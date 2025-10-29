Italian sports coach arrested on Koh Samui as Thai police intensify a crackdown targeting Israelis, tourists and foreign nationals across Phuket, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and other southern holiday islands to enforce all laws and ensure full public safety.

An Italian sports coach was arrested on Koh Samui as the crackdown on Surat Thani’s holiday islands intensifies. Israelis, including tourists and businesspeople, are among the main targets. Authorities are particularly concerned about Chabad or exclusive Israeli community centres across Thailand, with their own security and exclusive access. Thai police warned the campaign will continue, with international governments briefed and legal compliance emphasised. Officials say the crackdown will expand to other tourist hubs to enforce the law and protect public safety.

Thai police and officials have intensified their crackdown on foreign nationals operating illegally on popular tourist islands, including Koh Phangan and Koh Samui. The latest arrest involved an Italian sports coach, detained on Tuesday in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui. Police said the man, identified as Gianluca Pecoraro, 30, was coaching padel and tennis without the required work permit. He entered Thailand on a tourist visa, making his activities illegal.

Meanwhile, Samui immigration officers, led by Pol. Col. Naruvat Phutthawirot, monitored his operations after receiving complaints from local sports facilities.

Authorities reported Pecoraro charged approximately ฿600 baht ($18) per hour, and clients paid through the sports facility. When confronted, he admitted to working as a freelance coach. Police immediately charged him with working without a permit and transferred him to Bo Phut Police Station.

Furthermore, officials stressed that this arrest is part of a nationwide enforcement campaign ordered by National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet. The campaign targets foreigners involved in illegal business activities, criminal behaviour, and violations across Thailand’s major tourist destinations. Authorities said these measures protect Thai workers and ensure public safety while enforcing compliance with local laws.

Additionally, Israeli security officials are closely involved due to rising concerns about Israeli nationals visiting Thailand. On Monday, Avi Bitton, senior advisor to the Israeli National Security Council, met with top Royal Thai Police leaders at Police Region 8 headquarters in Phuket. He was briefed on the surge in Israeli tourist arrivals, largely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Authorities said the influx has increased the need for coordinated security monitoring and enforcement.

In particular, Thai officials are concerned about exclusive communities catering to Israeli nationals. Analysts noted that these communities provide added security for residents, many of whom face heightened risks from international terrorist activity. However, authorities warn that such enclaves also pose regulatory and legal challenges if left unchecked.

In recent weeks, Israeli businessmen have been prominent among those arrested on Koh Phangan as part of the government-ordered crackdown. Officials said actions targeted violations of the 1999 Foreign Business Act and unauthorised activities by non-resident shareholders in Thai firms.

Enforcement has now extended to Phuket, where Israeli business operators are again in the spotlight. Meanwhile, a smaller number of Russian and European businesspeople have been caught in the sweep.

Furthermore, authorities emphasised that enforcement is not meant to single out any nationality. Police stressed that foreign nationals may conduct business legally if they comply with licensing requirements and Thai law. Failure to comply, they said, carries serious legal consequences, including arrest, fines, and potential deportation.

The crackdown also highlights concerns regarding Chabad centres in Thailand. Senior Israeli security officials, led by Avi Bitton, met with Thai police commanders in Phuket to discuss restricted access at Chabad centres and rising reports of misconduct by Israeli tourists.

The six centres, located in Pai, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Phuket, currently prohibit entry to non-Israelis, including Thai law enforcement. Security personnel strictly control access for visitors and staff.

Authorities noted that restricted access raises safety and legal concerns. Israeli officials agreed to coordinate with Thai police to allow proper monitoring while maintaining visitor security. Police emphasised that regular oversight is crucial to ensure operations comply with Thai law. Meanwhile, authorities said they would monitor all foreign-operated centres for regulatory violations.

The meeting also addressed incidents of illegal behaviour by Israeli tourists, including unauthorised business operations and law violations. Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwat Suksri, Surat Thani Provincial Police Commissioner, said discussions focused on balancing religious freedom with safety and legal compliance. Additionally, Chabad security leaders pledged to educate visitors on Thai laws and proper conduct.

Authorities emphasised zero tolerance for violations. Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwat stated that legal action should proceed immediately without exception. Officials said this approach aims to reduce misconduct among tourists and business operators while fostering cooperation between Thai and foreign authorities.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that Thailand’s enforcement reflects a broader Southeast Asian trend. Authorities monitor foreign nationals in high-tourist areas to preserve public safety and protect local workers.

Furthermore, officials said the measures prevent foreign residents from becoming targets of criminal or terrorist activity. Additionally, the crackdown is proactive rather than punitive. By monitoring foreign nationals’ activities, the government aims to prevent issues before they escalate. Authorities stressed that the islands’ growing popularity has created new challenges in balancing economic benefits with safety and legal compliance.

Officials highlighted the importance of collaboration with foreign governments, particularly Israel, to manage incidents involving tourists and business operators. Authorities said coordinated oversight enables legal violations to be addressed efficiently while ensuring fair treatment. Israeli officials reportedly welcomed the cooperation and pledged to educate citizens on local laws.

Meanwhile, the crackdown has already affected the islands’ business landscape. Local authorities reported increased compliance with licensing rules and a decline in unlicensed operations. Police emphasised that enforcement creates a level playing field for all operators, protecting legitimate businesses while targeting violators.

Furthermore, officials simultaneously point out that future enforcement may extend to additional locations if violations persist. Foreign residents are urged to remain aware of Thai laws and cooperate fully with authorities. Officials reiterated that lawful business and tourism remain welcome, provided all legal requirements are observed.

For instance, they insist that future arrests could target any foreign national breaking Thai law, regardless of status or connections. Police said investigations are intensifying in Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, focusing on illegal business operations, unauthorised work, and misconduct among tourists.

Officials stressed that violations carry serious consequences. Foreigners caught operating illegally face arrest, fines, visa revocation and possible deportation. Business operators risk criminal charges under the 1999 Foreign Business Act, while tourists can face immediate legal action for unauthorised work.

Meanwhile, Thai law enforcement signalled zero tolerance for repeat offenders. Police have increased surveillance, including monitoring online communications, social media activity, and business transactions. Authorities said this proactive approach ensures lawbreakers cannot evade justice simply by moving between islands.

In addition, officials highlighted growing concern about security risks. Certain communities hosting foreign nationals, especially Israelis, may inadvertently attract criminal or terrorist activity. Authorities stressed that enforcement is not just legal—it is also about public safety, preventing potential threats before they escalate.

The government emphasised that coordination with foreign governments is now central to enforcement. Israeli officials, in particular, are assisting with monitoring business operators and educating tourists on Thai law. Authorities said this international cooperation allows faster action and reduces friction in legal proceedings.

Police confirmed that recent operations have already uncovered dozens of illegal business operations. Unlicensed coaches, tour operators, and other entrepreneurs have been fined, prosecuted, or deported. Officials said the crackdown is creating a ripple effect, with compliant operators now dominating the tourist economy.

Top brass now highlight that future investigations may expand beyond the islands. Police indicated they are tracking activity across mainland tourist hubs and coastal provinces, ensuring that foreigners cannot operate in Thailand without proper permits.

Finally, enforcement officials are sending a clear message: Thailand will no longer tolerate illegal work or unauthorised business operations, regardless of nationality. Police emphasise that the combination of arrests, surveillance and international cooperation is designed to protect both Thai citizens and law-abiding visitors.

