DSI busts massive foreign worker extortion ring in Bangkok. Raids over a potential ฿6 billion scam, secret payments to Cambodian officials, and suspected collusion within the figures in Thailand. At least ฿100M laundered back into Thailand. Investigation still expanding fast.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is cracking down on a corruption ring exploiting foreign workers in Thailand, especially Cambodians. On Thursday, officers raided four offices and employment agencies tied to the scheme. The probe came after employers reported abuses and workers’ desperate complaints. Police uncovered a massive money laundering operation funneling cash across the Thai-Cambodian border straight to senior Cambodian officials. At least ฿100 million flowed back into Thailand. Though the case is still in its early stages, the DSI points to Thai officials’ involvement, zeroing in on the Ministry of Labour. This ministry controls foreign worker licenses under a controversial MOU with neighbouring countries. The stakes are high, and the investigation is just heating up—particularly in efforts to identify the Thai players involved.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) carried out raids on four companies in Bangkok on July 3, 2025. These companies handled work permit renewals for foreign workers. The DSI suspects these firms were involved in extorting fees from foreign labourers.

Importantly, the investigation uncovered a money laundering scheme involving Cambodian officials. Furthermore, there is suspicion of collusion with Thai Ministry of Labour staff.

The raids occurred at two locations on Thai Ramman Road and two on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok. Police targeted companies renewing work permits for workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Migrant workers forced to pay ฿2,500 hidden fees under new Ministry of Labour permit renewal process

The DSI acted on a complaint from an employer group. This group claimed that a new Ministry of Labour policy led to unlawful fees. Consequently, foreign workers paid an extra ฿2,500 on top of official charges.

The Ministry of Labour had announced the policy on November 26, 2024. It required workers to obtain certification from their home country’s embassy and employment agents. This certification was mandatory to renew work permits expiring on February 13, 2025. The new process affected over 2.3 million migrant workers. Specifically, it included 2,012,856 Myanmar workers, 287,557 Cambodians, 94,132 Laotians, and 3,673 Vietnamese workers.

However, intermediaries exploited this new system. They charged workers a hidden fee of ฿2,500 per person. Moreover, workers had to pay via informal “mule accounts” often held by foreigners or private individuals. Without payment, workers were threatened with rejection of their renewal applications. This tactic caused great fear, forcing compliance.

Investigators estimate that around 180,000 Cambodian workers have already paid these fees. In total, this amounts to approximately ฿450 million. If all Cambodian workers paid, the total could reach ฿700 million. Meanwhile, including other nationalities, the extorted sum might exceed ฿6 billion.

DSI traces ฿100 million in laundered funds routed from Cambodia back into Thailand via private nominees

Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, DSI Director-General, explained that workers earn just ฿300 to ฿400 daily. Therefore, the extra fee is a heavy burden. Additionally, failure to renew work permits would bar workers from health checks, insurance, and visas. This creates severe hardships for migrant labourers.

The DSI traced about ฿100 million of illicit funds crossing the Thai-Cambodian border. Some funds were sent to high-ranking Cambodian officials. Subsequently, part of the money returned to Thailand, routed to private individuals. These individuals likely act as nominees or agents for Cambodian officials. Investigators identified about 10 main suspects in this money laundering ring.

Moreover, both Thai and Cambodian nationals were involved. This dual-nation cooperation complicates the investigation. Mr. Jinkorn Kaewsri, Deputy Director of Criminal Money Laundering, confirmed this case involves money laundering offences. The movement of funds through multiple accounts violates Thai laws. The DSI continues to collect bank statements to trace all transactions.

The online renewal system, introduced late in 2024, was meant to simplify permit extensions. However, it created bottlenecks exploited by corrupt brokers. They demanded the extra fee to process applications. Without payment, the system blocked workers’ applications.

DSI seizes evidence and widens probe amid signs that Thai-based figures have facilitated permit corruption

Pol. Lt. Col. Thanawat Wong-ananchai, DSI special case expert, said officers seized many documents during the raids. These included renewal forms and approval papers. Authorities suspect that further incriminating documents exist at other sites. Therefore, the investigation will expand.

The Ministry of Labour’s role is under close scrutiny. While the certification process is official policy, investigators want to know if officials knowingly aided corruption. The suspects could include operational staff and senior approvers. Authorities are committed to uncovering all parties involved.

Recent protests by Myanmar workers in Bangkok highlight the issue. Many reject the junta government and seek independent certification systems. This situation has increased pressure on authorities to reform labour policies.

The involvement of Cambodian officials poses diplomatic and legal challenges. The DSI coordinates with Cambodian agencies to pursue the case. Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana stressed that all offenders will face prosecution. “Exploitation will not be tolerated,” he said firmly.

Extortion scandal reveals deep flaws in Thai labour system and threatens trust in foreign worker policies

Investigators plan to widen their search to other agencies and banks. The scale of this extortion ring exposes systemic weaknesses in Thailand’s foreign labour management. Hence, stronger oversight and reform are urgently needed.

Foreign workers contribute significantly to Thailand’s economy. However, they face legal and social vulnerabilities. This case exposes how some officials exploit workers for profit. This corruption undermines trust in the immigration system.

The DSI’s decisive action sends a clear message. Corruption and exploitation of foreign workers will be met with firm legal consequences. Meanwhile, workers, employers, and labour agencies await further developments in this ongoing investigation.

Certainly, the DSI raids uncovered a sophisticated extortion and laundering network. It involves at least four companies, numerous Thai and Cambodian actors, and a vast sum of money. The investigation is still active, with many leads to pursue. Authorities pledge transparency and thoroughness as they move forward.

