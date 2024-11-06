historic-us-presidential-election-eventually-turned-into-to-a-full-scale-battle-of-the-two-sexes

Historic U.S. presidential election becomes a battle of the sexes, revealing deep divisions among voters. As polls close, women rally behind Kamala Harris while men support Trump, highlighting stark contrasts in priorities that could shape America’s future afterwards.

Just hours to go before the US polls close and the early results feed in, one thing is clear. This US Presidential election has represented a United States deeply divided. In particular among genders. Both campaigns have fought out a deeply contentious election focusing on key battleground states. However, in the campaign’s last few days, it has become clear that the battle was about gender or between the sexes as to the future of America.

As America approaches the election, deep divisions among voters are evident. The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump highlights significant divides, particularly along gender lines.

In late September, following a Trump rally in Savannah, Georgia, supporters of Harris gathered under the city’s iconic live oaks. Among them was Kyri Titus, a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“I’ve honestly never been into politics until I realised that I can do something about it and have a voice,” she said. At 20 years old, Titus emphasised her concerns as a young woman.

“I’m just figuring out what’s best for me.” Inside the nearby Johnny Mercer Theatre, opinions about Harris were starkly different. “You can’t put anything on the positive tally sheet; it’s all negative,” said Tommy Brown, a 72-year-old former car body repairman. Brown, a Trump supporter, criticized Harris, calling her a “joke” and a “hyena.”

Harris and Trump’s contrasting support showcases divisions, especially among women and men voters

On Tuesday, Americans will decide between Harris and Trump. Their choice will reflect the nation’s considerable divisions, primarily influenced by gender.

Women seem to be rallying behind Harris, who could become the first female US president. She has received endorsements from high-profile figures, including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, largely due to her commitment to reproductive rights.

Conversely, Trump has garnered support from men. He taps into male anxieties and traditional concerns about immigration and the economy.

The former president connects with men by aligning himself with their interests, including sports and entertainment. He brought wrestling star Hulk Hogan to the Republican convention and engaged in discussions on popular podcasts.

Polls reflect these gender divides. A recent NBC poll indicated that Harris leads Trump among women, 57 percent to 41 percent. However, Trump holds a significant lead among men, garnering 58 percent support compared to Harris’s 40 percent.

Concerns for future generations focus on women’s rights and Trump’s negative impact on voters

At one of Harris’s final rallies in East Lansing, Michigan, Deborah Matlock expressed her concerns for future generations. “They need abortion rights. They need female healthcare,” said Matlock, a 58-year-old supply chain analyst. “It feels very life and death.” Trump’s handling of reproductive rights has not helped his cause.

He struggles to distance himself from the Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Many view this decision as a setback for women’s rights. On the campaign trail, Trump has made strange claims about protecting women, often stating he would do so “whether they like it or not.”

Kelly Dittmar, director of research at Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, emphasised the importance of women voters.

“Women are the most reliable voters,” she stated. Past elections show that if Trump fails to attract more women, he may face difficulties at the polls.

Whispers of women secretly supporting Harris have gained traction.

Democratic Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin shared on Facebook that a friend who previously voted for Trump now intends to vote for Harris. “She thinks there are a lot more folks just like her,” Slotkin wrote.

Trump’s allies believe gender gap is overstated while education and class divisions remain stark

However, Trump’s allies argue that the gender gap is overstated. Conservative activist Amy Kremer from Georgia suggested that voters prioritise personal circumstances over party affiliation. “When women can’t put a roof over their head or food on their table, she’s not concerned about abortion,” Kremer remarked.

This election also reflects educational divides. According to a Pew Research Center poll, 53 percent of college-educated voters support Harris, while only 42 percent back Trump.

Conversely, Trump holds a solid lead among voters with at most a high school diploma, winning their support by 56 percent to 39 percent.

Trump’s populist stance on economic issues resonates with working-class voters. He promotes tariffs to protect local manufacturing and seeks to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay.

His supporters argue that he champions the struggles of everyday Americans. Harris supporters view Trump as a phoney champion of the working class.

They criticise his plans for deep spending cuts and his opposition to labor rights. Craig Edgin, a 62-year-old retiree, expressed his discontent at Harris’s rally. “His first presidency was a disaster.

The economy tanked, and he mishandled the Covid pandemic,” he stated. Racial divisions also persist in this election. Pew reports that 55 percent of white Americans support Trump, while 41 percent back Harris.

In contrast, Harris enjoys strong support from Black voters, along with significant backing from Asian-American and Hispanic communities.

Both campaigns strive to reach diverse voters while addressing issues of race and discontent

Both campaigns are attempting to reach new voters. Harris has allied with anti-Trump Republicans, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Geoff Duncan, a former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, noted that these voters might not support Trump but questioned their willingness to vote for Harris.

Trump is also making efforts to connect with disaffected Black voters and Latinos frustrated with US policies. However, his recent rallies have featured racially charged rhetoric, which could undermine these efforts.

As election day nears, voters face a critical decision amid the influence of gender dynamics

As election day approaches, Americans face a critical decision. In a climate of division, gender dynamics may play a pivotal role in determining the outcome.

First-time voters like Bernadette Hogan express confidence in Trump. “I think he could fix this country,” she stated, reflecting the sentiments of many undecided voters.

With stark contrasts between the candidates, the 2024 election promises to be a defining moment for the nation. This election certainly laid bare the deep fissures in American society. Nowhere more so than between the male and female points of view.

