Siam University clarifies reports of a controversial Chinese police training course. The Thai government however urges the university to file a police complaint after unauthorized use of its logo and police paraphernalia. Participants have since returned to China.

This week, Siam University, the respected Thai private university at the centre of the Chinese police training scandal, responded at length. Certainly, it denied that the training course was approved by the university and attributed it to the actions of a member of its staff. In turn, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Supamas Isaraphakdi, has urged the university to file a criminal complaint. Police have confirmed that a Thai-Chinese businessman is facing charges for unauthorized use of police emblems. In the meantime, a disciplinary inquiry at the university has been set up. However, the affair still leaves many unanswered questions. Later, it was revealed that some of the Chinese participants in the course had already returned to China.

University urged to file a police complaint over Chinese police training. Participants return to China

Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Supamas Isaraphakdi, has thrown down the gauntlet to Siam University in Bangkok.

On Tuesday, following a press conference by the institution’s President, she urged it to file a criminal complaint with the police, particularly against a staff member who arbitrarily colluded in organizing a police volunteer training program.

Questions remain unanswered about this disturbing affair. Certainly, revelations to date confirm that an attempt was made to provide police training to 27 Chinese students.

Furthermore, they were awarded certificates and paraphernalia normally used only in day-to-day operations by non-commissioned police officers.

Reports last week from the Ministry of the Interior suggest the scheme was linked to a genuine defence association. Spokeswoman Trisulee Traisanakul suggested that ministry officials were ready to take action if required.

Minister points to unauthorized letter as key evidence, urges Siam University to file criminal charges

Certainly, Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi was resolute on Tuesday. In short, she made it clear that a letter issued by the university to the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3 using its logo was a potential legal infraction. The Minister referenced the Private Higher Education Institutions Act B.E. 2003.

Therefore, she urged Siam University President Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit to file a criminal complaint.

“The university should expedite the process as quickly as possible within one to two days because there is no reason to wait. We are all waiting for an answer,” Ms. Supamas said.

Previously, Dr. Pornchai, at a press conference, confirmed that a letter bearing the university’s logo had been signed by a Chinese executive, Dr. Li Zhang. Dr. Li is quoted as an assistant to the President of International Affairs at the university.

Later on Tuesday, after the press briefing, Dr. Pornchai visited Phasi Charoen Police Station.

He was there to brief police on what happened. However, the Superintendent at the station, Police Colonel Kittipong Phansri, said further charges might be considered. He intimated this would depend on the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

Minister demands swift charges while addressing unregulated non-degree programs at Thai universities

Nonetheless, Minister Supamas on Tuesday was adamant that charges must be pursued. She gave the university 1–2 days to do so. After that, she suggested the ministry might step in.

The Minister suggested her ministry was concerned about the misuse of the university’s logo. Furthermore, she indicated officials at her ministry were examining the whole area of non-degree courses. She acknowledged that presently, it appears to be unregulated.

Meanwhile, at Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Pornchai outlined clearly what had happened. The university boss emphasized that his institution was a victim in the matter.

An investigation was launched on January 3, with a report drawn up on January 5. Afterwards, Siam University sent a letter to Minister Supamas and her ministry outlining its findings.

At length, however, he confirmed that a course had been presented as linked with the institution from December 25–27 2024. Significantly, the first day of training was held on the university campus in Bangkok.

First day of police training held on campus, followed by off-site sessions with firearms and legal supervision

In brief, it took place in Classroom 1006 in Building 12 at the Siam University facility. Later, two days of off-site training were provided.

Earlier reports suggested this indeed included firearms training under controlled conditions, including the presence of a legal representative.

Additionally, Dr. Pornchai confirmed that a letter from Dr. Li Zhang was sent to the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3, inviting police participation in the course. Last week, it was confirmed that two senior officers had been transferred as a result of the news.

Significantly, Dr. Pornchai suggested that this letter was unauthorized. The letter used the Siam University logo and identity. However, no permission from senior management was obtained, according to Dr. Pornchai.

Additionally, the letter was not processed through normal secretarial channels at Siam University. Dr. Pornchai was similarly clear that this letter should not have been issued or signed.

University clarifies lack of involvement in police paraphernalia distribution, while participants paid fees

Furthermore, the university’s reports confirmed that it had spoken to students who participated in the scheme. Earlier, it was understood that 14 registered students at the university took part, while 13 were external registrants. The latter reportedly paid ฿38,000 each, although some received a discount of ฿5,000.

Dr. Pornchai revealed that no Siam University student paid the fee. Neither did the institution receive any of these monies in any way. Dr. Pornchai, in his address to the media, indicated that his report relied at length on testimony given by Dr. Li Zhang on the matter.

At the same time, the university had no involvement in the awarding of certificates, police hats, vests, wristbands, and neck tags embossed with a Royal Thai Police emblem and markings. Nonetheless, it is understood that the certificates and course materials used the Siam University logo in addition to Royal Thai Police emblems, in breach of the law.

According to Dr. Li Zhang, however, all these materials were prepared by the organizers of the course. This appears to have been a Chinese-based entity led by Mr. Ming Long, the Chief Executive Officer of the Thai-Chinese Business Association.

Earlier, Mr. Ming had presented himself to police to give a statement on the affair.

Thai week Police Colonel Kittipong Phansri, confirmed that Mr. Ming has been charged with an offense under the Government Marks Act of 1939. Police Colonel Kittipong is Deputy Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 9 and Acting Superintendent of Phasi Charoen Police Station.

University maintains victim status and plans disciplinary action against personnel involved in the scandal

In the meantime, Dr. Pornchai of Siam University insists the respected institution is a victim. Dr. Pornchai revealed that a disciplinary inquiry is proceeding in relation to the affair. This may, in turn, see the executive involved lose pay or even have their position terminated.

“However, in this case, Siam University must be considered as a victim as well because it was not involved in the operation. However, it was an arbitrary operation by university personnel in collaboration with outsiders. It caused considerable damage to the university’s reputation,” he explained in a statement.

“From now on, the university will take disciplinary action and punish personnel in accordance with the university’s regulations on personnel management 2021. We will take legal action against those involved in improperly claiming the name of Siam University in accordance with the Private Higher Education Institutions Act B.E. 2003.

“In addition, we will put in place preventive measures. The university regrets that this incident has occurred and has affected the public’s feelings. Siam University has more than 1,000 international students. Chinese students are only a fraction of the total students from more than 50 countries. The university is willing to cooperate with everyone to create good things for society in the future.”

Thai-Chinese businessman faces prosecution, but no complaints filed by Chinese students who paid fees

At this time, the only person facing prosecution is Mr. Ming, the Thai-Chinese businessman. Notably, police have also disclosed that none of the thirteen Chinese students who paid the ฿38,000 fee have come forward to make a complaint.

Indeed, it is reported that some of those involved have already returned to China. Undoubtedly, this affair still has many questions that need to be answered.

Not least, what was the purpose of the training and the provision of genuine looking and signed police paraphernalia? What is its link, as reported last week, to a registered Thai military defence association?

