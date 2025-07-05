70 year old Udon Thani man played like a fiddle by Chinese sex doll scammers drops police report plan

Lonely 70-year-old Thai man duped by sex doll scammers after spotting a too-good-to-be-true deal. He paid ฿67K amid threats and fake fees, but no doll ever arrived. Shamed into silence, he dropped plans to file charges—but now speaks out to warn others.

A 70-year-old man from Udon Thani thought he’d found a steal—an exotic silicone sex doll for just ฿20,000, half the listed price. But the bargain was bait. Once he paid, the scammers tightened the noose. More fees followed: shipping, taxes, “insurance.” He shelled out another ฿23,000. Then came veiled threats—talk of police trouble and public shame. Desperate to avoid exposure, he kept paying. In the end, there was no doll. No refund. Just silence. And one elderly man left humiliated, out ฿67,000 and painfully aware he’d been played.

A 70-year-old man from Thailand has fallen victim to a sex doll scam. He lost ฿67,000 after trying to purchase a high-end silicone doll online. The man, using the pseudonym Mr. Tony, shared his story as a warning to others.

Mr. Tony recently returned to Thailand after working overseas for more than 30 years. He had been back in Udon Thani for only three months. Living alone and single for over two decades, he felt the weight of loneliness. Therefore, he searched the internet for a silicone doll to keep him company.

While browsing Facebook, he found a page called “Silicone Dolls Delivered Nationwide.” It advertised realistic, imported sex dolls with lifelike features. He saw images of attractive, curvy dolls, including one with mixed Asian-European features that caught his eye.

Scammer offers discount and promises special features to convince a lonely man to send payment

The listed price for the doll was ฿40,000. However, after contacting the page, the admin offered a special discount. They reduced the price to ฿20,000 and claimed it was a limited-time promotion. The doll, they said, had special functions like making sounds and being usable in multiple ways.

Excited by the offer, Mr. Tony transferred ฿20,000 to an account under the name “Nang Lamiad” on June 26. He believed the product would arrive within three to four days. The admin assured him it would ship from overseas and reach him quickly.

However, after four days, the admin contacted him again. This time, they claimed the doll had arrived in Thailand but required additional fees. He was told to pay ฿2,000 for shipping and ฿6,000 for customs taxes. Although he had doubts, Mr. Tony paid.

Later, on the delivery date, the seller asked for more money. They demanded ฿8,000 for the box and insurance. When he questioned this, the admin sent a photo of a Thai ID card belonging to a man named Mr. Nattawut. This was intended to reassure him.

Believing the deal was still legitimate, he sent the money again.

Fraudsters escalate demands using fake IDs, customs claims, police threats and media pressure

But the demands kept coming. The seller next claimed that customs police had arrested the shipment. To release the package, they asked for ฿7,000 more. They also threatened that Mr. Tony could be prosecuted if he didn’t pay.

He gave in once again and sent the money. Just an hour later, they contacted him again. Now they claimed the police required another ฿9,000. Soon after, they said he had to pay ฿15,000 more to “clear it with reporters.”

Altogether, Mr. Tony had paid ฿67,000. Yet, he received nothing. No package arrived. No doll was delivered. Messages from the seller stopped completely. That’s when he realised he had been scammed.

“I sat and thought: was this all just a trick?” he said. “I don’t hold a grudge about the money. But if someone else is tricked like me, how would they feel?”

He initially planned to file a complaint with the Cyber Police in Udon Thani. He even prepared evidence, including bank transfer slips and screenshots of the conversation. However, he changed his mind.

He told reporters that he was ashamed and he feared what his children and grandchildren might think if they saw the story in the news. He also worried about the possible legal consequences. Sex toys are considered obscene under Thai law. Although rarely enforced strictly, the law still exists.

“I don’t want to get involved in a lawsuit,” he said. “Let’s end it. I’ll take it as a lesson.”

Man speaks out to warn others and defends the use of dolls for health, safety and emotional support

Nevertheless, he decided to speak publicly to warn others. He said he hopes no one else will fall for similar scams. While he may not report it to police, he wants the public to know what happened.

Mr. Tony said his reasons for wanting a sex doll were not shameful. He had owned one during his time abroad, where such items are common. According to him, many people overseas use dolls to manage health or emotional issues.

“I don’t want to be a burden on a woman,” he said. “I don’t want a relationship, but I also don’t want to be alone.”

He added that he feared sexually transmitted diseases from human contact. “There are many dangerous diseases now,” he warned. “Even if you have money, you can’t always cure them.”

In his opinion, the doll offered a safe and private solution. “Sex dolls now are well-made, beautiful, and realistic,” he explained. “In many countries, they’re sold openly in stores. There’s no shame in it.”

Cyber Police say scams like this are rising and often target elderly or emotionally isolated people

Cybercrime officials say scams like this are on the rise. Victims are often elderly or socially isolated. Scammers typically use fake identities and make urgent requests for money. They build trust through chat, then demand more and more money using threats or fake documents.

“These fraudsters are skilled manipulators,” said a spokesperson from the Thai Cyber Police. “They know how to exploit fear, hope and embarrassment.”

He urged anyone who has been scammed to report the incident. Even if the item involved is sensitive or taboo, victims have rights.

“Don’t let shame stop you from seeking justice,” the spokesperson added.

Mr. Tony may never see his money again. But he said he hopes that by sharing his experience, he can prevent others from making the same mistake.

“I just wanted something to help with my loneliness,” he said. “But instead, I was tricked and humiliated.”

Man says his story is a warning and highlights the legal grey area around sex toys in Thailand

Although he has decided not to press charges, he made it clear that he doesn’t want anyone else to go through what he did. His story is a reminder that even in private matters, caution must come first.

“If anyone wants to buy something like this online,” he said, “please be careful. Don’t trust pages that look too good to be true.”

The case also highlights the legal grey area surrounding sex toys in Thailand. Officially, they are banned under the Customs Act as obscene objects. However, enforcement is inconsistent. Many items are sold online without clear legal status.

Legal uncertainty deters victims while scammers thrive and experts call for better protection laws

This legal uncertainty can deter victims from speaking out. It also gives scammers an advantage. Victims often fear that reporting the crime will lead to personal shame or legal trouble.

Despite this, experts encourage openness and legal reform. They say honest conversation and better oversight could reduce scams and protect vulnerable consumers.

As for Mr. Tony, he said the experience has made him more cautious. “Next time, I’ll think twice,” he said. “I won’t be so quick to believe everything I see online.”

His loss may never be recovered. But his words serve as a public warning: don’t let loneliness lead you into a trap.

