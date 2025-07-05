28 year old man used a venomous Cobra snake to give himself the kiss of death. Body found in Khon Kaen

A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai may have live-streamed the prelude to his death by cobra bite in a Khon Kaen hotel room. Police found his body beside a bagged live snake. Experts say venom may have hit a major artery, causing near-instant death. Suicide remains a key theory as the police investigation proceeds.

A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai was found dead in a hotel room in Khon Kaen on July 2. Shocking details emerged when a live cobra was discovered tied inside a bag near his body.

The man, identified as Mr. Supapchaya (surname withheld), had checked into a riverside hotel in Chum Phae Subdistrict, Khon Kaen Province. According to police, he was found lying lifeless on the bed around noon. He was fully dressed in a grey t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Police officers from Chum Phae Police Station received the emergency call at 12:46 p.m. The hotel staff had been unable to contact the guest and grew concerned. Consequently, they contacted authorities to check the room.

Cobra discovered in a tied bag as police found no signs of forced entry or struggle inside locked hotel room

Upon arrival, officers led by Pol. Lt. Col. Chana Khotara forced open the door. The room was locked from the inside. The lights were on, and the air conditioning was running.

Importantly, no signs of forced entry or struggle were observed. The scene appeared peaceful but unnerving.

Near the room’s entrance, police found a white nylon bag. The top of the bag was tightly tied with a string. Inside was a cobra, alive but secured. The snake was later identified as a venomous species commonly found in Southeast Asia.

In addition, investigators discovered a disturbing video on the deceased’s mobile phone. The footage showed Mr. Supapchaya handling the snake and gripping it by the neck. Officials believe the man was bitten shortly afterwards.

Medical officers confirmed visible bite marks on his upper right arm. The body was transferred to Chum Phae Hospital for an autopsy.

No other injuries were found. There were no signs of trauma, and no drugs or weapons were recovered at the scene.

Following this, speculation began to spread online. Many questioned how the man had obtained the snake and why he didn’t seek medical help after being bitten.

Snake expert warns cobra venom can kill in minutes depending on bite location and depth of injection

To address public concerns, reptile expert Mr. Nick Aseravita, head of the Herpetology Group, offered his perspective. On July 4, he issued a statement regarding the case.

“This is a sensitive matter,” he said. “We must be careful with conclusions. But I can offer a professional hypothesis.”

According to Mr. Aseravita, venomous snakebites do not always cause immediate death. Sometimes, if the bite reaches only muscle tissue, venom travels slowly.

“In those cases, there’s a chance to get medical help,” he explained. “The venom enters capillaries, then veins, and eventually reaches the heart. But survival depends on the bite’s location.”

However, if venom enters a major blood vessel directly, it can be fatal within minutes.

“In such cases, a person can go into shock in under five minutes,” Aseravita added. “They may not have time to act.”

Many people also questioned why the snake was found tied up and alive. In response, Mr. Aseravita offered another theory.

“If it were a traded snake, it would normally be bagged in blue plastic, not white cloth,” he said. “So, this may suggest he wasn’t a professional snake handler.”

Expert believes bagging method and deliberate video may point to emotional distress or final message

According to him, the bagging method used resembled amateur handling. This indicates that Mr. Supapchaya may have recently acquired the snake.

Interestingly, Mr. Aseravita noted that the video footage seemed deliberate.

“It didn’t look like a prank or casual handling,” he said. “It appeared to be a message—possibly for someone he cared about.”

Therefore, he believes the video may have been a final attempt at communication. Perhaps, the deceased wanted someone to witness his mental state or his intentions.

As Mr. Aseravita explained, “He may have felt hopeless or overwhelmed. This could have been a cry for help—or a goodbye.”

Alternatively, he suggested the man might have intended to bring the snake with him for medical identification. Doctors often use the species to determine the right antivenom.

Suicide remains possible as investigators await autopsy while expert urges public not to act on despair

Nevertheless, given the circumstances and evidence, intentional suicide remains a strong possibility.

Still, Mr. Aseravita warned the public not to draw quick conclusions. He urged people to consider safer ways to cope with emotional distress.

“If you feel lost or hopeless,” he said, “don’t resort to dangerous actions. There is always another path.”

He continued, “Try something unusual but harmless. You might discover a reason to keep living. You might even find your purpose.”

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing. Chum Phae Police confirmed that they are waiting for the final autopsy results. They also plan to trace the origin of the cobra.

Police work with wildlife units to trace the snake’s source while checking hotel CCTV for any outside contact

Investigators are coordinating with regional wildlife and snake trafficking units. They want to determine if the snake was purchased illegally or caught in the wild.

Additionally, the Herpetology Group has contacted its Northeastern branch for more information. They are checking local snake trade activity and online forums.

Authorities have also examined security camera footage from the hotel. So far, no one suspicious has been seen entering or leaving the room during the victim’s stay.

At this point, all signs point to a solitary act. However, police continue to gather witness statements and digital records.

Mental health experts stress that the case highights a growing need for awareness and support. The pressures facing young adults today can be overwhelming, especially in isolation.

Family requests privacy as rare case sparks national attention and mental health support calls grow louder

Mr. Supapchaya’s family has been notified. They are cooperating with the investigation and have requested privacy during this difficult time.

If confirmed as suicide, the case would be one of Thailand’s rare deaths by intentional snakebite. It has already triggered widespread debate on social media.

In conclusion, while authorities pursue the truth, experts urge compassion. Behind the headlines is a young life cut short and a society still learning how to heal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Contact the nearest hospital or mental health hotline for support.

