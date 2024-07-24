Aussie dad travels to Thailand and finds his missing son in Bangkok after two weeks, but the son refuses to speak with him, leaving the father still worried for his safety.

A 55-year-old Australian dad was breathing a sigh of relief on Wednesday morning when he learned that his 27-year-old son was found in Bangkok. Darren Cramer had travelled to Thailand after losing contact with his son on July 7th, roughly two weeks ago. However, despite the anxious dad’s efforts, he revealed he was still worried for his son. He told media sources in Australia that the younger man was refusing to speak with him at this time.

An Australian man missing in Thailand since July 7 has been reportedly found. His Australian father had just travelled to Thailand to search for his missing son.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Darren Stephen Cramer filed a missing persons report in respect of 27-year-old Kieran James Cramer.

The younger man had arrived in Thailand from Australia on July 1st last. However, after July 7th, Mr. Cramer lost contact with his family in Australia.

Missing Australian man’s suspected whereabouts included Bangkok and Phuket before being found

Previously, he was reported to have been in the Bangkok area. However, according to the tourist’s itinerary, on Tuesday, he was scheduled to be in Phuket.

At length, on Tuesday, Mr. Rungnapa Phutkaew, the President of the Provincial Lawyers Council, told reporters that lawyers at Chalong Police Station in central Phuket were aiding the foreign man in his quest.

However, afterwards, this involved notifying the police and making an appeal to the media. Images of the 27-year-old were released showing his appearance, including distinctive tattoos.

The elder Mr. Cramer feared that something untoward may have happened to his son.

Australian authorities and Interpol involved in Search for Missing Man after Father raised alarm in Phuket

In Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had refused to comment on media inquiries about the incident. Interpol had also been alerted.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Cramer confirmed his son Darren had been found in Bangkok. He was speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper in Australia. However, he indicated that his son was unwilling to talk with him.

“We found him in Bangkok,” Mr. Cramer explained. “He won’t talk to us. We are very worried about his safety at the moment.”

It is understood that the younger Australian man has been staying in casual accommodation. Therefore, he was not able to be located by police at hotels.

