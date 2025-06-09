Russian DJ Vigen Atoyan arrested on Koh Phangan for running an AI-powered drug ring using Telegram bots to sell cocaine, ketamine and MDMA to foreign tourists across eight provinces. Police seized drugs, crypto payments and tech in a major swoop on high-tech trafficking.

A 37-year-old Russian DJ has been arrested on Koh Phangan for operating a highly successful and innovative drug dealing operation. Vigen Atoyan allegedly harnessed artificial intelligence, using a chatbot to coordinate narcotics sales with users via online platforms such as Telegram. At the same time, he promoted and expanded his network through his work as a well-known DJ, performing at parties across the holiday islands of Surat Thani. Atoyan reportedly ran a widespread drug network across the province and throughout all of Thailand.

A Russian DJ was arrested on Koh Phangan on June 7 for running an AI-powered drug operation. The suspect, 37-year-old Vigen Atoyan, was caught in a sting after police linked him to digital narcotics sales targeting foreign tourists.

Atoyan is a regular face in Koh Phangan’s party scene. He played high-energy sets at island parties and Full Moon events. But behind the decks, police say, he managed a covert, high-tech drug business that stretched across multiple provinces.

Tourist Police launched the investigation after receiving reports of drug sales involving a foreign DJ. Officers quickly identified Atoyan, who performed under the alias “DJ Vigen.” They then made contact through WhatsApp and Telegram, posing as buyers.

Telegram bots let tourists buy drugs with crypto and pick up packages via GPS drop locations transmitted online

According to police, the suspect offered cocaine and ketamine. He allegedly used Telegram bots and GPS drop-offs to manage sales. Buyers could select their drug type, choose a province, pay in crypto and receive photos showing where to pick up the drugs.

“This was not normal street dealing,” said a senior officer. “It was clean, contactless and run by AI.”

The sting took place at Hua Thian Pier in Tambon Ban Tai. Undercover officers arranged to meet Atoyan and purchase several drugs. The deal included cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

Before the bust, police prepared ฿13,000 in marked bills. When Atoyan arrived, officers sprang into action. He tried to flee on a red Honda motorcycle but ran into a dead end.

While escaping, he threw several plastic bags into the sea. Officers recovered the bags on nearby rocks. They contained 2.2 grams of cocaine, 2.04 grams of ketamine, and 1.12 grams of MDMA.

Police also seized four Salt Hub e-cigarettes (peach flavour), two phones (an iPhone 14 and an Oppo), and a red motorcycle. The marked money used in the sting was also collected as evidence.

AI-driven Telegram system allowed remote orders across eight Thai provinces without human contact at all

After his arrest, Atoyan reportedly confessed. He admitted to using a fully automated Telegram system to sell drugs. The AI system handled everything—product selection, location choice, payment and GPS delivery.

Buyers didn’t need to speak to a person. Instead, they received coordinates and photos showing where to collect the stash. These locations included Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

“This is smart drug dealing,” a police source said. “It’s fast, remote, and leaves fewer tracks.”

According to investigators, the DJ’s party lifestyle gave him access to a steady supply of foreign customers. Many buyers were regulars at island events and trusted him. He built a clientele by leveraging his fame behind the turntables.

Authorities believe the drugs may have been sourced from a Telegram user called “Coco Islands.” This person reportedly supplies foreign dealers across Thailand’s nightlife hotspots. Police are now investigating possible connections to broader trafficking networks.

Russian DJ previously charged with reckless driving now faces narcotics distribution charges under Thai law

Although this is Atoyan’s first drug arrest, he has a criminal history. On July 5, 2024, he was booked for reckless driving that caused injury and property damage. That case was handled by the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

The current charges are far more serious. Atoyan is accused of distributing Category 1 narcotics (MDMA), Category 2 drugs (cocaine and ketamine) and possessing untaxed e-cigarettes. If convicted, he could face decades behind bars.

Tourist Police believe this arrest is just the beginning. AI-assisted drug sales are growing in Thailand’s southern provinces, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Koh Phangan and Koh Samui.

Because these regions attract large crowds, traffickers use high-tech tools to move drugs without being seen. “The party scene is evolving, and so is the crime,” one officer warned.

Now, police are increasing digital surveillance and launching new patrols. On Koh Phangan, more officers have been stationed around party zones. Night inspections are up, and pier activity is being watched closely.

Police tracing crypto wallet activity to follow payments and identify AI drug network associates across the South

Furthermore, law enforcement is also working with cybersecurity experts to track crypto wallets linked to Atoyan’s Telegram system. They hope to trace payments, identify other users, and shut down similar networks.

Most payments, according to police, were made in Bitcoin and Monero. These currencies are popular with dealers because they are harder to trace. But Thai authorities now say they’re learning how to follow the money.

Meanwhile, the case has prompted new cooperation between Tourist Police, immigration officials, and narcotics units. Officials say this is essential if they want to stop tech-driven drug networks before they spread further.

“This arrest shows how advanced drug trafficking has become,” said a cybercrime officer. “We’re no longer chasing dealers on the street. We’re chasing code, bots, and GPS markers.”

Atoyan is now being held at Koh Phangan Police Station. He will be transferred to Surat Thani Provincial Court in the coming weeks. There, he will face multiple charges under Thailand’s tough narcotics laws.

Officers believe Telegram bot was custom-built to include photos, GPS, crypto, delay options and online alerts

Authorities have also reached out to Russian diplomats, as required under Thai law when foreign nationals are detained. However, no formal statement has been released from the Russian Embassy.

Officers say they are still gathering evidence and examining the suspect’s mobile devices. Investigators want to determine whether the AI system was created by Atoyan or if it was sold to him by another group.

So far, police say there are signs the Telegram software was custom-built. It features options for drug type, city selection, photo confirmation, and a built-in payment interface. The bot responds instantly, requiring no human involvement.

In a further twist, the system reportedly includes warnings about police traps and tips for evading arrest. It also provides estimated delivery times and options to delay pickup in case of crowds or surveillance.

Officials fear tourism blowback as Koh Phangan cracks down on AI-linked operations driving narcotics industry

“This bot was slick,” said one officer. “It acted like a customer service agent—only it sold illegal drugs.”

Koh Phangan’s local officials say they are alarmed by the case. Although drugs have circulated for years during Full Moon events, this level of automation is new. It raises fears of increased drug use among tourists and residents.

Island authorities are now working to tighten pier screening and improve cooperation with resort operators. Bar owners and hotel managers have been asked to report suspicious behaviour involving foreign guests.

At the same time, local communities worry about the impact on tourism. Koh Phangan depends heavily on partygoers and digital nomads. But if the island becomes known as a drug hub, that could harm its reputation.

Tourist Police say they intend to continue their crackdown. They also plan to investigate whether similar AI systems are operating in other provinces. Officers stress that while technology is evolving, the law still applies.

Crackdown intensifies as police monitor Telegram channels and foreign suspects linked to crypto flows

“Anyone who thinks they can hide behind an app is wrong,” said one officer. “We will adapt and find them.”

As the case unfolds, police believe more arrests may follow. They are now checking Telegram channels and crypto wallets used by other foreign nationals staying on the island.

The bust of DJ Vigen has sent a shockwave through Thailand’s party scene. His fall from a dancefloor favourite to a drug trafficking suspect shows how quickly nightlife fame can turn toxic.

For now, Koh Phangan is on high alert—and law enforcement is determined to stop the next AI-powered dealer before it’s too late.

Further reading:

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan for running illegal motorbike rental service

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison

German assaults Thai man, steals his motorbike. Then drives to a shop and steals a high end smartphone

Crazed foreigner terrifies locals. Scottish man attacks shop owner, his wife and children in Phuket village

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room