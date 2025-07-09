British dad died in Thailand just days before his young daughter was born back home in poignant tragedy

British dad Ryan O’Connor, 30, died suddenly in Thailand just days before his wife gave birth in the UK. The Muay Thai trainee suffered cardiac arrest while on a call to his father. Now, grieving mum Joanne faces life raising two children without him.

Ryan had travelled to Thailand on May 29. He had long dreamed of training in Muay Thai. In fact, he saw this trip as his final opportunity before becoming a father of two. According to his brother Liam, “He thought he couldn’t go out there once he had two kids.” Therefore, he seized this dream while he still could.

Ryan’s health declines rapidly in Thailand as his lifelong dream of Muay Thai training ends in tragedy

Initially, Ryan felt energised and optimistic about his training. However, after a few weeks, he became increasingly unwell. He developed severe diarrhoea and experienced profound weakness. Despite hopes to fight through it, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

On June 26, he video-called his parents. He described his symptoms and confessed to feeling extremely weak. Naturally, his father was alarmed and immediately requested medical assistance from the hotel. Unfortunately, by the time emergency responders arrived, Ryan had collapsed on the bathroom floor.

He had suffered cardiac arrest. Paramedics administered CPR for fifteen minutes. Miraculously, they restarted his heart. Subsequently, they placed him on life support and transferred him to a local hospital. Despite their best efforts, his condition worsened.

On June 27, his body fell into septic shock. His kidneys began to fail. Thus, medical staff faced a critical situation. Despite urgent interventions, Ryan died early on June 28.

Joanne gives birth to daughter Maya while grieving her husband who died days before turning thirty-one

He passed away days before his thirty-first birthday. Meanwhile, back in Rossendale, Joanne prepared to welcome their baby. She never imagined losing her husband before the big moment arrived. Nevertheless, she barely had time to recover when she went into labour.

On July 1, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Joanne named her Maya Jasmine O’Connor. She was surrounded by her mother and siblings. Yet she felt pangs of grief for her absent husband. He was never able to hold his daughter.

She is now raising two children alone: Riley, nearly three, and newborn Maya. The weight of that responsibility is immense. Nonetheless, Joanne has shown remarkable strength. Even so, friends and family worry about her emotional well-being.

Liam describes Ryan as “loud,” “funny,” and “my best friend.” Indeed, he was known for his warmth and unwavering love for his family. He brought energy into every room. Even his sense of humour was contagious.

Following the tragedy, Liam launched a GoFundMe campaign. Its purpose is to support Joanne and the children. Donations will cover living expenses, medical bills, and possibly the repatriation of Ryan’s body. Additionally, the campaign aims to provide long-term stability for the family.

Fundraising campaign launched to provide urgent help for widow and children left behind by Ryan’s death

Liam’s appeal reads, “Joanne now faces bringing new life into the world while coping with this devastation. Their new daughter will never meet her father. Riley will grow up without him.” He asks supporters to donate, saying, “Every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference.”

Since then, messages of love and support have poured in. One caller remembered Ryan as “an amazing father and partner.” Another said, “He chased his dream with courage.” They lament that Maya will never know her father directly.

Friends remember his passion for family. They recall his dedication to his children. Moreover, many mention his love for fitness and boxing. He approached training with an intensity matched only by his affection for loved ones.

Joanne has not spoken publicly yet. Instead, she focuses on her children and healing. Those close to her say she is demonstrating fierce resilience. Still, they acknowledge the burden on her shoulders is heavy.

Family works to bring Ryan’s remains home while community raises donations and memories in his honour

Liam continues working with Thai authorities. He hopes to bring Ryan’s remains home. However, the associated costs and bureaucracy are significant. This adds yet another layer of stress for the family.

Nevertheless, the community’s response has been overwhelmingly supportive. Donations continue to pour in. People also share memories and hopes for Joanne’s recovery. Still, the family says the financial and emotional burden remains.

Ryan’s legacy will live on in his children. His brother says, “He loved them with all his heart.” Even now, his influence remains. Riley will grow up knowing his dad’s kindness. Maya will hear stories about her father’s courage and love.

They face a future without his physical presence. However, his family says his spirit remains. Joanne, in particular, draws strength from painting his memory into their lives. She embodies perseverance even in grief.

Meanwhile, Liam pledges to continue supporting her. He says, “We’ll honour Ryan’s memory by raising Riley and Maya well.” He hopes the fundraising effort provides relief. Moreover, he believes community solidarity offers comfort.

Joanne finds strength in her children as donations climb and Ryan’s memory becomes their lasting guide

Despite the tragedy, there are moments of hope. Joanne has described her daughter’s cries as “her father’s echo,” bringing bittersweet comfort. In that way, Maya symbolises both loss and enduring love.

The GoFundMe campaign continues to accept donations. Each contribution, no matter the size, makes a tangible impact. The family asks people to share their message as widely as possible.

In time, Joanne aims to find stability again. She plans to raise Riley and Maya in a home filled with love—but also with Ryan’s memory. They will tell stories of his courage and compassion. Thus, his legacy will shape their lives.

Although nothing can replace Ryan’s presence, his family is determined to move forward. Through community support, they will build a future for Riley and Maya. In doing so, they honour the father who dreamed big and loved deeply.

The GoFundMe has been enthusiastically supported, with £42,614 raised—or 85% of the target of £50,000—across 962 donations to date.

