodia, but never served as an advisor. Gym Liak, a young banker educated abroad and son of a former Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, has drawn media scrutiny for family and business connections. Despite speculation, Mr. Woraphak confirmed no formal ties or financial dealings with BIC Bank or its executives.

Anutin confirms Woraphak resignation was voluntary and no formal ties exist with BIC Bank Cambodia

International authorities, including the U.S. Treasury and the UK FCDO, have sanctioned cybercrime networks in Southeast Asia. These actions target organisations and individuals in Cambodia linked to money laundering and organised crime. However, no sanctions implicate BIC Bank or Mr. Yim Leak directly. Analysts note this distinction is critical in separating fact from media speculation.

Regional scam networks have been tied to substantial financial flows in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. These operations often exploit trafficked workers to lure victims via social media and dating platforms. This month alone, dozens of South Koreans working for scammers were repatriated from Cambodia. In Myanmar, the junta raided a compound, detaining over 2,000 workers and seizing Starlink communication equipment.

The United Nations reported that cybercrime syndicates continue expanding due to online marketplaces and cryptocurrency use. Satellite-based internet services, such as Starlink, have further complicated enforcement efforts. Notably, these service contracts were cancelled on Wednesday. Nevertheless, international cooperation is essential to track financial flows and prevent criminal activity.

International authorities crack down on cybercrime networks while BIC Bank remains unimplicated

In Thailand, the Ministry of Finance formed a task force to identify grey money flows linked to online scams. Known as “Connect the Dots,” the initiative collaborates with the Bank of Thailand, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Anti-Money Laundering Office. Its goal is to complete coordination and groundwork by December. Authorities aim to dismantle cross-border scam networks and prevent financial crimes from destabilising the economy.

Project Brazen, founded by investigative journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, has reported links between political and business figures and the scam industry. Past reporting includes exposure of the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia. Their recent coverage focuses on regional financial networks and shareholding patterns tied to illicit activity. Some figures have links to Thai listed companies, including Bangchak Corp and Finansia X Plc.

Mr. Woraphak’s resignation highlights the pressures Thai officials face under scrutiny for cross-border financial scandals. He maintains his innocence and intends to shield the government from perceived conflicts. Legal action against defamers is a key part of his strategy to protect his reputation. Authorities reaffirm commitment to transparency and due process while maintaining government operations.

Connect the Dots task force works to uncover grey money flows and protect Thai financial systems from scams

Mr. Woraphak clarified that his relationships with figures like Ben Smith and Yim Leak were social or advisory only. No evidence suggests participation in illegal activity. Both he and his wife remain blameless. His decision emphasised his personal commitment to ethical leadership and adherence to legal standards.

This case also illustrates a growing problem in Thai politics and, indeed, in its establishment, particularly the financial industry. There appear to be unseen forces at work linked with illicit activities, in particular associated with the Chinese mafia. In turn, this has created an environment of distrust and anxiety.

For instance, we know that last year a government report confirmed the Royal Thai Police was riven by factionalism within its ranks. Certain claims of corruption made by senior officers were never fully investigated or conclusively resolved. Similarly, with the infiltration of Chinese grey capital, a case against a Chinese mafia kingpin and 25 associates was dismissed by the Criminal Court for lack of evidence.

Political instability and Chinese mafia infiltration deepen mistrust in Thai financial and law enforcement

The kingdom is already suffering from chronic political instability. Presently, there is growing public unease about cross-border crime enforcement in dealing with Myanmar, Cambodia, and even Laos. Right now, the situation in Cambodia presents an alarming prospect. According to a United Nations report, over 60% of the country’s substantially smaller economy relies on the scam centre industry.

A former government official on Tuesday blamed the political crisis in June and the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in August on a plan by Cambodian strongman Hun Sen to topple the government.

Certainly, there is heightened scepticism that the hundreds of billions reportedly flowing into Thailand from Cambodia are not affecting Thai financiers and business leaders. What has suddenly shocked the Thai government is not parliamentary opposition but the exposure caused by UK and US law enforcement last week.

This coincided with prosecutions in the United States of the Prince Group and Cambodian “whiz kid” Chen Zhi, a Cambodian elite member and advisor to Hun Sen, the country’s de facto leader and dictator.

Ultimately, Woraphak Thanyawong’s resignation on Wednesday signals an effort to demonstrate personal accountability. It is an honourable move.

It comes with high stakes for the interim government and newly installed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Authorities and officials continue to roll out efforts to curb scams, protect the public, and uphold the rule of law. Meanwhile, Mr. Woraphak will instead focus on defending his name and ensuring that allegations against him are addressed through proper legal channels.

Further reading:

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

Cyber police and Money Laundering agency seek UK and US co-operation targeting Cambodian networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament

Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People’s Party MP insists its certainly true

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome