Rescue services and life vests save Spanish family after boat capsized one nautical mile off Koh Samui

A Spanish family of four was rescued after their long-tailed boat capsized off the coast of Koh Samui on July 1. The dramatic incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., just one nautical mile from Ao Thong Krut Pier in Taling Ngam.

According to local police, the accident was caused by unexpectedly strong waves. The boat, named Phet Daorung 7, sank almost instantly. Fortunately, all five people on board were wearing life jackets and survived without serious injuries.

The family, consisting of Ursula Diaz Perez (45), Pandit Garcia Hurtado (42), Naomi Karak Diaz (14), and Aaron Garcia Diaz (11), had rented the boat to explore nearby islands. They were accompanied by a Thai boat driver, 52-year-old Sutham Phetfai.

Before departure, Mr. Sutham made sure everyone wore proper safety gear. The group left the pier intending to visit Koh Tan and Koh Madsum, both popular destinations for day trips. However, the sea quickly turned rough.

Just a mile from shore, the vessel encountered powerful waves. Without warning, a large swell struck the side of the boat. As a result, the vessel lost balance and flipped over.

“Everything happened so fast,” said one official involved in the rescue. “The boat didn’t have time to recover before it sank.”

Immediately after the boat capsized, the five people were left floating in the open sea. Thankfully, a nearby tourist boat saw the accident. Without hesitation, the crew turned and sped toward the victims.

Meanwhile, Koh Samui Police Station’s radio centre received a distress call. Police Lieutenant Paitoon Klaewthanong, who was on patrol, was the first to respond. He quickly relayed the alert to Police Colonel Panya Nirattimanon, Superintendent of Koh Samui Police.

Colonel Panya then ordered a coordinated response. Officers from the Koh Samui Marine Police and local rescue units were dispatched to Ao Thong Krut.

By the time authorities reached the scene, the good Samaritan boat had already rescued the family and brought them back to shore. However, officials remained on-site to assess the situation and begin their investigation.

According to early reports, the boat had not shown any signs of mechanical failure. Instead, the sudden change in sea conditions appears to be the primary cause.

Even so, authorities are continuing to question both the boat driver and the tourists. Investigators want to determine if any other factors contributed to the capsizing. These include the boat’s load capacity, navigation path, and whether weather warnings had been issued.

Although the family escaped unharmed, the incident has raised concerns about boat safety protocols around Koh Samui. Therefore, local authorities are reviewing procedures to ensure better monitoring of small tourist boats.

Colonel Panya emphasised the importance of safety compliance. “We’re very lucky there were no fatalities,” he said. “But this is a warning. Safety checks must be taken seriously.”

In addition, he commended the boat driver for insisting on life jackets. “It likely saved all five lives,” he noted.

Tourism officials have also weighed in. They reminded operators to check weather forecasts before departure and to communicate with marine control stations. Moreover, they urged tourists to choose only licensed boats and certified guides.

Although this rescue ended well, experts warn that weather conditions around the Gulf of Thailand can change rapidly. Even during high season, sudden storms or strong winds can appear without much warning.

As a result, marine patrols around Koh Samui may be increased in the coming weeks. Extra checks may be introduced at piers, especially during peak travel hours.

Meanwhile, the Spanish family is reported to be recovering well from the ordeal. They expressed gratitude to their rescuers and the tourist boat crew who spotted them in time. It remains unclear if they will continue their holiday or return home early.

The boat, now lying at the bottom of the sea, is expected to be retrieved for inspection. Divers may be sent in the next few days, depending on weather conditions.

Of course, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of the sea. In particular, off the kingdom’s beautiful southern islands, where waters can sometimes be treacherous. While tourism is vital to Koh Samui’s economy, safety remains the top priority. With improved protocols and quicker response times, officials hope to prevent similar scares in the future.

