A 45-year-old Austrian tourist died after falling down a Koh Samui hotel stairwell while heavily intoxicated. Police ruled out foul play. This is the third Western tourist death this summer in southern Thailand linked to alcohol-related stair falls. Safety warnings issued.

Another Western tourist has died in Thailand — this time after a drunken fall down a hotel stairwell on Koh Samui. The victim, 45-year-old Austrian national Mr. Mario, was staying at a hotel on Beach Road in the Bo Phut area. In the early hours of Wednesday, he lost his footing while attempting to navigate the stairs in a heavily intoxicated state and suffered fatal head injuries on impact. Hotel staff say the man was often seen drinking heavily and stumbling around the property. Police have ruled out foul play and are treating the death as a tragic accident.

A 45-year-old Austrian tourist died early Wednesday morning after falling down a staircase at a hotel on Koh Samui. The fall, which followed a night of heavy drinking, caused fatal head injuries. The tragic incident occurred in the Bo Phut sub-district of Surat Thani province.

Police at Bo Phut Station received a report at 5:00 a.m. on July 2. According to officers, a foreign national was found dead at a hotel on Beach Road. The man, later identified as Mario, was discovered on the third-floor stairwell leading to his room, number 236.

His body lay face-up on the concrete floor, with blood clearly visible. He had suffered head trauma near his left eyebrow. Notably, police found no signs of disturbance inside his room. There were no broken objects, no forced entry, and no evidence of a struggle.

Drunk Austrian tourist captured on CCTV falling backwards and striking his head on concrete floor

Shortly before the incident, Mario was captured on CCTV. The footage showed him walking unsteadily through the hotel, clearly intoxicated. Then, he attempted to climb the stairs to his room. However, he lost his balance and fell backwards. His head hit the hard concrete floor, and he lay motionless thereafter.

Hotel staff discovered the body by accident. They were helping another guest with luggage when they saw Mario lying in the stairwell. His position was unnatural, and blood was pooling beneath his head. Staff immediately called emergency services, but paramedics confirmed he had already died.

According to the hotel manager, Mario had been drinking heavily every night during his stay. He was often seen consuming alcohol alone at the hotel bar. On the night of July 1, he had again been drinking. “We’re not surprised by the cause of death,” the manager admitted. “But we never expected such a tragic accident.”

Although Mario had no known travel companions, other guests occasionally saw him around the premises. However, he mostly kept to himself. He had checked in several days before and had extended his stay more than once.

Police find no sign of foul play and confirm death was consistent with a solo fall due to intoxication

In response to the death, police launched an immediate investigation. Officers worked with an on-duty physician at Koh Samui Hospital to perform an autopsy. The initial findings supported the CCTV footage. There were no signs of foul play, robbery, or physical altercation.

Meanwhile, authorities contacted the Austrian Embassy in Bangkok. Embassy officials are working to notify Mario’s family and assist with repatriation. His relatives have not yet made a public statement.

This incident has sparked renewed concern over alcohol-related tourist deaths in Thailand. Koh Samui, a popular island destination, sees thousands of foreign visitors each month. Many tourists engage in late-night drinking, often without considering the risks.

While southern Thailand has a reputation for hospitality, it has also seen several accidents involving alcohol in recent years. Tourists sometimes underestimate how dangerous stairs, pools, and balconies can be when intoxicated. Consequently, local officials are urging hotels to review safety procedures and ensure stairways are well-lit and clearly marked.

Authorities issue fresh warning as drinking tourists keep falling from stairwells across Thailand

Tourism authorities emphasised that vacationers should enjoy responsibly. “We want tourists to have fun, but safety must come first,” one local official said. “Alcohol impairs judgment. Even something as simple as climbing stairs can become dangerous.”

Additionally, hotel staff are encouraged to monitor guests who appear heavily intoxicated. While they cannot intervene in private behaviour, early warnings or safety reminders could help prevent similar accidents.

Although accidental, Mario’s death has disturbed hotel staff. Some employees who saw the body are reportedly traumatised. The management is arranging counselling services for affected staff members.

Police say the final report is pending, but all signs point to fatal fall linked to excessive alcohol use

The investigation remains ongoing, but police are not treating the case as suspicious. All available evidence points to an accidental fall caused by severe intoxication. Still, officers will finalise their report after receiving the autopsy’s complete results.

As the island gears up for the busier high season later in the year, Mario’s death stands as a grim reminder. Even in paradise, danger can strike when least expected. Tourists are advised to take extra care, especially when alone or under the influence of alcohol.

Certainly, Koh Samui police urge visitors to make safety a priority. Responsible choices can mean the difference between a pleasant vacation and a tragedy.

Notably, this is the third death involving a Western tourist this summer in southern Thailand on hotel stairs. Significantly, in all cases, the deceased was inebriated and fell while climbing the stairs.

