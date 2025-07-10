Danger for Bhumjaithai as the Election Commission moves to finalise the Senate election collusion probe

Bhumjaithai faces danger as the Election Commission nears its explosive Senate election collusion report. PM Paetongtarn hits back at Anutin’s casino bill claims amid falling Chinese tourism. The probe could lead to party dissolution and major political upheaval.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fired back Wednesday at former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, slamming his claim that Pheu Thai’s now-abandoned casino bill caused the collapse of Chinese tourism. She also weighed in on explosive reports that the Election Commission is wrapping up its investigation into massive collusion during the 2024 Senate elections. The findings, once submitted to the full commission and a review panel, could trigger legal action. If the case moves to the Supreme Court, it could spell the end for the Bhumjaithai Party.

Thailand’s political landscape may be on the verge of another major upheaval. In the past 24 hours, news emerged that the Election Commission’s 26th investigative subcommittee is ready to act.

It is expected to submit its report this week to Mr. Ittiporn Boonprakong, the Chair of the Election Commission. This report centres on alleged collusion during the 2024 Senate election.

Importantly, the findings are believed to be highly explosive. They involve irregularities in the selection of 138 sitting senators. Additionally, reserve senators, MPs, senior political figures and even party leaders are implicated.

Once the report reaches Mr. Ittiporn, the Election Commission’s top panel must deliberate.

Following that, the full commission will decide whether to refer the matter to the Supreme Court’s Election Division. If that happens, it could trigger the suspension of several senators.

Even more seriously, it may lead to the dissolution of political parties found complicit.

Crucially, the investigation connects collusion efforts to the Bhumjaithai Party, a key player in Thai politics. In recent weeks, senior figures from the party have been summoned for questioning. According to officials, evidence suggests close coordination between party operatives and Senate candidates.

Moreover, the Election Commission’s probe has run in parallel with a criminal investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). This separate inquiry focuses on money laundering and the possible involvement of a secret society. As a result, the DSI is treating it as a national security case.

So far, 162 individuals across seven groups have been called to testify. These include elected senators, reserves, current and former ministers, and political financiers. If found guilty, the penalties could include revocation of political rights and criminal charges.

Importantly, if party executives are proven to be involved, the parties themselves could be dissolved. This is in accordance with Thai electoral law. The ripple effects could be dramatic.

Meanwhile, former Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong has been suspended from overseeing the special police agency. This came after the Constitutional Court accepted a petition filed by Senate members led by President Mongkol Surasajja. Mr. Mongkol is also the key petitioner against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a separate Constitutional Court case.

The scandal has intensified political tensions. On Wednesday, Ms. Paetongtarn, who is currently the Culture Minister, publicly addressed the issue at a press conference in Bangkok. She expressed shock at the reports, calling the situation “deeply troubling for Thai democracy.”

At the same time, a political feud has reignited between Ms. Paetongtarn and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul. Mr. Anutin recently claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had urged Thailand to drop its casino legislation. According to his post, ignoring this advice has led to a collapse in Chinese tourism.

He stated that President Xi raised the issue directly with Ms. Paetongtarn during a bilateral meeting in Beijing. He further alleged that the casino bill, part of the Integrated Entertainment Venue Act, caused serious diplomatic friction.

Tourist arrivals from China, he claimed, dropped by more than 90% as a result.

In a detailed Facebook post, Mr. Anutin called on the government to permanently cancel the bill. He said that continuing with the policy had caused “unprecedented damage” to Thailand’s tourism sector. He also linked the bill’s promotion to pressure on Bhumjaithai to exit the ruling coalition.

However, Ms. Paetongtarn swiftly refuted these claims. She stated that China’s concerns were acknowledged but misrepresented by Mr. Anutin. She clarified that the policy involves entertainment complexes, with casinos comprising only 10% of the operations.

“President Xi gave advice, not ultimatums,” she said. “We explained our goals clearly—to create jobs and generate income through legal entertainment zones.” She accused Mr. Anutin of “twisting facts” for political gain.

Ms. Paetongtarn also addressed the broader issue of falling Chinese tourism. In her view, the real cause is a lack of safety and public confidence. She pointed to issues like call centre gangs, infrastructure failures and street crime.

“These were all problems under Mr. Anutin’s tenure as Interior Minister,” she said. “His ministry failed to take effective action when he had the chance.”

The war of words has further polarised Thailand’s political climate. As the investigations proceed, both the EC and the DSI are preparing to act decisively.

The DSI has begun calling witnesses as part of its special case. It will begin by pursuing charges of money laundering, and may later expand to national security offences. Convictions could result in prison sentences for key figures.

Meanwhile, the EC’s process is moving swiftly toward the Supreme Court. Once referred, senators named in the case would be immediately suspended pending a ruling. This alone could reshape the balance of power in the Senate.

As a result, the public is watching closely. There is growing pressure on the Election Commission to deliver justice quickly and transparently. Many observers see this case as a litmus test for Thai democracy.

Furthermore, the possible dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party would send shockwaves through Parliament. It would alter coalition alignments and possibly force a major political reconfiguration.

Despite being in opposition, Mr. Anutin has positioned his party as a watchdog on national policy. He emphasised that Bhumjaithai supports government actions that benefit the country. However, he warned against policies that harm Thailand’s economy or diplomatic standing.

In the end, the coming weeks will be crucial. Both investigations are approaching key decisions that could further transform Thailand’s political map. Meanwhile, the country’s political leaders continue to spar over policy, accountability and ultimately, the truth.

Thailand is certainly approaching another critical moment in this slow-moving political crisis—between reform and rupture, transparency, turmoil or cover-up.

