Clashes have erupted in the last fortnight between China and another ASEAN country besides the Philippines and Vietnam. On Wednesday, Indonesia reported it had driven off a Chinese coast guard vessel. It was the second such encounter following another incident on October 15. Indonesia is presently exploring seas near its Natuna islands within its declared exclusive economic zone. This area clashes with China’s claims to the South China Sea and has previously seen severe clashes between Chinese and Indonesian naval forces.

The incident further raises concerns about China’s aggressive enforcement of its territorial claims.

On Wednesday, Bakamla confirmed it had driven Chinese vessels from Indonesian waters for the second time this week. This follows an earlier incident on October 15. A Chinese coast guard ship had disrupted resource survey work conducted by the Norwegian-flagged vessel, Geo Coral.

Geo Coral conducting resource exploration in gas-rich waters near Natuna islands

The Geo Coral is exploring gas-rich waters north of the Natuna islands for Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina.

Ship tracking data revealed that one of the Chinese vessels, China Coast Guard 5402, returned to the area shortly after being expelled. Despite these confrontations, there were no reports of violence.

However, they emphasise the growing friction caused by China’s extensive maritime claims over nearly all of the South China Sea. China’s coast guard has frequently clashed with the Philippines in recent years.

These confrontations typically arise when Chinese vessels obstruct resupply missions to Philippine military outposts.

They also occur when China patrols reefs within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines has sought to counter Beijing’s tactics by publicising these encounters.

Indonesia maintains exclusive economic rights in contested waters despite China’s claims

Indonesia does not claim islands or reefs in the South China Sea. However, it holds exclusive economic rights over certain waters.

The overlap between Indonesia’s EEZ and China’s so-called “nine-dash line” has led to ongoing disputes over fishing rights and resource exploration.

In response to these incidents, China’s foreign ministry labelled the coastguard’s movements as routine patrols.

A spokesperson expressed Beijing’s willingness to enhance consultations with Indonesia. They aim to “appropriately handle maritime differences.”

China previously acknowledged Indonesia’s sovereignty over the Natuna Islands in 2015. However, subsequent events have strained relations.

In 2016, the Chinese coastguard forcibly recovered a Chinese vessel seized by Indonesian authorities for illegal fishing.

Indonesia closely monitors Chinese vessel patrols in response to ongoing confrontations

The current stand-off began on October 17 when a Chinese coast guard ship arrived near the Geo Coral. Since then, Chinese vessels have alternated patrols in the area. Bakamla has closely monitored their activities, deploying coast guard ships, maritime surveillance aircraft, and naval vessels to ensure uninterrupted resource exploration.

A recent video posted on Bakamla’s YouTube channel showed an Indonesian coast guard ship shadowing the Chinese vessel. Indonesian officers could be heard over the radio informing the Chinese crew they were in Indonesian waters.

They inquired about the Chinese vessel’s intentions.

In response, the Chinese vessel asserted that it operated in waters under Chinese jurisdiction. It reiterated Beijing’s claim of “indisputable sovereignty” over the South China Sea islands.

Bakamla affirms commitment to protecting Indonesia’s sovereignty and maritime rights

Bakamla stated its intention to maintain robust patrols in the North Natuna Sea. The agency emphasised the importance of protecting Indonesia’s sovereignty.

They also want to ensure that seismic survey activities proceed without interference from foreign vessels. As the situation unfolds, regional dynamics continue to shift.

Indonesia’s assertiveness in protecting its maritime rights could well serve as a model for other coastal nations facing similar challenges from China.

The incidents in the South China Sea highlight the growing tensions between China and Asean nations over maritime claims. Significantly, there have been no violent confrontations so far betwen Indonesia and China. Nonetheless, the recent frequency of these stand-offs raises concerns about potential conflicts in the future.

