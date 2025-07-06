Brit jailed for child sex trafficking after 2023 prostitution crackdown on Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6

British man jailed for 21 years in Thailand for trafficking a 16-year-old girl into prostitution on Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6. William Bilton ran the Flirt Bar, advertised the victim online, sparking a major crackdown on sex trafficking amid efforts to clean up “Sin City.”

A Bangkok court has jailed a British man for more than 21 years for trafficking a girl under 16 in Pattaya. William Reece Bilton, 33, from northern England, ran the Flirt Bar on the city’s infamous Soi 6 strip—a hotspot for sex tourism. He was found guilty of human trafficking and child exploitation by the Criminal Court this week. Bilton had been out on bail since police raided the venue in April 2023. But now, he’s behind bars. The court heard he lured the girl into prostitution and advertised her online. Pattaya, dubbed “Sin City,” has long faced international scrutiny over its seedy underworld. This case is one of the most serious yet.

A British man has been jailed in Thailand for trafficking a 16-year-old girl into prostitution. William Reece Bilton, 33, received a sentence of 21 years and six months. He was also fined ฿30,000 (about £681) for labour law violations.

Bilton was the manager of the Flirt bar, located on Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6. The bar was well-known for promoting sex services, particularly to foreign tourists. Notably, the teenage victim was advertised on the venue’s Facebook page.

According to police, Bilton was caught on video offering a price for the girl to potential customers. As a result, investigators moved quickly to shut down the operation. He was arrested during a sweeping raid on April 5, 2023.

Police target trafficked and underage girls in Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6 during crackdown on illegal sex trade

The operation targeted illegal sex businesses suspected of using trafficked or underage girls. At the time, authorities were under pressure to clean up Pattaya’s image. Police removed dozens of women from the bar and brought them in for questioning.

Following the raid, Bilton and three Thai nationals were taken into custody. Two Thai men who helped manage the venue were also sentenced to 21 years. Meanwhile, a Thai woman was jailed for three years and fined ฿30,000.

She was found guilty of operating an unregistered sex business. However, she was cleared of direct trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Bilton and his accomplice lured women from Thailand’s Isaan region. The women were promised decent jobs but were later forced into prostitution. They were made to work in rooms above the bar for as little as ฿1,000 per session.

Once the case reached court, the evidence was overwhelming. Videos, social media posts, and witness accounts linked Bilton to the exploitation. Furthermore, the Facebook page was used to promote illegal sexual services.

Police intensify Soi 6 crackdown with raids on multiple venues after British man’s arrest sparked outrage

In addition, the arrest prompted a broader crackdown on Soi 6. The night after Bilton’s arrest, police raided multiple other venues along the same street. Officials claimed this was part of a campaign to restore public confidence.

However, the raids received mixed reactions. While some praised the effort, others saw it as damaging to tourism. Pattaya, often called “Sin City,” remains one of Thailand’s most visited areas for nightlife.

Despite strict laws against prostitution in Thailand, enforcement is uneven. In practice, sex work is widespread, especially in tourist-heavy areas. Many venues openly operate under the guise of bars or massage parlours.

Moreover, the industry is deeply linked to local corruption networks. As a result, traffickers often operate with impunity until high-profile cases draw attention.

According to researchers, Thailand may have over 200,000 sex workers. Official figures suggest the trade generates around $6.4 billion annually. However, casual and online prostitution likely push that number even higher.

Flirt Bar’s operating company denies knowledge of underage activity as Thai authorities continue crackdown

Meanwhile, the company behind the Flirt bar later issued a statement defending its conduct. It claimed to “care deeply about the welfare of all our staff.” It also denied knowledge of underage activity at the bar.

At that time, Bilton had been granted bail while awaiting trial. However, after his conviction, he was immediately returned to custody to serve his sentence.

Since then, Thai authorities have made further arrests. In May this year, 13 women from Uzbekistan and Uganda were caught working illegally in Pattaya. Immigration officials said they would be deported.

The crackdown came amid ongoing efforts to improve the city’s reputation among tourists. However, critics argue that the raids are superficial and mostly symbolic. Although they attract media coverage, deeper issues often remain unresolved beneath the surface.

In recent years, the Royal Thai Police has repeatedly warned against the exploitation of minors. According to officials, any business involved in such crimes will be detected and prosecuted without exception.

British couple arrested at Heathrow with over 51 kgs of cannabis as Bilton case exposes criminal trends

In a separate incident, a British couple was arrested for drug smuggling at Heathrow Airport. Sian Warren, 34, and Daniel McDonald, 36, had just arrived from Thailand when officers stopped them.

They were found with four suitcases filled with over 51 kilograms of cannabis. Subsequently, both were charged with importing Class B drugs into the United Kingdom. They appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court the following day. The pair were then bailed under curfew, pending a plea hearing at Isleworth Crown Court.

Meanwhile, Bilton’s case has triggered renewed concern over child trafficking in Thailand. The use of social media to promote victims highlights a growing and disturbing trend.

Furthermore, it shows how traffickers are rapidly adapting to digital platforms and tools. Although Bilton’s conviction may serve as a deterrent, many challenges still lie ahead. As long as demand exists and law enforcement remains inconsistent, exploitation will likely continue.

Bilton sentencing a rare success in prosecuting foreign traffickers, activists say deeper reforms needed

Undeniably, Bilton’s sentencing represents a rare but meaningful legal result for vice police in Thailand. For once, a foreign trafficker has faced lengthy imprisonment for crimes involving child exploitation. In Pattaya, there are, additionally, reports of intensified police efforts targeting foreign involvement in prostitution.

Indeed, authorities appear particularly determined to demonstrate zero tolerance for foreign control over illicit activities. However, campaigners argue that long-term change demands more than occasional arrests. They say deeper reforms, stronger enforcement and international cooperation are also essential.

Of course, the links between Thailand’s core foreign tourism industry and nightlife in tourist hotspots cannot be denied. The links between the nightlife and the country’s vibrant sex industry cannot be denied.

Certainly, in 2018, Thailand’s then junta Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul announced the end of sex tourism.

However, after the COVID-19 virus decimated Thailand’s foreign tourism industry in 2020 and 2021, Thai authorities have been anxious to see the industry rebound.

To put it another way, the end of the sex industry in Thailand would cripple the country’s tourism sector. At the same time, it would not be feasible given the sheer scale of the industry in the kingdom, which is notably driven primarily by domestic demand.

Further reading:

Big Joke says police and Thailand vindicated after German trip where sex abuser recanted his story

German accused faces criminal charges at home over under-age liaison with a 17-year-old Pattaya bar girl

German who skipped bail on sexual assault of a minor charge in Pattaya named by top cop to the press

Big Joke probes Pattaya sex scandal with high stakes not only for ‘Sin City’ but Thailand itself

Fury as police track American and German who bought their way out of child sex abuse in Pattaya

Killer of former bar girl in Pattaya claims he was attacked by the young woman with a glass shard

Calls to legalise prostitution in Thailand after Pattaya sex raid on Walking Street this week

Thailand’s sex industry crackdown sees westerners rounded up at hotel orgy in Pattaya – brothel raided