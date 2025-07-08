A meth-addled man dragged his 63-year-old bedridden neighbour from his home and forced his head into a sewer to “test” if he was really a Navy SEAL. The victim died from shock and trauma. The killing has rocked Suphan Buri and renewed fears over drug-fueled violence.

A disturbing and fatal incident shook a quiet village in Suphan Buri Province late Saturday night. A 63-year-old disabled man was killed by a neighbour who claimed to be testing whether the victim was truly a former Navy SEAL.

The attack occurred in Village No. 4, Tambon Suan Taeng, in the Mueang District. Police were alerted to the scene around midnight. Officers from Muang Suphan Buri Police Station, including Superintendent Pol. Col. Wanchai Khaoram and Deputy Inspector Pol. Lt. Chatree Phlai Sa, responded quickly.

Additionally, the Suan Taeng Patrol and the Ruam Jai Suan Taeng Foundation rescue team arrived on site. They found a horrific scene. Mr. Suthep, a bedridden man with disabilities, had been pulled from his home. He was lying near a drainage pipe, unresponsive.

Suspect flees onto roof and acts erratically before police subdue and test him for drug intoxication

According to officials, the suspect—36-year-old Mr. Anucha—was sitting calmly nearby when police first approached. However, as officers neared, he suddenly fled through the back of the house. He climbed onto the roof and began rambling incoherently.

Consequently, police believed he was under the influence of drugs. They eventually subdued him without injury. He was taken into custody and brought to Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station. A urine test confirmed their suspicions.

The test returned positive for methamphetamine, a Category 1 narcotic. Mr. Anucha later confessed to taking one pill around 10:00 a.m. on July 6.

When questioned, Mr. Anucha made a chilling admission. He told police he attacked Mr. Suthep because of an argument. The victim had claimed to be a former Navy SEAL.

As a result, Mr. Anucha said he “tested” whether the man could survive underwater. He reportedly dragged Mr. Suthep out of his house. Then, he opened a concrete drain cover and forced the elderly man’s head into the pipe.

Victim dies despite CPR attempts as drug hallucination is cited as motive behind brutal killing

Emergency responders began CPR at the scene. Later, Yommaraj Hospital’s medical team continued life-saving measures. Tragically, Mr. Suthep did not survive. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police believe Mr. Anucha’s violent behaviour stemmed from a methamphetamine-induced hallucination. The victim, Mr. Suthep, had been a well-known figure in the area. He was confined to his home due to disability and relied on others for care.

Locals are now left shocked and heartbroken. Although some neighbours knew Mr. Anucha, no one expected such a brutal act.

Meanwhile, police have filed multiple charges. First, Mr. Anucha faces a charge of causing bodily harm leading to death. Second, he is charged with illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

Moreover, he remains in custody at Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station. Officers are conducting further interrogations. Legal proceedings are now underway.

Community alarm grows as fears over drugs and violence rise following shocking murder of disabled man

This violent episode has shaken the rural community. Many residents are now raising concerns about increasing drug use in the area. Some fear that more unpredictable violence could follow if substance abuse remains unaddressed.

“This kind of tragedy is rare here,” one villager said. “We’re a quiet place. But drugs are becoming a problem.”

So far, police have not confirmed whether Mr. Suthep had any military background. The claim of being a Navy SEAL remains unverified. Nonetheless, authorities emphasise that it does not justify violence in any way.

In response to public concern, local law enforcement plans to increase patrols. They will also conduct more drug screening in high-risk neighbourhoods.

Furthermore, officers urge residents to report suspicious activity early. They say quick reporting can help prevent similar incidents.

Legal case proceeds as police urge tips while community mourns and officials address drug-related risks

Mr. Anucha is expected to remain in custody until formal charges are processed. He will likely face trial within the next several weeks.

Authorities are also working with local health services. The goal is to provide better support to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and disabled. This tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the dangers of drug abuse. When combined with delusion, it can lead to deadly outcomes.

Police ask anyone with more information about Mr. Anucha or the incident to contact Muang Suphan Buri Police Station.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a vulnerable neighbour. Mr. Suthep’s death has become a symbol of both grief and warning.

