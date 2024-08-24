thailand-pass-and-health-screening-introduced-for-45-countries-after-clade-1b-monkeypox-confirmed

Thailand enforces the Thailand Pass system and health screening for travellers from 45 nations after confirming a case of the deadly Clade 1b monkeypox. A 66-year-old European tested positive after arriving in Bangkok, prompting airport screening and quarantine measures.

Thailand has introduced its Thailand Pass registration system and screening for visitors from 45 countries in response to a confirmed case of clade 1b monkeypox, which was confirmed this week. On Thursday, Ministry of Public Health officials informed the Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, that an RT-PCR test on a 66-year-old European had confirmed the more deadly variety of the disease. The traveller arrived on August 14th and reported symptoms to a Bangkok hospital on August 15th.

Thailand has introduced screening and pre-approval measures for incoming tourists from 45 countries. This follows the confirmation of Asia’s first case of the clade 1b strain of monkeypox on Thursday.

On the same day, the Minister of Public Health, Somsak Thepsutin, was informed that an RT-PCR gene test for a 66-year-old European had come back positive.

The passenger arrived in Thailand on August 14th on a flight from the Middle East, but his journey originated in Central Africa. The elderly man visited a Bangkok hospital the day after on August 15 where medics immediately tested him for both strains of Mpox or Monkeypox.

Thailand Pass system reactivated for travellers from 45 designated countries amid new Monkeypox concerns

As part of the new measures, the Thailand Pass system has already been activated for 45 countries. These are countries and areas where screening protocols are already in place for Yellow Fever. In short, all passengers travelling to Thailand must first register using the Thailand Pass system.

The countries concerned are:

Angola: Republic of Angola

Benin: Republic of Benin

Bolivia: Republic of Bolivia

Brazil: Federative Republic of Brazil

Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso

Burundi: Republic of Burundi

Cameroon: Federal Republic of Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad: Republic of Chad

Colombia: Republic of Colombia

Congo: Republic of the Congo

Congo Republic: Democratic Republic of the Congo,

Côte d’Ivoire: Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

Ecuador: Republic of Ecuador

Equatorial Guinea: Republic of Equatorial Guinea

Ethiopia: Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

French Guiana

Gabon: Gabonese Republic

Gambia: Republic of the Gambia

Ghana: Republic of Ghana

Guinea-Bissau: Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Guinea: Republic of Guinea

Guyana: Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Kenya: Republic of Kenya

Liberia: Republic of Liberia

Mali: Republic of Mali

Mauritania: Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Niger: Republic of Niger

Nigeria: Federal Republic of Nigeria

Panama: Republic of Panama

Peru: Republic of Peru

Rwanda: Republic of Rwanda

Sao Tome & Principe: Democratic Republic of Sao Tome & Principe

Senegal: Republic of Senegal

Sierra Leone: Republic of Sierra Leone

Somalia: Somali Democratic Republic

Sudan: Republic of the Sudan

Suriname: Republic of Suriname

Tanzania: United Republic of Tanzania

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago: Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda: Republic of Uganda

Venezuela: Republic of Venezuela

Argentina: Argentine Republic

Paraguay: Republic of Paraguay

In the meantime, Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, also confirmed the conclusive test for clade 1b monkeypox. In addition, he said this would be reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) under International Health Regulations.

On Wednesday, Dr. Thongchai revealed that the suspected case concerns a 66-year-old European national who lives in Africa. In short, he travelled from the locus of the disease there via a Middle Eastern country to Thailand. He arrived in the kingdom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14.

Department of Disease Control confirms Monkeypox case in 66-year-old European traveller from Central Africa

In particular, the department chief emphasises that any passenger from the 45 countries, no matter what their flight itinerary, must comply with the screening protocols to enter Thailand.

In short, they must first register in the Thailand Pass system, and then on arrival at Thai airports, they will be screened by officers.

At the same time, screening procedures at all Thai international airports have been upgraded to facilitate the new regime. Previously, there had been an emphasis on clearing passengers through as swiftly as possible.

Disease control procedures and quarantine checkpoints have been activated at Suvarnabhumi Airport in particular. Dr. Thongchai revealed that tracing of contacts linked to the 66-year-old has revealed 43 people of interest. Fortunately, at this time, none have shown signs of sickness or ill health.

Monkeypox transmission risk lower than COVID-19 but precautions still necessary, health officials advise

Indeed, officials are pointing out that, unlike COVID-19, this disease is less likely to spread through moisture droplets, as the patients do not develop flu-like symptoms. Transmission of the disease otherwise requires close contact with an infected person or animal showing symptoms.

“Most monkeypox cases have symptoms of body rashes, fever, headache, and muscle aches. Most patients do not have respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or a runny nose, so they are less likely to spread the virus than COVID-19 or the flu, which have symptoms of coughing and a runny nose. Monkeypox infection is also a close contact infection, so washing your hands frequently with soap or alcohol gel, avoiding close contact with strangers, avoiding areas with outbreaks, and avoiding rodents imported from countries with outbreaks, such as squirrels and rats, are ways to protect yourself,” said Dr. Thongchai.

Later on Thursday, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Apichart Vachiraphan, outlined the regime to be followed.

Enhanced Screening and Quarantine procedures are in place to protect Thailand from Clade 1b Monkeypox

In brief, passengers will be tested for temperature and questioned on whether they have any symptoms. Bodies will be observed, looking for any signs of skin rashes or lesions. Any traveller showing suspected signs will be quarantined. In short, they will be taken to Bamrasnaradura Institute for Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi. Meanwhile, blood tests will also be taken for analysis.

Before leaving for Thailand, all passengers from the countries concerned must register with the Thailand Health Pass. This must be done before checking in to travel to Thailand. On arrival in Thailand, the first test will be to ensure body temperature does not exceed 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, even cleared passengers will receive a health card to report any suspicious health symptoms while in Thailand. Each card will have a specific QR code to trace the passenger.

The Department of Disease Control has also confirmed that it is preparing a 4-story building as a quarantine centre. This will be used in the event of a widespread outbreak of the disease. The building has 60 rooms.

While Thailand has dealt with hundreds of cases of Monkeypox since 2022, these are of the Clade 2 variety. The new Clade 1b strain from central Africa is up to ten tens deadlier than the previous variation.

Thailand’s tourism sector fears potential disruption amid Global Monkeypox concerns and a WHO emergency

In the meantime, Thailand’s tourism sector is holding its breath. In short, the industry is ill-prepared for a more widespread outbreak or any disruption to the country’s vital foreign tourism sector.

This comes despite assurances so far from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the threat posed by monkeypox is nothing like that posed by the COVID-19 virus.

However, the world health body declared an international emergency in relation to the disease on August 14. In short, the same day that the 66-year-old European sufferer landed in Thailand.

On Friday, Adith Chairattananon, the honorary Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, called for the government to brief the industry on any possible threat. He demanded clear guidelines and accurate information.

Subsequently, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, the President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), called for better screening at Thai airports. Certainly, any prospect of a wider outbreak in the kingdom would prove disastrous for the industry.

However, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Chief for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, downplayed the threat. He said his agency is monitoring the situation externally. In short, he deemed the threat from monkeypox at this stage as not critical to this year’s tourism performance.

