Police are waiting to fully interview the Russian woman who is being treated at the Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of her enraged and frustrated attacker.

Police in Chonburi have arrested a 35-year-old Thai man in connection with a brutal unprovoked attack on a female Russian language teacher in the Nong Prue area of the province on Wednesday night after finding his pickup parked nearby. The man told police he had inflicted severe injuries on the woman to vent his personal frustration.

Thai police have arrested a 35-year-old Thai man in connection with a brutal assault on a 38-year-old Russian woman while out jogging in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung in Chonburi on Wednesday night.

The woman, who has been named as Ms Eleana Zulkona, is understood to be a Russian language teacher who was out jogging near the Mab Prachan reservoir when she was attacked by a man who was a stranger to her.

Police investigation launched by police forces after motorist rescued the woman who flagged him down

A police investigation was launched after the woman was found on Wednesday night by a passing motorist, 36-year-old Kosol Chomchuen, at 9 pm on Wednesday after she flagged down his car on the road desperately seeking help.

On Thursday night, Police Colonel Chatchai Rakkhamchop of Nongprue Police Station, only 1 km from where the woman was found, told reporters that officers had responded to reports of the crime at 9.30 pm last Wednesday and that the case was being handled by both local and tourist police officers in the area.

On Wednesday night, this led to a white Mazda BT 50 pickup rick being found in the vicinity approximately 1 km from where the woman was found with a licence plate 4868 Chonburi.

It is believed to have been owned by the perpetrator whose identity police have not yet revealed.

Russian woman, a language teacher, suffered severe injuries in the attack, found semi-conscious

Ms Zulkona was seriously injured in the attack which led her to bleed profusely.

When found by the passing motorist who summoned police help and the emergency services, the European woman was in a dazed and semi-conscious state with bruises to her neck and other parts of her body.

Police officers investigating the crime had initially found a trail of blood 10 metres into a forested area where they found the woman’s jogging shoes and her mobile phone before later recovering the vehicle belonging to her attacker.

She was immediately taken to Bang Lamung Hospital for care and later transferred to the Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya where police planned to later interview her when she sufficiently recovered from her ordeal.

Police investigation incomplete as officers seek to understand the true nature of this heinous crime

In the meantime, the man arrested the same night concerning the crime has confessed to attacking the woman.

He told horrified officers that he did it to relieve stress at this time as he was nearing a mental breakdown.

The man told police investigators that he wanted to hurt someone to vent his frustration.

Police are not satisfied yet with the outcome of their investigation and are examining items found in the car of the suspect as well as those recovered from the crime scene on Wednesday night before they also review a full statement from the victim of the crime before deciding on the extent of legal proceedings against their suspect.

