Political feud targeting the Prime Minister as Senators object to her swearing in as Culture Minister

Suspended PM Paetongtarn faces backlash over bid to become Culture Minister, as senators threaten court action against Acting PM Suriya if he swears her in. With ethics charges pending, critics warn the move defies the Constitution and shatters public trust.

Thailand’s Senate, reportedly heavily influenced by the Bhumjaithai Party and itself under investigation by the Election Commission and DSI, is turning up the heat on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. On Tuesday, senators threatened legal action against Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit if he dares to swear her in as Minister of Culture this Thursday. The bold warning comes the day after the Royal Gazette published the new cabinet list and the Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn from her duties as Prime Minister.

On July 2, 2025, a source from the Senate revealed growing concerns over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s planned swearing-in as Minister of Culture. This comes while she remains suspended from her duties as Prime Minister by the Constitutional Court, which is reviewing an ethics complaint filed against her.

Several senators are reportedly preparing to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court if Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is acting as Prime Minister, proceeds with bringing Ms. Paetongtarn to take the ministerial oath. The Senate source said this situation presents serious constitutional and ethical concerns.

Two key issues are at the heart of the controversy. First, Ms. Paetongtarn has nominated herself to be Minister of Culture despite an active ethics case. The Constitutional Court has already accepted the petition and suspended her from prime ministerial duties. Second, Mr. Suriya, while serving as acting Prime Minister, may lead her in taking the oath of office—something critics argue is unconstitutional while her case remains unresolved.

Senate questions legality of swearing in suspended PM Paetongtarn to culture post amid court review

Only the government’s legal team believes Ms. Paetongtarn is still eligible to assume a new cabinet position. Most independent legal experts disagree. They argue that her suspension from office should prevent her from holding any ministerial post until the court reaches a verdict.

A Senate source noted that this situation is unprecedented in Thai political history. Many senators believe the matter should be formally brought before the Constitutional Court for interpretation and guidance. The court’s ruling could set an important precedent for future constitutional and ethical questions regarding ministerial appointments.

The same source said if Ms. Paetongtarn and Mr. Suriya are confident that the action does not breach ethical or constitutional standards, they may proceed. However, the Senate is prepared to respond immediately with a legal petition to the court if the oath is taken.

A key question raised within the Senate was whether this move amounts to what one senator metaphorically described as a “monkey tricking the monarchy.” The implication is that the Prime Minister may have prepared a backup plan to retain power by nominating herself to another position before the court formally suspended her. That framing, the source said, is for the public to judge.

Court case over phone call with Hun Sen fuels doubts over PM’s eligibility for new ministerial post

The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing Ms. Paetongtarn’s case. Judges must decide if she violated ethical standards. They will determine if she should be removed from office. The review focuses on a phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Critics claim this call shows serious poor judgment and misconduct.

Despite the pending case, Ms. Paetongtarn submitted her name for royal appointment as Minister of Culture. However, several senators flagged this as a clear violation of constitutional rules. In particular, Sections 82, 170, and 160 (4) and (5) are cited. These sections cover ethical qualifications and honesty requirements for public office.

According to a Senate source, Mr. Suriya, acting Prime Minister, should not swear Ms. Paetongtarn into office. Doing so could expose both officials to legal and political risks.

Separately, Tul Sitthisomwong from the activist group United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty submitted a petition on July 2. The petition requests the Senate to refer the issue to the Constitutional Court. It argues that Ms. Paetongtarn is suspended from her primary role and thus cannot hold any ministerial position.

Confusion over acting PM and warnings of legal fallout deepen tension in ongoing ministerial dispute

Mr. Suriya acknowledged the issue’s complexity. He explained that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai should normally act as Prime Minister. However, Mr. Phumtham has not completed his swearing-in yet. Once he does, he will serve as acting Prime Minister. Meanwhile, a signed appointment document awaits the formal ceremony.

The crisis stems from the Constitutional Court’s earlier suspension of Ms. Paetongtarn. This suspension is not a guilty verdict but signals serious allegations.

Chousak Sirinil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, defended Ms. Paetongtarn’s appointment. He argued that suspending her does not mean full disqualification. “Assuming she is unqualified implies the court has ruled against her, which it hasn’t,” he said.

However, critics insist that ethics demand more caution. They warn that letting a suspended Prime Minister take another ministerial role breaches constitutional principles. Moreover, they say it erodes public trust in politics and law.

Swearing-in ceremony looms as political and political tensions reach a boiling point in Bangkok

By Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Suriya was seen preparing at Government House to lead the swearing-in. If the ceremony includes Ms. Paetongtarn, senators may quickly challenge her appointment’s legality.

Besides legal risks, the political stakes are high. This controversy adds pressure on a government already criticized for ethical lapses. Furthermore, it may spark wider debates about constitutional law and political accountability in Thailand.

If the Senate whip moves forward, the Constitutional Court could soon be asked to weigh in once again. This time, the focus would not just be on Ms. Paetongtarn’s past conduct, but on whether her continued participation in the cabinet—while suspended—is legally valid.

Until the court provides clarity, the political landscape remains uncertain. Legal experts, political observers, and the public will be watching closely in the coming days as events unfold.

