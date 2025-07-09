DSI cops zero in on senior political official at the Ministry of Labour linked with migrant worker fees

DSI targets ex-political insider tied to the Ministry of Labour in migrant worker fee scandal. Illegal ฿2,500 fees forced on workers funnelled through Thai-Cambodian networks. Over ฿100M traced in corruption scheme involving fake accounts and shell companies.

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is zeroing in on a former political insider tied to the Ministry of Labour. The official is believed to be a key figure in a brazen extortion racket targeting migrant workers. At the heart of the scheme: a ฿2,500 “processing fee” squeezed from labourers—money that investigators say flowed in a loop between Cambodian power players and Thai bank accounts. On Tuesday, the second day of the crackdown, DSI agents raided four more properties across Bangkok. Meanwhile, senior labour officials at the district level were questioned. Investigators are digging into how the fee was collected under the guise of a bilateral labour agreement.

Although the Thai-Cambodian Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and ministry guidelines were cited, the fee was never officially authorised. Now, the DSI suspects the charges were pure graft—unauthorised, systemic and illegal.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has uncovered a vast corruption ring. It involves Thai and Cambodian figures. The network centres on illegal payments linked to migrant workers from Cambodia.

On Tuesday, the DSI launched four simultaneous raids across Bangkok. These targeted key individuals and companies. One of the primary locations was a firm in the Khlong Sam Wa district. The company claimed to assist with foreign worker permits. However, authorities believe it was used to launder large sums of money.

Corruption probe reveals illegal payments and laundering through migrant permit firms and banks

The investigation, filed as Case No. 27/2025, began in October 2024. It focused on unusual financial activity involving Cambodian workers. Suspicious transfers linked to bribes quickly surfaced. The DSI soon discovered a pattern involving multiple banks, fake identities and mule accounts.

According to officials, Mr. A, a Cambodian national, played a crucial role. He made 87 transfers from his Kasikornbank account to Mr. B, a senior Cambodian official. These transfers totalled over ฿3.28 million. Additionally, Mr. A sent another ฿3.24 million baht from a separate Thanachart Bank account. These payments also went to Mr. B.

Then, on December 11, 2024, a new flurry of transfers began. This came just two weeks after a Ministry of Labour announcement on November 26. Over ฿15.87 million was sent from Mr. A’s accounts to Mr. C. Mr. C, also Cambodian, transferred more than ฿15.07 million to Mr. D. Mr. D serves as an advisor to a high-ranking Cambodian minister.

Meanwhile, a separate channel was found through Mr. E. He is a Myanmar national. His account received nearly ฿6 million over just two months. It came through 95 small deposits from various sources. That money was withdrawn almost entirely through eight transactions.

Follow-the-money investigation exposes transfers between officials, mule accounts and shell companies

Another key player, Mr. F, a Cambodian citizen, held an account with Bangkok Bank. From October 2024 to March 2025, it received approximately ฿14 million. Investigators found 298 transfers from Mr. F’s account to Mr. D’s. These transfers totalled over ฿14.17 million.

The money trail did not stop there. Mr. B, the senior Cambodian official mentioned earlier, moved funds to Thai accounts. About ฿57 million was sent from his account. He transferred ฿13.75 million baht to a mule account under the name Ms. Sitharat. He also sent ฿41.53 million to a trading company and ฿1.93 million to another firm.

This intricate network relied on fake or borrowed identities. The DSI noted that several mule accounts were opened using fraudulent documents. These accounts helped obscure the original sources of the funds.

At the heart of the scandal is a controversial ฿2,500 fee. It was reportedly collected from Cambodian migrant workers. Many were told the fee was required to renew their work permits online. Yet, the DSI has found no law or government order authorising this fee.

DSI questions legality of the ฿2,500 fee collected under a supposed migrant permit renewal system

To clarify, the Cabinet did issue a resolution on September 24, 2024. It outlined how foreign workers would be managed. The plan allowed illegal workers to stay and renew permits until February 13, 2025. However, this resolution made no mention of a ฿2,500 charge.

On November 26, 2024, the Ministry of Labour made a new announcement. It allowed foreign workers to renew permits under Section 64/2. Still, no official document authorised collecting a ฿2,500 service fee.

Therefore, DSI suspects the fee was unofficial and illegal. The money likely did not enter state accounts. Instead, it was funnelled through private intermediaries. These included politically connected companies and Cambodian officials.

Importantly, service companies handling these permits played a role. Known locally as “bonjour,” they assist employers with paperwork. Many were told to transfer money to Cambodian agencies. However, few could explain why. Several now claim they followed orders from unknown officials.

Migrant service firms linked to untraceable payments allegedly ordered by unnamed labour officials

Witnesses provided conflicting testimony. Some said the ฿2,500 was part of legitimate processing costs. Others insisted it was a mandatory payment without a legal basis. If workers did not pay, their permits would not be renewed.

In many cases, workers had no choice. Without a valid permit, they faced deportation or job loss. As a result, many paid the fee under pressure.

Consequently, the DSI believes this fee was a disguised bribe. It was forced on vulnerable migrants who had no recourse. The money was then cleaned through a network of mule accounts and shell firms.

Investigators are now digging deeper. They are examining whether state regulations were bypassed. Normally, official state fees must follow formal procedures. This includes ministerial approval and documentation. None of that appears to exist for this ฿2,500 baht.

DSI agents have already interviewed several officials. These include district-level Labour Ministry directors. Many were responsible for managing foreign labour in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Investigators suspect state protocols bypassed as permit fees disguised as bribes hit vulnerable workers

Moreover, the DSI is questioning private firms involved in permit processing. Some companies have confessed to making unexplained payments. They also described receiving instructions from unnamed sources. These instructions allegedly came with a warning: no money, no permit.

This raises broader concerns. It suggests a coordinated extortion network operating across national borders. Thai and Cambodian actors appear to have worked together. Furthermore, they used banks, intermediaries and even government procedures to mask their actions.

The DSI has flagged this scheme as large-scale organised corruption. Its complexity made it hard to detect early on. Yet, thanks to financial tracking and whistleblower tips, the picture is now clearer.

So far, over ฿100 million has been traced. That figure may grow. Authorities believe many similar accounts remain undiscovered. Each ฿2,500 payment may seem small. However, multiplied across thousands of workers, it becomes a massive source of illicit profit. In fact, this scheme highlights the scale of corruption involved.

Regional crime ring exploited cross-border permits with illicit profits from small recurring migrant payments

One former Thai political figure is under intense scrutiny. He is tied to the Ministry of Labour. Moreover, investigators believe he may have helped orchestrate parts of the scheme. His alleged role includes facilitating the flow of funds and protecting those involved.

The DSI is continuing its financial analysis. Investigators are working with both Thai banks and international partners. Cambodian authorities may also be contacted as part of the cross-border probe.

Officials expect to summon more witnesses in the coming weeks. These may include bank employees, company directors and senior political figures. Additionally, additional raids are also likely.

By month’s end, the DSI plans to submit its findings to the Ministry of Justice. Prosecutors will then decide on the next legal steps. Charges could include bribery, money laundering and abuse of public office.

So far, the case has exposed major flaws in how Thailand manages foreign labour. It also shows how migrant workers are often left without protection. When systems lack transparency, corruption thrives.

At this time, the DSI has vowed to pursue this case to the end. Investigators will not stop until those responsible face a reckoning.

Further reading:

State theft and modern slavery. Illegal Burmese junta orders migrant workers to pay up for permits abroad

Burma’s General Min Aung Hlaing suffers more setbacks as his regime moves towards collapse

War in Myanmar is making Thai officials nervous following ominous signs that the military junta is faltering

Myanmar Junta meltdown threatens to end Bangkok’s condominium sales boom as Kyat currency fails

Thaksin could play a positive role in resolving the civil war in Burma as the dynamic has already shifted

Junta retakes Myawadee as it redeploys forces while rebels there have staged a ‘tactical’ retreat for now

Tyrant of Nay Pyi Taw’s days certainly numbered as Karen soldiers burn the hated Myanmar flag in Myawaddy

Burmese junta sends a plane to Tak to rescue retreating soldiers. They failed to show up following rebels advance