Thailand’s new cabinet took a solemn oath before the King and Queen at Dusit Palace. Amid political turmoil, Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai became Acting Prime Minister after Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s court-ordered suspension, as ministers vowed unity.

Thailand’s newly sworn-in cabinet met the King and Queen on Thursday morning at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. Hours later, the ministers reconvened as Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stepped up as Acting Prime Minister. The shift followed the court-ordered suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Despite the deepening political crisis, several cabinet members appeared upbeat, determined to project unity as uncertainty hangs over the government.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen delivered a solemn royal address to Thailand’s new cabinet this morning. The monarch called on ministers to carry out their duties with knowledge, ability and honest intentions.

At precisely 11:11 a.m., Their Majesties arrived at Amphorn Sathan Throne Hall, located within Dusit Palace. They were there to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet. Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister, led the ministers during this important occasion.

The cabinet was recently appointed by royal command and gathered to take an official oath of office. As tradition dictates, ministers must swear loyalty to the nation and declare their readiness to serve. The ceremony marked a symbolic and formal start to their duties.

New cabinet lineup includes former key figures with Paetongtarn Shinawatra named culture minister

The newly appointed ministers include several high-profile names. Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai has taken the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Mr. Suchart Tancharoen is now Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. Meanwhile, Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol has been named Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

In addition, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn now heads the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat has been appointed Minister of Commerce while Mr. Chantawit Tanthasit serves as Deputy Minister of Commerce with Mr. Decha Isara Khaothong is the new Deputy Minister of Interior.

Mr. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit will take charge as Minister of Labour. Notably, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra is appointed Minister of Culture, although her prime ministerial role remains in question.

Moreover, the education portfolio sees three new leaders. Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat becomes Minister of Education. She will be supported by Ms. Linthiporn Warinwatcharoj and Mr. Tewan Liptapanlop, both serving as Deputy Ministers. In the public health sector, Mr. Anucha Sasomsap and Mr. Chaichana Dejdecho will jointly serve as Deputy Ministers.

King urges ministers to lead with integrity and competence during royal oath ceremony at Dusit Palace

Also present during the ceremony were Mr. Prommin Lertsuriyadej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, and Mrs. Natcharee Anantasin, Secretary-General to the Cabinet. Their attendance underlined the gravity and importance of the event.

During the royal address, His Majesty spoke with clarity and purpose. He praised the cabinet’s determination to serve the nation. “All citizens want happiness and security,” His Majesty said. “If you sincerely commit to your duty, it strengthens both your morale and public confidence.”

He further emphasised the need for ethical and competent leadership. “I ask that you perform your duties with your knowledge, ability and honest thoughts,” he said. “Let this guide you toward sustainable prosperity for the country.”

Following the oath-taking ceremony, attention shifted to the Government House. At 2:39 p.m., the cabinet held a special meeting, again under the leadership of Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit. He chaired the meeting in his role as Deputy Prime Minister while acting as head of government.

Empty prime minister’s seat at meeting highlights legal limbo of suspended leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Interestingly, Mr. Suriya did not sit in the Prime Minister’s official chair. Instead, he used his usual seat as Deputy Prime Minister. The prime minister’s chair remained empty. This small but symbolic detail did not go unnoticed by political observers.

Meanwhile, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently suspended from acting as Prime Minister by court order, was also in attendance. She sat in the same row as other ministers. This arrangement reflected her current role solely as Minister of Culture.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court had ordered her to step aside from her Prime Ministerial duties. The decision followed an investigation into an audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Until a ruling is made, she remains unable to fulfil the role of Prime Minister.

Despite the political uncertainty, the mood in the meeting room was upbeat. Ministers were seen chatting in small groups before the session began. According to reporters, Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, the newly appointed Commerce Minister, walked around energetically, exchanging greetings and high-fives with colleagues.

Phumtham Wechayachai named acting PM as ministers focus on stability despite ongoing political turmoil

Then, as the meeting formally began, ministers moved to the agenda. One of the first actions was to appoint Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai as Acting Prime Minister for procedural purposes. He assumed the chair from Mr. Suriya and continued with the day’s business.

The smooth transition highlighted the cabinet’s focus on stability. It also reflected the ministers’ readiness to begin work despite political tensions.

Of course, today marked a significant step in Thailand’s unfolding political crisis. The royal address served as both a blessing and a mandate. Ministers were reminded to act with honesty, skill and a focus on public welfare.

The swearing-in earlier of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Culture Minister by Mr. Suriya is expected to later lead to another Constitutional Court petition seeking his removal. However, his role as Acting Prime Minister ended on Thursday after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Phumtham Wechayachai assumed the role.

Further reading:

People’s Party leader ‘Teng’ steps up with an offer, putting the country first to end any political deadlock

Political feud targeting the Prime Minister as Senators object to her swearing in as Culture Minister

PM Paetongtarn suspended from duties while Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit takes power

Teng warns People’s Party to stay clear of rising anti-democratic sentiment as political crisis unfolds

Opinion shows Prime Minister Paetongtarn finished with the public. Huge support for the People’s Party

Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile, the PM prepares for July 1st court date

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

Hun Sen’s mask falls. Speech on Friday clearly showed deliberate ill will to collapse Thailand’s democracy

Crazed Hun Sen threatens to expose Thaksin before Bangkok street protests as his evil empire is exposed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s casino plan may be the motive following Hun Sen’s betrayal of the Shinawatra clan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>