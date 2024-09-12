SEAL Team Six, the elite U.S. Navy unit renowned for its covert operations, has been training for possible missions to assist Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

It has emerged this week that the elite Navy SEAL Team Six has been training for deployment if hostilities open up between the United States and China over Taiwan. Undoubtedly, this is a sign of how dangerous the threat of conflict has become. At the same time, the Pentagon and U.S. security officials deny that war is either imminent or inevitable.

SEAL Team 6, the elite U.S. Navy unit has been conducting secretive training for potential missions to assist Taiwan. In particular, in the event of a Chinese invasion of the self-governing island. The outfit is renowned for its covert operations and high-profile missions. For instance, the killing of Osama bin Laden in May 2011.

This development emphasises the increased U.S. focus on deterring a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait. Certainly, it comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise.

The training has been ongoing for over a year. It is taking place at Dam Neck, SEAL Team 6’s headquarters in Virginia Beach. In short, this is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Washington.

A briefing has been given by individuals familiar with the unit’s activities. At length, we are told the preparations are designed to bolster U.S. readiness. Essentially, for a potential Taiwan conflict. Undoubtedly, it demonstrates a significant shift in military priorities toward countering the growing threat posed by China.

Heightened US Preparations for China-Taiwan Conflict

The covert training reflects the broader U.S. military strategy of preparing for a range of contingencies. At the same time, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is modernising its forces.

At length, this shift is part of President Xi Jinping’s goal for the PLA to have the capability to take Taiwan by force by 2027. Meanwhile, U.S. officials maintain that a conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. However, the US military has ramped up preparations. Certainly, this is in response to China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The increased focus on Taiwan comes after a warning from Admiral Phil Davidson, formerly the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Indeed, he warned in 2021 that China could attempt an invasion within six years.

Since then, the Pentagon has intensified its contingency planning. Therefore, it envisages special forces playing a critical role in this effort.

SEAL Team 6, is one of the military’s most elite units. It is uniquely positioned for such operations. Alongside the Army’s Delta Force, it is classified as a “tier one” special forces group. For instance, it is tasked with executing some of the most difficult and sensitive missions in the U.S. military.

In recent years, the Pentagon has sent more conventional special forces to Taiwan to train its military. Nevertheless, the involvement of SEAL Team 6 indicates a more clandestine and specialised level of preparation.

SEAL Team 6’s Storied History and Strategic Importance

SEAL Team 6 is officially known as the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU). Undeniably, it has a long history of conducting high-stakes operations. The unit became globally renowned for its successful mission to kill Osama bin Laden in 2011. Before that, its reputation was further cemented when it rescued Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates in 2009. Certainly, that was an operation that highlighted its skill and precision.

Given its legacy of handling some of the most critical national security missions, the unit’s involvement in Taiwan-related preparations is significant. Sean Naylor is an expert on special operations forces and the author of Relentless Strike.

He asserts the focus on Taiwan is part of a broader realignment of U.S. military priorities. “That SEAL Team 6 is planning for possible Taiwan-related missions should come as no surprise,” Naylor explains.

Essentially he suggests that the Pentagon’s shift toward great power competition makes such missions inevitable for elite counterterrorism units like SEAL Team 6.

Focus on China Across US Military and Intelligence

SEAL Team 6’s activities align with a broader shift in U.S. defence and intelligence resources toward China. CIA Director Bill Burns recently disclosed that 20% of the agency’s budget is now devoted to China.

Significantly, a 200% increase over the past three years. This reflects growing concerns over China’s ambitions and the need to counter its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially as it relates to Taiwan.

Tensions over Taiwan have been at the heart of U.S.-China relations in recent years. The island remains the most sensitive issue in these relations.

China considers it a breakaway province that must eventually reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Although China claims it seeks peaceful reunification, it has not ruled out using military force to achieve this goal. President Xi has repeatedly signalled that Taiwan is central to China’s national interests. Consequently, any actions by the U.S. perceived as supporting Taiwan’s independence are seen as crossing a “red line.”

US Policy on Taiwan and Strategic Ambiguity

The U.S. maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding Taiwan’s defence. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is obliged to help Taiwan provide for its own defence. However, it has not explicitly committed to intervening militarily in the event of a Chinese invasion.

However, President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of an unprovoked Chinese attack. Undoubtedly, these statements have added to the tensions between the two powers.

Despite these tensions, the Pentagon remains committed to the “One China” policy. In short, this recognises Beijing as the legitimate government of China while acknowledging—without endorsing—China’s claim to Taiwan.

China’s Response to US Military Involvement

China has consistently opposed U.S. military involvement with Taiwan. At length, it views American actions in the region as provocative. The Chinese embassy in Washington reiterates its position. It describes Taiwan as the “core of China’s core interests” and warns the U.S. to avoid crossing this red line.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the embassy, called on Washington to cease military cooperation with Taiwan. In addition, it should avoid actions that could heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

