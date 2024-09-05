Corporate America’s anti-woke shift signals a change in grassroots sentiment. As the U.S. presidential debate approaches, Thailand-based expats are watching closely. At the same time, Robby Starbuck, an anti-woke activist, influences companies to roll back DEI initiatives amid rising cultural tensions.

It is five days until the U.S. presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The polls are nationally predominantly in her favour. All eyes in Thailand, particularly among American and Western expats, are focused on this election. For instance, the future of the U.S. Indo-Pacific policy may hang in the balance. At the same time, for most people, there is alarming concern about the rising cultural war between right and left. On this score, there is a rising movement in corporate America against wokeism. It is being led by a former congressional candidate who has found his calling as a political influencer. His name is Robby Starbuck.

With the U.S. presidential debate just days away, the pollsters clearly see a gender gap in voting intentions. Certainly, also there are known to be ‘shy’ Trump supporters among the poll samples.

Significantly, it may help to take note of corporate America’s shifting landscape. In the last year, there has been an eye-opening debate. It is especially focused on the growth of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

This follows a surge of “woke” activism that emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. Nonetheless, a notable reversal of these policies is now sweeping through U.S. boardrooms. This change is being driven largely by conservative forces. Particularly Republicans as it has gained significant traction among men within the workforce.

Robby Starbuck leads the Anti-Woke movement

One of the key figures spearheading this movement is Robby Starbuck. In brief, he is a filmmaker, influencer, and self-proclaimed “anti-woke” activist. Starbuck has become a prominent voice in the fight against DEI initiatives in corporate America.

At the same time, he is achieving notable success in urging companies to abandon their commitments to these policies. His efforts have resonated with conservative consumers. At length, he is leveraging their economic power to influence corporate decision-making.

Starbuck’s activism has led companies such as Ford, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson, and John Deere to reconsider and, in some cases, roll back their DEI efforts. His strategy involves rallying his 600,000 followers on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), to apply pressure on companies through boycotts. By targeting firms that are perceived to be reliant on conservative customers, Starbuck has effectively disrupted corporate America’s commitment to DEI.

Corporate Rollbacks: A closer look

For instance, Lowe’s, a home improvement retailer, has restructured its employee resource groups. Additionally, it and stopped participating in surveys conducted by the Human Rights Campaign, a prominent LGBT+ advocacy group. Similarly, Ford and John Deere have taken steps to distance themselves from DEI initiatives.

Molson Coors, the brewing giant, also announced it would step back. In short it has stopped participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s workplace rankings. Furthermore, it is dropping its supplier diversity goals.

Starbuck’s influence goes beyond just boycotts. He has positioned himself as a representative of the “silent majority” of Americans who oppose what they see as the imposition of left-wing ideology in the workplace.

His activism has resonated with individuals who feel marginalised by DEI policies, particularly those who believe that expressing dissenting views could jeopardise their jobs.

Polling reflects a growing partisan Divide

The pushback against DEI initiatives comes at a time with tight polling in the US Presidential election. Nonetheless, the same polling shows that a majority of U.S. adults still support corporate DEI programs.

Certainly, as in the election, there is a growing divide along partisan and gender lines. A July Morning Consult poll revealed that 57% of U.S. adults approve of efforts to recruit from minority groups. However, men and Republicans are increasingly critical of these initiatives. In short, it reflects the broader political pressures facing DEI policies.

The broader cultural shift has led to a reevaluation of the role corporations should play in America’s culture wars.

Corporate DEI initiatives, which surged after the George Floyd protests, are now under scrutiny. While some companies have remained committed to these programmes, others are retreating in the face of mounting pressure from activists like Starbuck.

Criticism and the Future of DEI

Critics of Starbuck’s approach argue that the rollback of DEI policies could undermine efforts to create more equitable workplaces. Emma Obanye, a DEI advocate and CEO of OneTech, a support programme for minority entrepreneurs, is one.

However, he accepted that some DEI initiatives may not be effective. Others, on the other hand, such as pay and promotion audits are crucial for ensuring workplace equity.

Obanye emphasised that Starbuck’s activism is testing the robustness of these policies. At the same time. It reveals which companies are genuinely committed to diversity and inclusion.

Despite the controversy surrounding his tactics, Starbuck remains undeterred. He plans to continue his campaign to make corporate America politically neutral. He argues that workplaces should be free of ideological conflicts.

Starbuck believes that by depoliticising the workplace, people may treat each other with more respect, regardless of their differing views.

For Thailand where such programmes are still in a nascent stage, what is happening in the United States should be noted.

