New Education Minister defends country's schools and universities. As good as any in the World she says

New Education Minister Narumon defends Thailand’s schools, calling them as good as any worldwide despite years of criticism over poor English skills, outdated methods and teacher debt. She vows bold reform to lift the nation’s education standards.

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat came out swinging on Tuesday, defending Thailand’s under-fire education system as she steps into what may be the toughest job in government. For years, global institutions like the World Bank have slammed the ministry for weak leadership and outdated policies. Thailand’s dismal rankings—especially in English proficiency—tell a clear story. Still, Narumon pushed back hard, claiming the kingdom’s education system is every bit as strong as any in the world.

Newly appointed Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has taken on one of Thailand’s most demanding public roles. She is known for being capable and results-driven. As a result, her appointment has generated cautious optimism among educators and analysts.

Narumon previously served as Minister of Agriculture. That role was widely viewed as successful. Earlier, she held multiple posts in General Prayut Chan-Ocha’s government. For example, she worked in the communications team and served as Deputy Minister of Labour. However, political turbulence led to her removal, largely due to a parliamentary heave against General Prayut led by Thamanat Prompow.

Narumon brings experience and credibility to a ministry facing decades of educational underperformance

Before that, she acted as a Thai trade representative. Academically, she holds a master’s degree from Wharton University in Pennsylvania. Importantly, she was educated in Thailand’s public school system. Therefore, she understands both the system’s strengths and its shortcomings.

Last week, she was officially sworn in as Education Minister. Her timing is significant. Thailand’s education system faces deep, long-standing challenges. These include teacher debt, corruption, outdated teaching methods and a drop in student enrollment.

One of the most pressing issues is teacher debt. Many teachers borrow money for promotions or qualifications. Additionally, some must pay bribes for career advancement. As a result, they are burdened by financial stress.

Consequently, teachers often struggle to focus on teaching. Administrative duties consume much of their time. Many are overworked and mentally drained. Therefore, classroom performance deteriorates.

Corruption and crushing teacher debt continue to drag down classroom quality and student performance

Thailand also struggles with poor English proficiency. The EF English Proficiency Index ranks the country 106th out of 116. This puts it in the “very low proficiency” category.

Meanwhile, regional neighbours like Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines rank far higher. English is vital for tourism, business and global cooperation. Without it, Thailand risks falling behind economically.

One root cause is Thailand’s cultural and linguistic environment. Emphasis on tradition and the local language creates barriers. English instruction often stresses rote memorisation rather than communication.

Teachers typically rely on outdated techniques. Students memorise grammar and vocabulary. Yet they rarely speak in class. As a result, most students cannot use English in real situations.

Moreover, there is a shortage of qualified English teachers. Many Thai teachers lack strong language skills. Native speakers are few and often poorly integrated. This limits classroom effectiveness.

Outdated methods and poor training undermine English education and put Thailand at a disadvantage

These problems have existed for years. The World Bank and other global institutions have raised concerns. Nevertheless, progress has been slow. These include a shortage of manpower and, indeed mismanagement. Narumon, however, has pledged to push forward with long-term reform.

On July 7, 2025, she spoke at the 22nd anniversary of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC). The event took place at the Ministry of Education in Bangkok. Senior officials participated both in person and online.

In her speech, Narumon said Thai education is not inferior to global standards. She cited her own story. She graduated from a Thai public school and later won an international scholarship. Her test scores exceeded many international students.

Yet, she also recognised ongoing issues. She stressed that reform must be collaborative. Government, businesses and the public must all participate. Collective effort is key.

Narumon says Thai schools can compete globally, but warns reform must involve all parts of society

She outlined four immediate goals. First, she wants to reduce teacher workloads. Over 500,000 teachers face excessive paperwork. Reducing this burden would improve focus on teaching.

Second, she aims to improve teacher welfare. Financial pressure and weak benefits undermine morale. Better support would let teachers focus on students.

Third, she emphasised Thai history and civic education. Students must understand democracy and the monarchy. Civic values should be core to learning.

Fourth, she supports modernising science education. Curricula must reflect local and regional needs. OBEC has been tasked with reviewing subject content.

Importantly, she rejected top-down policies. Instead, she called for broad participation. Teachers, school leaders, MPs and education boards should all contribute. Policies must reflect real classroom needs.

Still, deeper issues persist. Educational inequality is a major concern. Students in rural areas have fewer resources. In contrast, urban schools enjoy better funding and staff.

Narumon sets four urgent priorities while warning that inequality and outdated models still run deep

This urban-rural divide worsens learning gaps. It also reinforces socio-economic inequality. Technology can help, but only with fair resource allocation.

Thailand also faces demographic shifts. The population is ageing. Fewer school-aged children means lower university enrollment. This impacts national productivity.

Fewer young workers could stall economic growth. Therefore, education must become more efficient and future-focused.

Curriculum reform is already underway. OBEC is reviewing all subjects. Outdated material is being removed. New topics like digital literacy and coding are being added. English, however, remains essential.

Without English fluency, Thai graduates lose out globally. Employers want bilingual staff. Tourists expect English communication. Investors demand capable local partners. Thailand’s ASEAN role depends on it.

Thailand’s ageing population and outdated curricula require urgent and strategic education reforms

Curriculum updates alone are not enough. Teaching styles must also evolve. Passive learning should be replaced with active engagement. Students need confidence, not just memorisation.

Narumon encourages innovation. She supports pilot programs using AI, blended learning, and peer instruction. However, these must be rolled out swiftly and effectively.

Many students feel unready for modern jobs. Employers report poor communication and problem-solving skills. Thailand’s rigid school culture partly explains this.

Conformity is valued over creativity. Students learn to obey, not to think independently. Even universities limit innovation. This stifles progress.

STEM subjects are especially weak. Students lack hands-on labs and projects. Funding is low. Changing this requires money and new mindsets. Education funding remains limited. Only 15% of Thailand’s budget goes to education. UNESCO recommends at least 20%. The shortfall affects quality everywhere.

Thai schools undervalue creativity, while a lack of funding continues to harm STEM and job readiness

Urgent action is required. Existing reforms have had little impact. Without structural change, the system will lag further behind.

The government must increase investment. It must also eliminate corruption and waste. Efficiency and accountability are crucial. Parents must also be involved. They shape student attitudes. Community efforts can boost school programs. Awareness campaigns could change public views on learning.

Thailand stands at a crossroads. It must act boldly or risk falling behind. Education reform is a national imperative.

Without urgent investment and accountability, Thailand’s education system risks falling dangerously behind

Narumon has shown determination. She believes Thai education can excel. But reform needs political will, trust and steady funding.

Even the next year is vital. Thailand must meet this challenge.

The nation’s future depends on it. Unfortunately, the kingdom has seen many enthusiastic new Ministers of Education before. Indeed, many have had a strong background in the industry. They ultimately failed because of the kingdom’s chronic problems. This includes a lack of funding and significantly, political instability.

No Thai government in the last two decades has implemented a long-term plan or developed tangible results.

The story so far has been one of acute disappointment. Certainly, it is one of the top jobs in the Thai government, but it has not been treated accordingly. It requires an enhanced budget, long-term vision and a bold plan of action.

