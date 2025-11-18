Corruption killer submits evidence of criminality within the Thai Police to the National Police Chief

Corruption crusader Atchariya drops a bombshell dossier alleging senior Thai police took bribes, extorted funds and hid billion-baht graft. He handed the files to the National Police Chief as pressure mounts for swift action and political fallout.

Fresh from a fiery House committee appearance last week and new evidence submitted to AMLO, anti-corruption campaigner Atchariya Ruangrattanapong on Tuesday delivered documents at Royal Thai Police headquarters exposing widespread corruption. The files target senior officers, revealing bribe payments and other wrongdoing. The evidence will go to National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet. Atchariya will appear before the Police Committee on November 26 to substantiate his claims.

On November 18, 2025, anti-corruption lawyer and crime victims’ rights activist Mr. Atchariya or Genius submitted a formal petition to the National Police Chief. He requested an investigation into a high-ranking police officer allegedly involved in bribery related to online gambling and the buying and selling of police positions.

Atchariya presented documents claiming that a police colonel forged accounts on gambling websites. Moreover, the officer allegedly extorted money in over 300 cases. He stated he believes the officer acted alone.

The petition focused on the Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, who allegedly received 2 million baht from an online gambling website. Atchariya submitted the letter and evidence at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

Complaint alleges forged documents and widespread extortion tied to gambling website accounts

In addition, the complaint included names of officers holding the rank of Police Colonel, including a former director of the Investigation Group, Region 2. The period in question coincided with Mr. Prasert Chantarawongthong’s tenure as Minister of Digital Economy and Society.

The documents allege that officers forged official papers to seize gambling website accounts. Furthermore, they demanded that 50% of the funds in each account be handed over. A deputy inspector from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) reportedly seized online gambling accounts and demanded ฿100,000 from each, spanning more than 300 instances.

Atchariya requested that the National Police Chief establish a committee to investigate these allegations. He also asked that serious disciplinary measures be considered and the named officers be transferred to the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre. This request coincides with the current transfer season.

Atchariya stated that the evidence has been reviewed by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. Therefore, he urged immediate action, citing that the officers failed in their duties.

Allegations expand to senior commanders and claims of raised bribe demands within Provincial Police Region 8

Regarding a Deputy Inspector of Division 1, TCSD, Atchariya said he would not disclose whether the officer’s name implicates superiors. Instead, he wants to focus on the officers on the submitted list first. He argued that a single deputy inspector could not manage such a large sum of money alone.

Atchariya also raised allegations against the Provincial Police Region 8 commander. The activist claimed the officer demanded benefits from transfers and appointments, prompting an emergency meeting convened by the National Police Commissioner on Monday, November 17. He added that he personally knew the lieutenant general and confirmed his behaviour.

Atchariya alleged that when the officer was appointed Police Region 8 commander, he requested a 20–30% increase in bribe payments. Consequently, subordinates reportedly felt discomfort. Later reports indicated the officer demanded ฿8 million in bribes for his appointment of officers to higher ranks.

He added that he retained evidence capable of exposing position-buying practices across the Royal Thai Police. In addition, he stated he would present the evidence at the Police Commission meeting on November 26. This material reportedly implicates officials at the levels of Police General, Police Lieutenant General, Police Commission members and even Khunying.

High-value bribes for promotions. Evidence of multibillion-baht political and police-linked money flows

Atchariya detailed that promotions from deputy superintendent to superintendent reportedly require payments of ฿5–7 million. In addition, the bribes allegedly allow officials to choose prime postings. He said he was not concerned about lawsuits and accepted full responsibility for disclosure.

He stated that evidence of position trading has existed since 2024 and continues today. Moreover, appointments from deputy commander to inspector level are scheduled for November 28 for the 2025 fiscal year. He predicted disruptions if the evidence became public.

Atchariya claimed that some officers impersonate others to facilitate position trading. In particular, he cited the involvement of the former police lieutenant general chairing the National Police Commission complaints committee. Additionally, a civilian woman is said to act on behalf of her husband.

He submitted financial evidence to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), claiming ฿2.5 billion in connections involving politicians and their associates. Moreover, he said total cash flows linked to the network likely exceed ฿15 billion.

Discrepancies in asset seizures prompt further evidence submitted to AMLO on laundering networks

He criticised Songkhla Provincial Police for submitting only ฿36 million in evidence to AMLO. Therefore, he questioned their handling of asset seizures. He requested that the remaining assets be fully seized.

On November 17, Atchariya provided further financial evidence to AMLO. He cited a network allegedly laundering more than ฿1 billion and concealing funds through cryptocurrency. Furthermore, he asked Secretary-General Thepsu Bowornchotidara to act on the documentation provided.

Atchariya said the evidence spans 2020 to the present. ‘Genius’ added that police officers also received money from politicians, and these transfers must be included in AMLO’s seizure process. He claimed the additional assets submitted today totalled approximately ฿2.5 billion.

In addition, he filed another complaint with AMLO. This was regarding Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen, Deputy Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police. Previously, Trairong served as Cyber Police Commissioner. Atchariya questioned the seizure of assets from over 2,000 online gambling cases. He alleged that only 10% were forwarded to AMLO. Additionally, he stated that some suspects were allowed to return to society.

Allegations extend to police commission member Winai Thongsong including match-fixing claims

Atchariya addressed allegations involving Pol. Gen. Winai Thongsong, a Royal Thai Police Commission member. He noted that Winai is a licensed boxing promoter. Moreover, Winai reportedly operates a legally registered stadium and serves as an adviser to companies and ministers. Atchariya said he has not disclosed allegations previously but maintains evidence of involvement in match-fixing claims.

He added that Winai denied any gambling on boxing matches totalling ฿12 million. Atchariya stated he would not pursue legal action against Winai. He claimed to have faced over 300 legal proceedings previously and preferred to cooperate with investigations.

Atchariya particularly emphasised that he is not acting on behalf of former deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn. He stated he would raise questions about ฿300 million in gold allegedly purchased by Surachate at the November 26 committee meeting.

Suthisak Suman, Director of the Legal Division and Deputy Spokesperson for AMLO, stated that if evidence submitted by Atchariya uncovers criminal networks, action will follow. Furthermore, Suman noted that discrepancies between previously seized assets and today’s evidence would support additional measures.

AMLO reiterates evidence-based seizures as Atchariya links politician to money laundering activity

AMLO confirmed that asset seizures are based solely on evidence, not official orders. Moreover, all seizures are reviewed by a committee including judges and legal experts. They stated that assets can be recovered regardless of ownership, whether by police, administrative officials or the public.

Atchariya also submitted evidence linking Klatham MP for Songkhla, Chonnapat Naksua, to gambling and potential money laundering. He requested AMLO to seize the ฿2.5 billion based on money trails dating back to 2020.

He again noted that Songkhla police submitted only ฿36 million in evidence, raising questions about enforcement. Consequently, he urged AMLO to ensure full compliance with asset seizure procedures.

In another filing, Atchariya requested AMLO review Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen’s conduct as Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau commissioner. He noted that 2,000 online gambling cases had been seized, but only a small fraction forwarded. He claimed that some officers helped suspects manage assets.

Investigations expand across police promotions, extortion cases and political financial misconduct

Atchariya stated that investigations show widespread position trading, bribery for promotions and online gambling extortion. Furthermore, he said upcoming appointments scheduled for November 28 would likely be affected.

He emphasised that his evidence implicates senior police officers, including generals, lieutenant generals and members of the Royal Thai Police Commission. Additionally, financial transactions indicate officials in the civil service facilitate and benefit from these practices.

Atchariya asserted he never accepted payments to withhold evidence. Moreover, he denied acting on behalf of any police officer or political figure.

He stated that failure to seize assets properly could result in incomplete prosecution of criminal networks. Therefore, he urged AMLO to fully implement seizures and freeze all assets connected to implicated individuals.

Authorities have evidence from 2020 to now as panels review misconduct and potential prosecutions

Atchariya claimed that prior evidence collected from Songkhla police was incomplete. He stated that his submissions are comprehensive and sufficient to support prosecution. In addition, he emphasised that AMLO must ensure accountability regardless of rank or affiliation.

He added that the National Police Chief and AMLO have acknowledged receipt of complaints. Committees have been scheduled to review the evidence. Authorities have stated that further action will follow verification.

Investigations include online gambling extortion, position-buying, and political financial misconduct. In addition, authorities will review financial records, appointments and officer conduct. Atchariya stated that the evidence spans from 2020 to the present.

He said upcoming Police Commission meetings will determine the scope of misconduct. Moreover, AMLO reviews will assess asset recovery, seizure and potential prosecutions.

Ongoing investigations to determine disciplinary offences as Atchariya continues submitting evidence

Atchariya stated that further evidence will be submitted as the investigations progress. Consequently, authorities will continue reviewing financial documentation and operational records.

Investigations cover multiple dimensions: bribery, position-trading, online gambling, extortion and political networks. In addition, authorities must verify claims and assess assets linked to senior officers and politicians.

Atchariya emphasised that documents implicate multiple senior police officials and political figures. Moreover, his evidence includes detailed financial records, transfers and cryptocurrency transactions.

Authorities confirmed that all submissions would be reviewed under statutory oversight. Furthermore, legal procedures will guide all asset seizures, investigative activity and after that, potential prosecutions.

Investigations broaden as officials examine financial trails, enforce seizures and prepare prosecutions

Investigators will verify allegations, review appointments, examine financial trails and assess compliance with statutory duties. Moreover, committees will determine appropriate disciplinary or criminal offences where applicable.

Atchariya has pledged continued cooperation with investigative authorities. He stated that he will provide additional evidence to ensure a thorough review. In addition, authorities confirmed ongoing assessments will follow legal standards.

The petitions and evidence cover multiple senior police officers and political networks. Furthermore, they address bribery, online gambling, position-trading and asset concealment. Investigators will review documentation and take action according to the law.

Authorities have confirmed that investigative processes will continue. In addition, AMLO and the Royal Thai Police stated that reviews will follow proper legal frameworks. Asset seizure, disciplinary action and potential prosecutions will proceed based on evidence verification. Moreover, all procedures will include committee oversight and judicial review.

Atchariya’s filings represent comprehensive documentation of alleged corruption, bribery and financial misconduct. In addition, they provide evidence of online gambling extortion, position-buying and financial networks linked to politicians.

Thai public grows weary of corruption scandals as speculation rises over the election focus

At this time, the Thai public has become apathetic to nearly daily revelations of corruption linked with either politics or the police. However, the scale and details of recent revelations are hitting home. There is a feeling that a tipping point may be in sight.

There is also speculation that the next General Election will focus on corruption, including the proliferation of grey capital in high places linked to criminality. The People’s Party is promising to campaign on the issue, with a pledge that all its candidates will be free from the influence of grey money.

Whether this can be true or not will be seen. The party has led the exposure of wrongdoing in parliament in recent months. If a government no-confidence motion is filed in December, the results could be explosive in parliament. However, most analysts believe that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will dissolve parliament earlier than that.

