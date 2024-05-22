Concern for a Thai Woman missing in Switzerland with an American boyfriend with a sinister past. Nantiwa ‘Noon’ Saejiw vanished after moving to Switzerland. She previously announced she was getting married and going to live in the United States. The family is anxious due to the US man’s history and an absence of contact since April 27th.

A concerned Thai family has filed a missing persons report in Switzerland relating to a 32-year-old woman who has not been heard from since April 27th. Nantiwa Saejiw, known by her nickname ‘Noon,’ left Thailand just days after meeting a new American boyfriend from a dating app at the end of March. Noon’s family have been made particularly anxious by reports of previous criminal charges against the US man.

The Thai Embassy in Switzerland has become involved in a search for a missing 32-year-old Thai woman.

Nantiwa Saejiw, or ‘Noon,’ previously left her home in Thailand on March 28th. She went to meet an American she had gotten to know on a dating app.

However, three days later, ‘Noon’ told her family that she was preparing to get married and would live in the United States.

Rising concern after Ms Nantiwa’s family learned that the American boyfriend had previously been charged with illegally detaining a woman against her will

The rising concern for the Thai woman is linked to the profile of her American boyfriend. The 40-year-old man has previously been charged in connection with the detention of another woman.

Ms Nantiwa was formerly married to a Swedish man for four years and has a Swedish passport. At this time, it is understood that she entered Switzerland on her Swedish credentials.

Her family last heard from her on April 27th, following her last social media post on April 26th. Certainly, the posts show that the young woman was in Switzerland.

One shows her in a town setting and the other in lush greenery at a mountainside residence.

Noon is understood to have been in Interlaken, a picturesque area in central Switzerland near the capital Bern known for its beauty and natural scenery

Afterwards, her family learned that the woman was staying in Interlaken in central Switzerland in the Canton of Bern. The small city is a well-known tourist magnet for its picturesque scenery, including lakes and mountains.

Indeed, a picture of Ms Nantiwa in such a setting has also been released by her older sister.

This week, the Royal Thai Embassy in Bern confirmed its involvement in the search. Ms Nantiwa’s family stepped up the campaign after over 20 days had elapsed since the young woman was last heard from.

Missing person report has been filed by the family with Swiss police in Interlaken as search ramps up

‘The Thai embassy in Bern is aware of the case and has already coordinated with the family and relatives of Khun Noon both in Thailand and Switzerland to ask for further details and closely follow up the case,’ a statement read.

At the same time, a missing person report for the Thai woman has been filed with Swiss police in Interlaken. In short, the search for the woman has intensified behind the scenes at an official level.

The Thai woman’s family are extremely anxious for a number of reasons. For instance, it is known that Ms Nantiwa had no money when she left Thailand.

Three days before disappearing she requested ฿430

On April 24th, before she went missing, she contacted her family and requested a transfer of ฿430. However, she did not explain what the money was for.

Afterwards, three days later, in her last contact with her family, she assured them that everything was alright.

Nonetheless, apart from not hearing from Noon for 25 days, her family also worry about her health. It is understood that the 32-year-old suffers from an underlying medical condition.

Presently, the Royal Thai Embassy is reaching out to the public, including Thai expats in Switzerland, to help.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the embassy’s Facebook messenger account or emergency telephone number. This is +41 (0) 79 8642674.

