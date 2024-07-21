Thai PM Srettha Thavisin warns Thai nationals in Dhaka to stay vigilant amidst ongoing violent protests and urged them to monitor embassy alerts as hundreds have died while Bangladesh faces an internet blackout and curfews.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his concern for Thai nationals in Bangladesh on Saturday, particularly those living in the capital Dhaka. The megacity with 10 million people is presently under curfew, although conditions are still dangerous. It comes after violent clashes this week between student protesters and the military left hundreds dead, some from live fire. On Saturday, Bangladesh’s long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled all overseas engagements.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his concern for Thai nationals stranded in Bangladesh.

The populous Muslim country, with a population of 170 million, has been in turmoil since the middle of the week. That is when what were previously peaceful protests turned violent.

On Saturday, Mr. Srettha took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell Thai people and nationals in Bangladesh that he was monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister advises Thai nationals in Bangladesh to monitor embassy updates amid unrest

He asked any Thai persons in the troubled country to monitor messages from the Thai Embassy in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, he gave out a hotline number (+880 17) 0964 0808, which is operational in Dhaka. The PM said it was being monitored 24 hours a day.

However, the problem for many stranded nationals is that since Thursday, the internet has been cut off in Bangladesh. In addition, even texting has been made impossible as authorities try to regain control.

In short, the protests turned nasty this week with protesters emerging from Dhaka University and other third-level establishments in the country’s main city and other centres, carrying the fight to the government.

Violent protests escalate in Dhaka as internet blackout hinders communication efforts

Amnesty International called out the Bangladeshi government on Friday night as bodies began to be carried to hospitals. One hospital in Dhaka received 27 bodies in a short period. It came with the confirmed deaths of 105 people, mainly protesters. In addition, thousands have been injured.

On Friday, just as in Kenya recently, the military in Dhaka took to firing live rounds to clamp down on the out-of-control street protests.

‘I am deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Bangladesh. I am closely monitoring the rising tension. We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and come to a peaceful resolution. Our thoughts are with all those affected. Thai nationals in Dhaka are to stay alert and follow updates and guidance from the Thai Embassy closely,’ wrote Mr. Srettha on X.

Military crackdown in Bangladesh draws international criticism amid rising death toll

The background to the protest is a government quota in relation to state jobs. Previously this had meant that 30% of jobs in the civil service were by law reserved for children of Bangladeshi army fighters in the country’s War of Independence from Pakistan in 1971.

However, the government abolished the scheme in 2018.

After that, a High Court order reinstated the quota system in June. In short, the Bangladeshi government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, appealed that decision. A hearing is scheduled on the case for August 7.

Nevertheless, in the meantime, the country has been plunged into a state of anarchy with violent student-led protests.

Job quota controversy fuels student-led protests amid legal battles and government appeals

Significantly, a quarter of Bangladesh’s population is aged 15-29 years old. At the same time, the country is relatively poor, ranking No. 139 in the world with a GDP per head of $2,646.

By comparison, Thailand is 79th with $7,812. In contrast, Ireland is number two with a GDP per head of $106,059, ahead of Switzerland at $105,669 while Luxembourg is number one with $131,384.

Presently, Dhaka has been placed under curfew orders with the population allowed out from noon to 2 pm to buy food. Meanwhile, the violence and protests on the streets continue.

The country’s leader, Sheikh Hasina, won the January 2024 election. Her party secured 220 out of 330 seats in parliament. Nevertheless, this was down 12.84% on the last election with a low turnout of 41.8%.

Curfew orders in Dhaka as Bangladesh faces ongoing protests and economic challenges

On Saturday evening, some analysts in Bangladesh warned that the protests are also against Sheikh Hasina. They point to rising inflation caused by a balance of payments crisis. In addition, unemployment has spiked.

In short, disillusionment at the long-serving prime minister has boiled over.

Bangladesh, in addition, is home to rising Islamic extremism which targets homosexuals, foreigners, and non-Muslims. It is a persistent challenge for the government and security agencies there.

Further reading:

Rohingyas found on an Andaman Sea island to face illegal entry charges and return to Bangladesh

Thai and Cambodian police reveal that young woman’s ‘organ harvesting’ claims were a lie

A second war raging in Myanmar unlike anything seen since World War Two with over 12,000 dead

Thai woman’s claims that she was targeted for organ harvesting being probed in Cambodia by police

Police in Kanchanaburi arrest two for sex trafficking as officials question US tier standards after demotion

DSI arrests: Women warned of sex trafficking snare – massage job offers abroad from prostitution ‘brokers’

Government reviewing prostitution laws, public consultations expected in 2021 amid reform calls from workers

Murder of a Thai woman in Portugal is troubling as police probe further and seek body parts taken by abettor

Assets of brothel bosses sequestered by Thai court which deemed them illicit proceeds of vice and crime

Thailand eyes up the sex trade with ongoing raids and a new drive against human trafficking

Thai woman masterminded a sex ring that sparked the biggest police raid in German history

Child prostitution gang that ran a sex racket that terrorised children smashed by armed police

Calls to legalise prostitution in Thailand after Pattaya sex raid on Walking Street this week