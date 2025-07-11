Femme fatale known as Ms. Golf hands over 86,000 explicit photos and videos showing her having sex with at least eight senior Thai monks. The scandal shakes Thailand’s Buddhist community, exposing vows broken, financial misconduct and deep corruption within the clergy.

Thailand’s Buddhist community is reeling from a scandal that’s rocked the clergy to its core. A femme fatale, known only as Ms. Golf, is at the centre of the storm—linked to sexual relationships with up to 13 senior monks, including powerful abbots and revered preachers. The allegations go beyond sex. Investigators say money and lavish gifts were exchanged, with transactions flowing both ways between the woman and the monks she befriended. Now, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has confirmed the bombshell: at least eight monks broke their vows and engaged in sexual acts with Ms. Golf. Even more damning, CIB officers revealed they’ve seized over 86,000 photos and video clips—many of them graphic. Some show monks, still in their saffron robes, having sex with the woman.

Despite the mountain of evidence, Ms. Golf claims she’s innocent. She insists she did nothing wrong. But as the scandal widens and outrage builds, the image of Thailand’s monkhood has again been deeply shaken.

Thailand’s Buddhist community is facing an unprecedented crisis. A scandal involving senior monks and a laywoman known as Ms. Golf has shocked the nation. The controversy reveals violations of monastic vows, potential financial misconduct and serious breaches of trust.

According to investigators, the monks involved may have committed Parajika offences. These are the gravest violations under the monastic code. They include sexual intercourse, murder, theft and false claims of spiritual powers. In this case, the charge is one of sexual relations. Once proven, the consequence is mandatory disrobing.

Senior officers lead major investigation as links to previous temple scandal draw national attention

So far, several monks have already disrobed. Others have vanished from public view. They are reportedly evading both media and police.

Importantly, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) is leading the probe. Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, also known as Big Tao, heads the effort. His team is combing through a vast amount of digital evidence.

This scandal comes on the heels of another in May. Back then, the abbot of Wat Rai Khing was arrested with a 28-year-old woman. Authorities accused both of embezzling over ฿300 million in temple funds. They are now in jail, awaiting further charges.

Now, the attention is on Ms. Golf. Her real name has not been released publicly. However, she has become the central figure in this widening controversy.

According to police, Ms. Golf was romantically involved with between 12 and 13 senior monks. Of these, at least eight monks appear to have had sexual relations with her. Investigators found evidence, including chat logs, bank transfers, photos and secretly recorded videos.

Police uncover massive trove of explicit clips allegedly showing monks in sexual acts with Ms. Golf

Moreover, the CIB confirmed that Ms. Golf held 80,752 images and 5,593 video clips across five phones. Many of these clips reportedly show monks engaging in sexual acts while still wearing their saffron robes. Their faces are said to be clearly visible and identifiable.

Still, Ms. Golf denies wrongdoing. During questioning, she told police she only received gifts or loans from her monk friends. She claimed that all relationships were consensual and that she had no intention of blackmail or coercion.

However, the situation is far from simple. Several monks named in the materials say they were misidentified. Some claim they never met the woman at all.

Despite these denials, the evidence appears strong. Police are now working to identify each individual shown in the videos. Ms. Golf is being asked to confirm their identities.

Senior monk confesses to long affair and claims he was gifted luxury van before relationship soured

According to Big Tao, the investigation must review every clip. Although the footage is disturbing, it holds crucial information. He said, “We must examine all clips for evidence. Ms. Golf will help identify who is who.”

Meanwhile, fresh details are emerging. A former senior monk, Phra Thep Wachirathiraphon (Pradit Thitametho), formerly of Wat Phra Phutthachai, admitted to dating Ms. Golf. He told police they met on Facebook in 2019.

Initially, he said, she approached him under the pretext of religious faith. They chatted for over a year. Gradually, their relationship became romantic. Eventually, he considered disrobing and marrying.

According to his testimony, she gave him a Toyota Alphard van. He used it for temple-related activities. For several years, the relationship remained stable.

Tensions and jealousy emerge as monk claims extortion threats after discovering the woman’s other affairs

But problems started when he learned she was also romantically involved with another senior monk. Jealousy and arguments followed. Later, he was allegedly threatened and asked for money.

He said the situation became so stressful that he considered leaving monkhood to speak publicly. However, police acted first. He was officially disrobed and removed from office.

At the same time, police raided several temples. One major raid occurred at Wat Sothon in Chachoengsao. It followed the discovery of video clips linked to that temple.

A monk from Wat Sothon reportedly fled the premises just before the search. Authorities believe he was warned in advance and may be involved in the scandal.

In another incident, an audio clip surfaced of Ms. Golf seeking an urgent meeting with the abbot of Wat Sammachannawat. She claimed to have important business with him.

Police say woman had long access to temples and formed multiple relationships with monks over years

Investigators say Ms. Golf had deep access to multiple temples. This allowed her to build relationships with numerous monks over the years. Some observers say this indicates a pattern of manipulation. Others believe many monks willingly broke their vows.

Big Tao appeared on the “Hone Krasae” popular online national TV program on July 10. He was joined by academic Ajarn Chaturong Jongasa, social commentator Pae Praiwan, and Dr. Prayut Prasertsena.

During the program, he stated that the evidence was overwhelming. He added that the goal of the operation is not punishment but the protection of the faith.

“Whoever violates the monastic code must disrobe,” he said. “We want to preserve public trust in Buddhism.”

He also noted that some high-ranking monks led double lives. In public, they appeared holy. But privately, they engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

“It’s a human weakness,” he said, “but not one we can ignore.”

Police struggle to trace temple funds as abbots resist scrutiny and monks deny financial wrongdoing

He also said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still analysing financial records. In many temples, the abbot controls all financial decisions. This has made it difficult to verify any theft.

Some abbots insist no funds are missing. Yet police are continuing to examine bank transfers linked to Ms. Golf. Early findings suggest substantial sums moved between her and several monks.

Notably, former Phra Thep Wachirathiraphon admitted she received gifts and cash during their relationship. He said he believed it was out of affection, not extortion.

Still, investigators suspect some financial abuse may have occurred. They are tracing transactions to determine if temple funds were misused.

Meanwhile, the public reaction has been strong. Devout Buddhists are distressed and disillusioned. The reputation of Thailand’s monastic order has been deeply shaken.

Ministers and senators demand answers as police widen probe and more monks prepare to face charges

Several ministers have urged police to accelerate the investigation. They are also calling on monks in hiding to come forward and explain themselves.

On Thursday, a Senate committee convened to address the crisis. It called for deeper scrutiny and tighter regulation of temple finances.

So far, no monks have filed formal complaints against Ms. Golf. Authorities hope that some may eventually come forward and testify.

Big Tao also called on the affected monks to speak up. He said, “If they feel they were misled or manipulated, they should tell their side. Right now, only one story is being told.”

He also stated that more arrests may follow. As evidence is confirmed, police will consider laying formal charges. At least three additional monks are expected to face arrest soon.

Damage to Buddhist credibility mounts as investigators continue analysing explicit clips and bank transfers

Public opinion is divided. Some blame the monks for moral failure. Others accuse Ms. Golf of targeting religious figures.

Regardless, the damage to Thailand’s monastic institution is significant. The images and video clips circulating among investigators are said to be damaging and explicit.

For now, the CIB continues its painstaking work. Officers are reviewing tens of thousands of files. Each image must be examined and catalogued.

Ms. Golf is expected to appear for more interviews. She may be asked to identify additional individuals. Her cooperation could influence the outcome of the case.

Of course, the scandal is far from over. The investigation is growing wider by the day. More names may be revealed soon.

National faith shaken as authorities seek reforms to prevent future scandals in Thailand’s temples

What began as an isolated incident has become a nationwide reckoning. The credibility of an entire religious institution is at stake.

Although Buddhism remains deeply rooted in Thai culture, the current crisis is testing public faith. Authorities say they are determined to restore trust and uphold the sanctity of the monkhood.

Still, many believe reforms are needed. Stronger oversight, better financial transparency, and stricter enforcement of monastic discipline may be necessary.

Until then, the scandal continues to unfold — one image, one video and one monk at a time.

