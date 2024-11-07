Mayor Wichet Thaithongnum, a prominent community leader, was gunned down by assailants in southern Narathiwat province. The attack, linked to an ongoing insurgency, raises tensions following the recent dismissal of charges in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case.

A local mayor and community business leader has been heartlessly gunned down in the Rueso district of southern Narathiwat province. Currently, the murder appears to be linked to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand’s southern provinces. It comes amid frustration and anger within the local population, linked to the dismissal of charges at the end of October against officials over the Tak Bai massacre in 2004.

RUESO, NARATHIWAT – The mayor of Rueso subdistrict muncipality in Narathiwat was killed in a brutal attack on Thursday morning. Wichet Thaithongnum, 55, known locally as “Mayor Arm,” was shot dead by assailants at the Hand-in-Hand garment factory. The factory is a key community enterprise in the southern border province.

The attack took place at 11:40 a.m. while Wichet was holding a meeting at the factory. Authorities confirmed that four men, armed with military-style firearms, entered the meeting room. Wichet was discussing factory operations with Nuree Dewadalae, chairwoman of the community enterprise.

The attackers arrived on two motorcycles. After shooting Wichet, they immediately fled the scene, leaving him dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the attackers wore traditional Muslim clothing. Certainly, this may indicate an affiliation with local insurgent groups.

Hand-in-Hand factory plays a key role in the local economy as authorities probe possible insurgency links

The Hand-in-Hand factory is well-known in the region. Located in Yalaebor Village, Moo 5, Rueso District, it has been a hub for community development. The factory provides jobs and supports the local economy by selling locally produced goods.

Local authorities are still investigating the motive for the killing. Many believe the attack is linked to the ongoing insurgency in southern Thailand. The region has faced decades of violence, with insurgent groups waging an armed campaign against the state.

Wichet Thaithongnum was not only the mayor of Rueso but also held influential roles in the community. He was the chairman of the Narathiwat Sports Association and a board member of Narathiwat Community College. He was also the owner of the Hand-in-Hand factory, which played a crucial role in local economic development.

Legal developments in Tak Bai massacre case fuel frustration as attack on mayor raises local tensions

This attack comes just weeks after a major legal development in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case. That case, involving the deaths of dozens at the hands of Thai security forces, has been quashed.

In short, the statute of limitations on the charges expired on October 25. The annulling of charges and proceedings against the 14 initial suspects was confirmed by a Narathiwat court days later. Undoubtedly, this has caused outrage in the local community.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra later expressed her intent to visit the southern provinces. She acknowledged that the government’s relationship with the local Muslim population has been severely strained.

The attack on Mayor Wichet further deepens concerns. Many see it as an attempt to intimidate local communities and undermine the government’s efforts at bringing stability.

Attack on community leader’s factory worsens instability as local economy and peace efforts are threatened

The timing of the attack is particularly concerning. Wichet’s factory was a key part of the local economy and played a vital role in fostering peace and prosperity. In short, attacks on such community enterprises threaten to undermine these efforts, especially so in a region facing economic and social challenges.

The nature of the attack and the weapons used suggest it may be linked to the insurgency.

The firearms were military-grade, typically associated with insurgent groups operating in the region. At the same time, combined with the attackers’ clothing, the assault appears insurgency-related. For decades, the Muslim insurgency in the South has been fueled by cross-border smuggling and lawlessness.

This cold-blooded murder is part of a larger pattern of intimidation against local officials and community leaders.

Lately, several attacks have targeted individuals seen as cooperating with authorities. For instance, in July, a teacher and mother of three was killed inadvertently in Bannang Sata, Yala.

However, police later revealed that the attack was linked to a key insurgency figure. In brief, a relative involved in planting the bomb worked for the local authority in the area.

Certainly, the murder of Mayor Wichet highlights the dangers faced by those working to build peace in the southern provinces. Local leaders and community organisers are particularly at risk in a region still scarred by decades of conflict.

