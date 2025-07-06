Former Democrat MP Sirichoke Sopha warns of hidden EV dangers after his parked, unplugged PHEV burst into flames at 3 am. The explosion destroyed the vehicle without warning. Public alarm grows as calls mount for stricter oversight of EV safety.

A former Democrat MP from Songkhla and ex-aide to Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has issued a chilling warning about electric vehicles. At 3 a.m. Sunday, he was jolted awake by a blast outside his home. Racing to the window, he watched in horror as his EV went up in flames. The car wasn’t charging. It wasn’t even plugged in. It simply exploded. He had driven it for two years without issue. Now, it has been left a smouldering wreck. “This is the danger no one talks about,” said Sirichoke Sopha. “EVs can burn—without warning, without reason.”

A terrifying incident involving a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) has reignited public debate over EV safety. Sirichoke Sopha, a former Democrat Party MP for Songkhla and one-time personal secretary to ex-Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, shared a dramatic personal story on his Facebook page that quickly gained widespread attention.

According to Mr. Sirichoke, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning at his residence in Songkhla Province. He was asleep when he was jolted awake by a loud explosion at around 3 a.m.

“I woke up with a loud ‘explosion’ in the silence of the night,” he wrote. “When I rushed outside, I saw red-orange flames raging from my PHEV, parked right in front of the house.”

Owner says parked EV caught fire without warning or charge, leaving a charred shell just minutes later

The vehicle in question was a GWM Haval PHEV, which he had purchased from the Hat Yai dealership two years ago. He confirmed that the car was not plugged in for charging at the time of the incident. In fact, it was simply parked.

Importantly, Mr. Sirichoke emphasised that he had been using the vehicle normally. He had not noticed any warning signs, malfunctions, or unusual behaviour before the fire.

“It was just sitting there,” he said. “Suddenly, without any reason, it caught fire on its own.”

Firefighters arrived several minutes after the blaze began. However, by the time they managed to control the fire, the car had been completely consumed. Only the charred skeleton of the vehicle remained.

Later that morning, Mr. Sirichoke posted photos of the wreckage online. In one image, the blackened remains of the PHEV stand as a stark reminder of the event.

“The car is completely burnt,” he stated in a follow-up post. “Only the remains and good memories are left.”

Sirichoke warns PHEV owners that batteries may ignite silently even when cars are idle and unplugged

Despite the incident, he continued with his daily schedule. He had appointments that same morning in the Saba Yoi District and had to depart early.

Notably, Mr. Sirichoke issued a strong warning to other EV and PHEV users. He pointed out that electric vehicles, though silent, can still pose dangerous risks. Even when not charging, a battery can become a fire hazard.

“This isn’t just damage,” he said. “It’s a warning. The electricity is quiet, but it can burn everything in a blink.”

Because of the unexpected nature of the fire, many are now questioning the safety of EV and PHEV battery systems. While most discussions on electric vehicle fires focus on problems during charging, this case shows that risks may exist even while the vehicle is idle.

Furthermore, Mr. Sirichoke’s experience highlights the need for greater public awareness. Many EV owners may not know that fires can occur spontaneously, even when the car appears to be turned off and inactive.

Social media reacts with concern as users call for EV safety reviews and tougher manufacturing standards

Therefore, his post has struck a chord with the public. It has been widely shared and discussed online, with users expressing concern, shock, and sympathy.

Some users thanked him for sharing the incident, while others demanded stronger regulations for EV safety. Still others called for manufacturers to investigate and issue transparent reports.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Neither the vehicle manufacturer nor fire investigators have issued an official explanation. However, technical experts may need to look into the battery system, temperature conditions, and storage design of the affected vehicle model.

Consequently, the incident may trigger a broader inquiry into fire risks in modern EVs and PHEVs. This would not be the first case of a parked EV catching fire, but it adds to a growing list of similar reports worldwide.

As EV usage continues to rise, safety protocols must evolve alongside the technology. Manufacturers may need to issue clearer guidelines and improve fire prevention mechanisms.

Fire crews face difficulties controlling EV blazes as lithium-ion batteries fuel intense, fast-burning infernos

In addition, emergency response training for EV fires could become more critical. Electric vehicle fires are harder to extinguish due to their high-voltage lithium-ion batteries. Conventional water and foam often prove insufficient.

Mr. Sirichoke’s firsthand account illustrates this reality. “The fire truck took several minutes to control the fire,” he noted. “But by then, it was too late.”

He concluded his post with a clear message: “Let this be a warning for everyone. Don’t assume silence means safety.”

Ultimately, this incident serves as a wake-up call. While EVs are often praised for their efficiency and environmental benefits, safety remains a pressing issue. Only with thorough investigation, better technology, and public education can these concerns be fully addressed.

Until then, Mr. Sirichoke’s experience will remain a vivid reminder. Even when parked, an electric vehicle may still pose a silent threat.

