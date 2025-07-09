57 year old Uncle beaten to death with bamboo stick after stopping marijuana party by twenty somethings

A 57-year-old uncle was savagely beaten to death with a 2-meter bamboo stick in Phayao after breaking up a marijuana party hosted by his nephew. The 25-year-old ringleader and two friends fled the scene but were quickly tracked down and arrested by police.

A brutal murder rocked Phayao province on Tuesday after a 57-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of young men — led by his own nephew. The victim, Mr. Sombat, had tried to break up a marijuana-smoking session secretly held in his home. That decision cost him his life. Enraged, his 25-year-old nephew rallied two friends and launched a violent attack. Armed with a bamboo stick, they beat the older man to death on the spot. Police arrived to find a grisly scene — blood, drug paraphernalia and scattered cannabis. The house had become a crime scene of rage and betrayal. The attackers fled but were arrested shortly after. The nephew later confessed, admitting he urged his friends to strike. One man tried to stop a drug party. His own blood turned against him.

PHAYAO, THAILAND — A horrifying incident rocked a quiet village in Phayao Province late Tuesday afternoon. A man was beaten to death in his own home following a heated argument with his nephew. The dispute reportedly stemmed from repeated complaints about drug use in the house.

According to police reports, the murder took place in Tambon Charoen Rat, Amphoe Mae Chai, around 5:15 p.m. on July 8, 2025. The victim, Mr. Sombat, 57, had scolded his nephew, Mr. Kritsadaporn, 25, for inviting friends over to smoke marijuana.

This warning appears to have triggered a violent outburst.

Nephew calls friends to join in attack after being scolded for allowing marijuana use inside the house

Initially, Mr. Sombat only reprimanded his nephew verbally. However, things escalated quickly. Mr. Kritsadaporn grew furious and decided to retaliate. He contacted two friends — Mr. Narachai, 21, and Mr. Nanthiphong, 22 — to confront his uncle together.

Soon after, the three young men entered the home, armed with a large bamboo stick. The stick, reportedly nearly two meters in length, became the weapon used in the deadly attack. As the confrontation grew tense, all three began assaulting Mr. Sombat with the bamboo rod.

Tragically, Mr. Sombat suffered multiple blows and collapsed. Despite the chaos, no one intervened in time. The attackers continued beating him until he stopped moving. According to witnesses, the trio then fled the scene and hid in a nearby house.

However, police responded swiftly. Investigators tracked the suspects and arrested them shortly after the incident. Officers confirmed that all three were in hiding together when captured.

Suspects confess to police after arrest and say all three played a role in the fatal beating with a stick

During questioning, Mr. Kritsadaporn confessed to striking his uncle. He admitted to using the bamboo stick in the fatal assault. Moreover, he told police that both of his friends also participated in the attack. Their combined actions, he said, led directly to Mr. Sombat’s death.

As a result, the police charged all three with jointly causing bodily harm that resulted in death. Authorities stated that further charges may be added as the investigation continues.

According to local officers, the motive was clear. Mr. Sombat had warned his nephew multiple times about smoking marijuana in the home. He also disapproved of his nephew’s friends hanging around the house. Eventually, tensions boiled over.

Because of that, neighbours were not surprised by the argument. However, few expected it to end in murder. “We heard them fight before,” one local resident said. “But no one thought it would go this far.”

Bloodstained bamboo stick recovered as key evidence while village mourns respected and well-liked man

Police also confirmed that the bamboo weapon was recovered at the scene. The stick had bloodstains and signs of heavy use. Forensic officers have sent it for analysis. Meanwhile, investigators are interviewing neighbours and collecting statements.

Importantly, all three suspects remain in police custody. Officials said none of them has requested bail. They are expected to appear in court later this week. If convicted, they could face significant prison sentences.

Moreover, this crime has triggered fear and sadness throughout the village. Many residents knew Mr. Sombat personally. “He was a kind man,” another neighbour recalled. “He tried to keep his nephew on the right path and didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Family members are also devastated. Preparations for Mr. Sombat’s funeral have already begun. His relatives described him as responsible and caring. He reportedly worked part-time in the village and was well-liked.

Village in shock as police urge families to seek help before conflict turns violent and irreversible

Additionally, local authorities are urging families to seek help when dealing with conflict. “Violence is never the answer,” said a Mae Chai police spokesperson. “If there are family problems, people must talk or ask for mediation.”

In the meantime, the house where the killing occurred has been sealed off. Police placed warning tape around the scene as a forensic team continues to gather evidence. Officers said the case remains a top priority.

As the legal process moves forward, many in Tambon Charoen Rat hope for justice. They also want peace restored in their once-quiet community. For now, the memory of the brutal crime continues to haunt those who witnessed its aftermath.

This tragic case highlights growing concerns about youth violence, drug use and family breakdown in rural areas. Authorities are expected to review local outreach and prevention programs as a result.

Further reading:

Crackdown on dangerous marijuana infused products after toddler left unconscious in hospital for 24 hours

Cannabis or marijuana again going underground on November 11 2025 after minister’s order on Monday

Bhumjaithai Party lays down the gauntlet on weed. Calls for passage of its original 2022 control law

Cannabis ghost back to life after finishing quest to Chiang Mai. Piya reclaimed his life from the drug

Another UK tourist couple arrested with a £1 million haul of cannabis after their holiday in Thailand. Pot crackdown plan

Cannabis regulatory regime expected in June ending pot free for all with medical certification needed to buy the drug

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Because of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>