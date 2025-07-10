European fraudster arrested on Koh Phangan after joint Thai-Australian police raid. Over ฿19 million seized, including crypto and property. He used Thai nominee companies to hide crimes. Authorities vow to crack down on foreign criminals exploiting Thailand as a safe haven for gangster exploits particularly linked with cybercrime.

A European fraudster living the high life in Thailand was busted on Tuesday. A powerful raid by Provincial Police, the Immigration Bureau and Australian Federal Police swooped in on 54-year-old German Mr. David Guy Hamburger on Koh Phangan. He was arrested under a June 19th warrant. Thai authorities also seized more than ฿19 million in assets — including cryptocurrency, bank accounts, cash and property. The German had secretly set up four companies on Koh Phangan using Thai nominee shareholders to hide his crimes. This crackdown sends a clear message: no more safe havens for foreign criminals in Thailand.

A 54-year-old German man was arrested on July 8 in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, after a large-scale joint operation. The arrest involved the Immigration Bureau, Pathum Thani Police, Surat Thani Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Authorities confirmed that he was wanted in connection with a major online fraud network targeting Australian investors.

The operation followed an arrest warrant issued on June 19, 2025, by the Pathum Thani Provincial Court. Mr. David Guy Hamburger, the suspect, had been in hiding in southern Thailand after fleeing from law enforcement in connection with securities fraud. Notably, the charges also include entering false information into computer systems with intent to defraud.

Suspect a key figure in a transnational scam network deceiving Australians and laundering funds offshore

According to police, the suspect was a key figure in a transnational scam network. This group allegedly deceived Australians into investing in bogus financial products and shares. Then, the stolen funds were swiftly converted into cryptocurrency and transferred through offshore channels.

To avoid detection, Mr. David relocated to Koh Phangan, a remote island known for attracting long-term foreign residents. There, he set up four companies using nominee Thai shareholders. These businesses were used to conceal illegal activity and launder fraudulent earnings.

Police believe the use of nominee shareholders was deliberate. It helped obscure Mr. David’s true control of the companies and protected his assets. Therefore, officers have launched a broader probe into those who helped establish the businesses.

Importantly, several Thai nationals are now under investigation. Authorities suspect they played a role in facilitating the suspect’s financial dealings. They may face charges under laws prohibiting the use of nominee names in business.

Coordinated raids on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui seize key evidence and lead to arrest of Mr. Hamburger

During the coordinated operation, officers raided four locations on Koh Phangan and nearby Koh Samui. The searches followed warrants issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court. The locations included a luxury resort, a legal office, a private residence and a registered company headquarters.

At the resort, officers found and arrested Mr. David. He did not resist arrest. The search revealed extensive evidence linking him to the online fraud scheme.

In total, police seized assets worth ฿19,135,993 during the operation. These included ฿8,040,083 in cryptocurrency stored in a digital wallet. Moreover, they froze ฿6,230,910 held in four Thai bank accounts under various names.

Additionally, authorities confiscated a land title deed valued at ฿1,500,000 and four vehicles—cars and motorcycles—worth ฿2,265,000 combined. Officers also recovered 13 high-end watches, estimated at ฿605,000 in value.

Laptops and cash seized reveal detailed fraudulent scripts and victim information under the name Vivian

Furthermore, ฿495,000 in cash was discovered on the premises. Two laptops were also taken into evidence. These devices contained detailed scripts used to persuade victims to invest. Significantly, they also stored victim information and references to fraudulent shares under the name “Vivian.”

This content is now being analysed for further leads. Police believe the digital records will provide additional insight into the operation’s scale. The information may also help identify accomplices abroad and potential money routes.

Meanwhile, forensic teams are working to decrypt all relevant data. Digital experts from both Thai and Australian law enforcement are collaborating to process the materials. These efforts are expected to uncover further illegal activity linked to the suspect’s network.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomchit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, praised the operation’s success. He noted that international cooperation was key to locating and arresting the suspect. According to him, the case highlights the need for strong transnational policing strategies.

Authorities warn Thailand is no safe haven for foreign fraudsters, with new laws targeting nominees

Moreover, he emphasised the dangers of foreign criminals using Thailand as a safe haven. “This arrest shows that Thailand is not a hiding place for global fraudsters,” he said. Authorities have already begun reviewing other suspicious foreign-controlled companies.

In parallel, Thai lawmakers are drafting legislation to restrict the use of nominee shareholders. Currently, nominee structures are often used to mask foreign ownership and control. This practice has now come under increased scrutiny by enforcement agencies.

As a result, police have launched a nationwide crackdown. The campaign aims to dismantle networks using Thai business laws for illegal gain. This includes targeting shell companies and seizing assets where possible.

The Australian Federal Police played a central role in the case. Their intelligence and cooperation helped identify Mr. David’s location and criminal history. AFP officers also joined Thai officials in the raids and arrest.

Crackdown reflects growing regional cybercrime trends and Thailand stepped up enforcement against bad actors

This case is not isolated. It reflects a growing pattern of cybercrime and investment fraud targeting Australians from overseas. Many of these scams are run by organised networks based in Southeast Asia.

Thailand’s authorities are now stepping up their response. They are increasing enforcement capabilities, tightening financial regulations, and boosting international collaboration. The case also underlines the importance of digital forensic work in cracking modern financial crimes.

Legal proceedings will now continue in Thailand. Meanwhile, extradition to Australia remains possible, pending further coordination between both governments. Mr. David may also face charges under Thai money laundering and cybercrime laws.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are continuing to question individuals linked to the companies and assets. As a result, further arrests may follow, depending on the evidence gathered from the seized devices.

Notably, Mr. David is being charged for running clandestine businesses on Ko Phangan. These include a restaurant, a villa rental firm and a construction outfit. Therefore, the German is being investigated by Surat Thani for breaching Thailand’s strict Foreign Business Act.

In addition, authorities have made clear they intend to pursue the matter fully. They have vowed to recover all proceeds of crime and ensure justice for the victims.

