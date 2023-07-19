It may be back to the streets for Move Forward as the nomination of Mr Pita Limjaroenrat in parliament for Prime Minister faces opposition and is unlikely to be carried for the second time. It comes as security and armed police officers were stationed outside parliament together with barbed wire and containers on Wednesday morning as the politicians gathered inside.

Progressive and Move Forward Party protestors are planning to gather at Democracy Monument on Wednesday evening as the tide in parliament appears to be running out in an attempt by the party, which won the May 14th General Election, to form Thailand’s next government and usher in a new era of democratic government and reform.

On Wednesday, as Thailand gears up for what may be a momentous day in politics, progressive activists and Move Forward Party supporters announced a protest at 5 o’clock to be held at the Democracy Monument in the centre of Bangkok.

There is increased chatter in the political firmament signifying that the Pheu Thai Party may be ready to break with the Move Forward as the radical party is becoming increasingly marginalised within parliament because of its obduracy over plans to reform Article 112 of the Criminal Code on lèse-majesté with reports that another coalition involving both the Bhumjaithai Party and the Palang Pracharat Party is ready to take power in a matter of days.

On Wednesday, Mr Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination was put to the floor of parliament at 9.38 am and immediately opposed by the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

Conservatives do not want to even have a second vote on Mr Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination for PM although it is unlikely to be carried in any event

Conservative parties oppose the second nomination of Mr Pita based on Rule 41 of parliamentary procedure allowing a motion to only be heard once per session

A vote on Mr Pita is not guaranteed with widespread opposition from senators and the parties of the outgoing government claiming it is a breach of rule 41 of parliamentary procedure meaning a motion may only be tabled once in each session of parliament.

The decision will be made by the President of the Parliament Mr Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

On Tuesday, an announcement was made that organisers of the demonstration had moved the venue from outside Parliament to the Democracy Monument because of a rival demonstration which is planned at the original venue by conservative elements in support of retaining Article 112 of the Criminal Code relating to lèse-majesté which has become a central issue in the aftermath of the General Election and political manoeuvres in Parliament.

Democratic coalition of activists to stage protest at Victory Monument as Move Forward is sidelined

The progressive protest is being organised by members of a democratic coalition who are calling for all civilian protest networks to unite at the new protest venue on Wednesday.

It is understood that the movers behind the event, including the radical Thammasat United Front, have issued announcements on social media.

Attendees at the protest have been asked by the organisers to wear black to signify what they claim to be the lack of respect shown by members of Thailand’s parliament towards the will of the people after the historic May 14th General Election outcome.

In various statements from the groups, leaders are urging support for Wednesday’s action as a sign or demonstration to the Thai Senate and outgoing government MPs that the public will not accept the process underway which looks like it is increasingly sidelining the Move Forward Party because of its insistence on pursuing its controversial policy on Article 112.

Progressive activists seek to avoid conflict

Supporters of the protest describe what has been happening in Parliament since it met last week as an effort to subdue the will of the people although a majority in the House of Representatives and among the public do not support altering the controversial provision of the criminal code.

At the same time, a National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll published last Sunday showed very strong public support for Mr Pita Limjaroenrat’s efforts to become the country’s 30th prime minister.

On Tuesday, Mr Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, the leader of the 24th June Democracy Group, explained the need to move the venue of the protest because of a conservative-led rally which is gathering in support of Thailand’s revered monarchy.

Mr Somyak said the organisers of the rally wish to avoid any possible danger of a confrontation between the two groups which would undermine the progressive cause and exacerbate further division.

Police and security services on Wednesday morning escorted the erection containers and barbed wire outside parliament with armed police units creating a very visible presence.

Further reading:

Senators to the fore as tide favours a conservative fix to install a more mature next government

Thailand is facing a deep political crisis as Pita loses key vote and top court takes up complaints

Plan is to rally parliament behind the people’s will to elect Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister

Move Forward leader says Pita will be PM despite the rumour mill and some vociferous senators on the right

Pheu Thai may face a terrible dilemma as outgoing government parties still aim for power in PM vote

Wan Noor elected unopposed as House Speaker, Move Forward Party nominee for deputy wins vote

King and Queen open parliament amid uncertainty as to Tuesday’s vote on the Speaker of the House

Breakthrough deal could see either Pita or Srettha take job as Thailand’s 30th PM on July 13th

PM’s soothing words for frayed nerves as he says he will continue his role up to the next cabinet

Baht falls to 7-month low as unease grows over chances of Pita Limjaroenrat being elected as PM

New PM in July a turning point for the Thai economy in 2023 which could still see 4% GDP growth recorded

Pita’s election as PM and political certainty would be a green light for new jobs and investment

79 new MPs face scrutiny as Election Commission says only 321 to be declared elected on June 21st

Way cleared for Pita’s election as PM but seeds sown for political conflict with criminal probe under poll law

Dangerous political flux in the aftermath of the General Election is growing and poses a threat

Pita shares cast a pall over historic May 14th Election, fears that the results may be nullified by a court

Compromise mooted between Pheu Thai and Move Forward on House Speaker job before key meeting

Kooky Palang Pracharat reports rejected on Tuesday by Prawit as Pheu Thai stands by Pita for PM

Move Forward’s ‘Government of Hope’ coalition delivers a programme promising a new charter

Jatuporn warns Pheu Thai may be turned as he predicts a political impasse. Should wait for 2024

Election vote for Move Forward may have been a cry for help from voters mired in short-term debt

Pita, Move Forward and eight other parties meet in Bangkok and come out smiling, ready to govern

Pita plots a new coalition government with Pheu Thai but open conflict has already raised its head in the Senate

Move Forward Party’s good election result leaves uncertainty as to who will form the government