Political courting has begun to decide Thailand’s next Prime Minister if Paetongtarn is removed by judges

Thailand’s next PM likely to be Chaikasem if Paetongtarn is ousted by the court. Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai’s Anutin courts the People’s Party for interim rule amid growing political tensions, demands for an election and a constitutional overhaul to steer the nation from crisis.

Thailand’s next Prime Minister is likely to be Pheu Thai’s Chaikasem Nitisiri—if, as now seems imminent, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is removed by the Constitutional Court in the coming weeks. But Bhumjaithai Party boss Anutin Charnvirakul isn’t waiting. He’s already making moves, quietly courting the People’s Party, which has laid out strict conditions for backing any interim government to steer Thailand through what could become a full-blown constitutional crisis—or worse, a coup. In Thai politics, an hour can flip the game. This isn’t business as usual. All eyes are now on Chaikasem, Anutin, Thaksin Shinawatra and People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut. What they say next may decide whether Thailand steps back from the brink—or falls over it.

Another political storm is brewing in Thailand following last week’s proposal by the People’s Party. Leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut suggested supporting an interim Prime Minister if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is removed by the Constitutional Court. The move sparked widespread political manoeuvring and fierce responses from government and opposition figures alike.

Reports have emerged that Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul is seeking to build a working relationship with the main opposition party, the People’s Party. According to insiders, Anutin is positioning himself as a potential candidate to replace the suspended Prime Minister.

He reportedly believes that a coalition with opposition forces could pave the way for his bid for the premiership.

Anutin Charnvirakul angles for power while building ties with opposition in case PM Paetongtarn is removed

However, this strategy has drawn sharp criticism from members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Over the weekend, former Defence Minister Sutin Klangsaeng accused Bhumjaithai of undermining the government’s efforts to reform the constitution. He said the party had consistently blocked efforts from the Paetongtarn administration to amend key charter provisions.

In fact, Sutin emphasised that the Bhumjaithai-controlled Senate had opposed constitutional reform proposals. This resistance eventually forced the government to back down on its reform agenda.

Meanwhile, Teng or Mr. Nattapong of the People’s Party confirmed that his party would support an interim Prime Minister. However, he insisted the People’s Party would not join the government. Their support is conditional: a general election must be called within six months, and a constitutional referendum must be held. The goal is to form a new constituent assembly to draft a revised constitution.

People’s Party backs interim PM only if conditions include elections and constitutional overhaul in six months

While this proposal gains traction in public discourse, Chaikasem Nitisiri remains the sole official prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party. He is now likely to be the next in line to form a government if Paetongtarn is disqualified.

Speaking to the press, Chaikasem expressed his willingness to take on the role. He said he would accept the responsibility to stabilise the political system and prevent constitutional collapse. He also said he is ready to act in the national interest.

Most analysts believe that if Paetongtarn is removed by the court, Chaikasem will have no choice but to withdraw the controversial casino bill. This legislation, which proposes a large entertainment complex, has provoked heated public debate. Instead, the focus will likely shift to preserving constitutional order and avoiding deeper political fractures.

However, attempts to form a minority Pheu Thai-led government amid rising opposition could prove disastrous. Many warn it might destroy the party’s credibility and end the Shinawatra family’s decades-long political legacy.

Chaikasem ready to lead as PM if Paetongtarn falls, but risks for party and legacy could be severe

Tensions escalated further on Sunday, July 5, when Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chainarun publicly chastised Anutin. He accused the Bhumjaithai leader of rushing to seize power and attempting to bypass proper procedures. “Calm down, it’s not your turn yet,” said Wisut. “You must go through Chaikasem first.”

He questioned whether the Bhumjaithai and People’s Party alliance made political sense. “Do the orange and blue DNA match?” Wisut asked. He implied that the ideological gap between the two parties made such a coalition suspect.

Wisut also criticised any notion that coalition parties might switch sides. He asked, “Aren’t you ashamed of the people?” His message was clear: switching sides for political gain risks public trust.

Also on Sunday, Sutin Khlangsaeng again addressed the media. He questioned the need for an interim prime minister. “The real Prime Minister is still here,” he said. “She has only been ordered to suspend her duties, not removed.”

According to Sutin, Paetongtarn plans to resume her duties if cleared by the court. He argued that only a long-term prime minister could manage national policy. Therefore, interim solutions would destabilise governance.

Pheu Thai hits back at Anutin and warns interim PM plan undermines democratic mandate and stability

Moreover, Sutin noted that the Pheu Thai Party had not discussed the People’s Party’s interim proposal. He emphasised that parties should respect the government in power unless it can no longer form a majority.

Sutin also criticised Sirikanya Tansakul of the People’s Party, who said her party wasn’t concerned about who serves as interim Prime Minister. She had stated that the person must be on the official PM list and meet certain conditions.

Sutin countered, accusing the People’s Party of hypocrisy. He said they were now cooperating with the very party—Bhumjaithai—that had blocked constitutional reform.

“Why do you want constitutional change now with those who destroyed it before?” he asked. He urged all parties to work within Parliament rather than rushing toward dissolution.

He also commented on Bhumjaithai’s new role in the opposition. While he declined to judge their performance yet, he acknowledged that adjusting to opposition work takes time. He noted that any cooperation between Bhumjaithai and the People’s Party should be based on principle, not convenience.

Sutin calls out People’s Party for double standards and urges political cooperation based on real principle

In a separate interview with Thai Rath TV on July 2, Chaikasem Nitisiri explained his readiness to step in. He said he had not communicated with Paetongtarn or Thaksin Shinawatra, but expressed sympathy for Paetongtarn’s situation.

He admitted that being the sole prime ministerial candidate came as a burden. “It all came down to me,” he said. He joked about being the “last one left.”

Still, he said he would not shy away if the country needed him. “If we can help, we must do it,” he added.

Chaikasem also spoke about his quiet lifestyle. He rarely meets with party members and spends time golfing or exercising. He stated that he is not deeply involved in party politics. However, he is willing to advise if asked.

When asked about working with the Bhumjaithai Party, Chaikasem said he had no personal objections. He stressed that political decisions must be made based on reason and public interest. If Bhumjaithai offered support, he said the terms must be evaluated carefully.

“If working together causes damage, we must say no,” he explained. “But if it’s good for the country, why not?”

Chaikasem signals openness to Bhumjaithai support if it serves national interest and avoids political damage

He maintained that any alliance should be transparent. “Don’t do it behind each other’s backs,” he warned.

Chaikasem also offered encouragement to Paetongtarn. He emphasised that all political problems should be resolved through dialogue. If necessary, he said he would personally meet to help mediate.

On the matter of Thaksin’s influence, Chaikasem remained reserved. He said the issue hadn’t come up yet and that it would be inappropriate to speculate. However, he reaffirmed that he respects Thaksin and is willing to give legal advice when needed.

At this time, Thailand’s political crisis remains unresolved. Paetongtarn’s fate now lies with the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, alliances shift rapidly behind the scenes. The outcome could reshape Thai politics—and the Shinawatra legacy—for years to come.

Further reading:

New cabinet members solemn oath-taking ceremony before the King and Queen at the Dusit Palace

People’s Party leader ‘Teng’ steps up with an offer, putting the country first to end any political deadlock

Political feud targeting the Prime Minister as Senators object to her swearing in as Culture Minister

PM Paetongtarn suspended from duties while Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit takes power

Teng warns People’s Party to stay clear of rising anti-democratic sentiment as political crisis unfolds

Opinion shows Prime Minister Paetongtarn finished with the public. Huge support for the People’s Party

Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile, the PM prepares for July 1st court date

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

Hun Sen’s mask falls. Speech on Friday clearly showed deliberate ill will to collapse Thailand’s democracy

Crazed Hun Sen threatens to expose Thaksin before Bangkok street protests as his evil empire is exposed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s casino plan may be the motive following Hun Sen’s betrayal of the Shinawatra clan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>