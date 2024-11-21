bangkok-court-sentences-serial-killer-am-cyanide-to-death-as-14-more-murder-cases-head-for-prosecution

Thailand’s most notorious serial killer, “Am Cyanide,” sentenced to death for one murder, with 14 more cases set for prosecution. Driven by online gambling debts, Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn poisoned 15 victims over nine years, shocking the nation.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday, in a sober and sometimes horrifying verdict, sentenced Thailand’s suspected biggest mass murderer to death. Before the court, Ms. Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn stunned friends and family of her last murder victim with her attitude. She reportedly remained relaxed and nonchalant while chatting at length with her legal advisors as the court ordered her life taken away. This was the first case of fifteen murders that will be brought before the justice system. At the same time, Police Colonel Anek Taosuphap, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), told reporters that 14 more cases will be handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office next Tuesday, November 26.

Thailand’s Criminal Court on November 20, 2024, sentenced the country’s most notorious serial killer, 36-year-old Ms. Sararat, to death. The case, however, dealt with just one of 15 murders committed by her over a nine-year nightmare. Indeed, the defendant and now convicted killer has come to be known in the media as “Am Cyanide.” Though the charges in this trial pertained only to the death of one victim, Ms. Sararat has been implicated in a much larger spree of killings spanning nearly a decade.

Her crimes, all involving cyanide poisoning, have shocked Thailand and prompted a police task force in 2023 to meticulously investigate her extensive criminal activities.

Criminal Court sentences notorious serial killer Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn to death for one of 15 murders

Ms. Sararat, a woman from Ratchaburi, was arrested on April 25, 2023, after a police investigation linked her to multiple suspicious deaths.

As authorities dug deeper, it became clear that the killings were driven by a desperate compulsion, partly revealed as a combination of financial pressure and an addiction to online gambling.

In total, police are certain she was responsible for 15 murders and two attempted murders between 2015 and 2023. Undoubtedly, there may be more victims. All of those murdered or poisoned had relationships with the accused.

They were poisoned with cyanide, a lethal substance that shuts off oxygen to the bloodstream. The poison’s subtle effects often led to the deaths being misdiagnosed as heart attacks or natural causes.

Ms. Sararat was able to obtain the lethal substance from a number of firms. When arrested, she was carrying a bottle of the substance, which was later taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on April 25, 2023.

“Am Cyanide” sentenced for poisoning murder, but the full scale of her crimes spans years

The day following her appearance before the court, she was lodged at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution. The victim in this particular case was 32-year-old Ms. Siriporn Khanwong, also known as “Nong Koi,” a mortgage adviser who died unexpectedly on April 14, 2023.

The tragedy occurred during the Songkran holiday, while Ms. Siriporn was releasing fish at the Mae Klong River in Ban Pong Municipality, Ratchaburi.

According to police, Ms. Sararat poisoned her friend while they were en route to the river. CCTV footage of the scene showed Ms. Siriporn fainting, collapsing, and later dying.

When authorities investigated, they found traces of cyanide on the suspect’s belongings and in the car used that day.

That investigation and video footage revealed the full extent of Ms. Sararat’s crime. She showed no remorse for her friend’s suffering. After her friend died, she stole personal belongings from the victim.

Chilling pattern revealed in cyanide killings across Thailand linked to financial motive and gambling debt

As police pieced together evidence, they discovered a chilling pattern of behaviour. All victims were either friends or acquaintances of Ms. Sararat. In addition, all of the victims had been Ms. Sararat’s creditors.

Moreover, as police forensic officers examined the case, they saw a pattern. There was mounting evidence linking her to substantial sums of money, funnelled into online gambling accounts.

By the time of the final murder in 2023, Ms. Sararat had racked up losses exceeding ฿90 million. In conclusion, the money that had been lost to various online gambling platforms played a central role in her crimes.

The court’s sentencing of Ms. Sararat on November 20 marks a critical moment in the horror story of “Am Cyanide.” The investigation into the so-called “Am Cyanide Murders” began with a singular death.

However, it quickly expanded into a nationwide search of the serial killer’s actions. What had been buried for years suddenly appeared in the media in 2023.

In short, relatives of former victims suddenly came forward with their suspicions. These suspicions were later proven to be well-founded. Mothers, wives, and loved ones were all murdered.

Just before the last murder, “Am Cyanide” also suspected in fiancé’s death amid growing online gambling debts

Just weeks before Ms. Siriporn’s murder, “Am Cyanide” is accused of murdering her fiancé. Previously, she had moved with him to northeastern Thailand.

He was a moneylender who trusted his new love partner. Afterwards, the man’s family began to grow suspicious. Each story in this saga is profound, and the depth of suffering in the case is hard to explain.

On Wednesday, Ms. Sararat was found to have a motive rooted in financial desperation. At the time of her last murder, she was heavily involved in online gambling and had accumulated significant debts.

The case, however, also revealed that Ms. Sararat was not acting alone. Police uncovered a complex web of financial transactions.

Additionally, there were personal connections that hinted at the role of several individuals in aiding her criminal activities. Police Colonel Anek Taosuphap, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), provided further insight into the investigation.

He confirmed that all 15 victims were either family members, friends, or business acquaintances of Ms. Sararat.

Court’s verdict highlights the serial killer’s financial motives and lack of remorse during sentencing

He explained that each death followed a similar pattern: the victims were poisoned with cyanide, and the suspect had a financial motive related to the deceased.

In all cases, investigators found that Ms. Sararat had stolen from her victims, which further emphasised the financial nature of the killings. Colonel Anek also revealed that some of the victims had been critical to her, financially.

Debts and loans were a common theme in the relationships she had with the deceased. “After considering everything, in all 14 remaining cases, the investigators found that everything was consistent. In the deaths of the deceased, Am was involved in every case. It was found that Am was the debtor of every deceased. All of the cases were murders for property,” he said.

The Criminal Court’s verdict on November 20 highlighted not only the murder spree but also Ms. Sararat’s behaviour in court. Despite the severity of the charges, she showed no signs of remorse during the proceedings.

Victim’s relatives shocked by the convicted killer’s nonchalant attitude and indifference in court

While the relatives of the deceased mourned, some, like Ms. Chalida Phalamat, a key figure in the case, criticised Ms. Sararat for her lack of emotion.

Ms. Chalida recalled how Ms. Sararat appeared unaffected during the reading of the death sentence, wearing makeup and smiling.

The killer’s indifference to the pain she caused was evident, and this lack of empathy shocked the victim’s relatives in attendance. Ms. Chalida, known as “Ton Or,” described how the defendant did not react emotionally during the verdict.

The relatives of the deceased were understandably devastated. Ms. Chalida herself was in tears. She recalled how, despite the gravity of the situation, Ms. Sararat appeared confident, even smiling and chatting with her lawyer.

This nonchalance seemed to further amplify the grief of the victim’s loved ones. In summary, they struggled to comprehend the attitude of the convicted murderer before them in court.

Miscarriage in prison casts further light on Sararat’s character and possible escape from the death penalty

Moreover, a miscarriage while in detention added a tragic layer to the story. Under Thailand’s laws, a pregnant woman may not be executed. Ms. Sararat had been about five months pregnant at the time of her arrest. After that, she suffered a miscarriage in prison due to malnutrition caused by failing to care for herself.

She reportedly expressed no interest in keeping the child, even though doing so might have helped her avoid the death penalty. This revelation gave further insight into her mindset. Certainly, many, including Ms. Chalida, wondered if she still believed she could somehow escape punishment for her actions.

While the November 20 verdict focused on the murder of Ms. Siriporn, it was only one piece of a much larger puzzle. The investigation into Ms. Sararat’s activities uncovered a chilling pattern of behaviour across the kingdom.

From 2015 to 2023, Am Cyanide is believed to have killed in no fewer than nine different provinces of Thailand. Her actions escalated during 2022 and 2023, when the frequency of her murders increased, with seven deaths occurring in 2022 alone.

Authorities prepare 14 more murder cases linked to ‘Am Cyanide’ for prosecution next week

As police gathered evidence, they found that Ms. Sararat had been able to evade capture for years due to the subtle nature of cyanide poisoning, which often leads to deaths being attributed to natural causes.

Despite her conviction on Wednesday and incarceration, the case remains far from closed. Authorities have prepared 14 more cases for prosecution and expect to bring further charges against the suspect.

Investigators are scheduled to present these cases to the Prosecutor’s Office at 10 am on November 26. At length, this was confirmed by Police Colonel Anek on Wednesday. Colonel Anek confirmed that each of these new cases follows the same pattern. The victims were close to Ms. Sararat, they owed her money, and they died from cyanide poisoning.

Thailand’s criminal history is marked by the “Am Cyanide” case and the dangers of online gambling addiction

The fate of Ms. Sararat now rests in the hands of the court, but her ultimate conviction and execution are far from certain.

While the court has sentenced her to death, she can still appeal the ruling, first to the Court of Appeal and later to the Supreme Court. In Thailand, even those sentenced to death have the possibility of a pardon, adding an element of uncertainty to her case.

The Thai public overwhelmingly supports capital punishment. However, human rights groups and the international community are vehemently opposed.

Thailand’s 2018 execution and risks of online gambling prompt new scrutiny in “Am Cyanide” case

Thailand last executed a prisoner in a shock move in June 2018 when it executed 26-year-old convicted murderer Theerasak Longji by lethal injection. The move came six years after his initial conviction and sentence.

In the wake of this case, authorities have warned of the dangers posed by online gambling, which was the catalyst for Ms. Sararat’s killing spree.

The vast sums of money she lost to gambling platforms drove her to desperate measures. Later, police suspect that other individuals may have been involved in helping her launder money through online channels.

This has undeniably become a landmark case in Thai criminal history. It is the story of Thailand’s biggest serial killer, a woman driven by greed and a thirst for gambling. The public is stupefied not only by the heinous nature of the murders but also by the financial motives that drove them.

With 14 more cases pending, the “Am Cyanide” horror story marches on before the courts and ultimately the Corrections Department.

Ms. Sararat now finds herself on Thailand’s death row. Nonetheless, the danger of online gambling remains.

Last Friday, a Thai woman married to a German man, Ms. Kamonwan, brutally murdered her 65-year-old friend, Ms. Wanna Kuhner. The victim, who also had a German husband, had her fingers severed so that her jewellery could be removed.

Police in Rayong revealed that the motive for the heinous crime was desperation to pay online gambling debts.

