Bangkok voyeur busted: 28-year-old earned ฿100,000 by filming 3,000 restroom videos. Subscribers paid ฿299 via platform X for access through Telegram and Google Drive. Arrested in Bang Kapi with devices seized. Faces Cyber Crime charges; police urge public vigilance.

A 28-year-old made ฿100,000 in a month by using mobile devices and a Google Drive account to create a homemade social network for voyeurs in Bangkok. On Friday last, at 7 am, Immigration Bureau and Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers broke down the door of a Mt. Nat’s condo unit in Bang Kapi, Bangkok. Afterwards, he told investigating officers that he recorded 3,000 video clips of restrooms across Bangkok to titillate his subscribers all by himself. He was arrested and faces legal prosecution.

A Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) unit set up in Bangkok to combat child sexual exploitation scored a significant success this week. It followed the discovery of an advertisement on the increasingly popular social media platform X.

The service advertised showed snippets of voyeuristic video clips of both children and adults using public restrooms in the capital.

Police later discovered a trove of over 3,000 separate video clips. In addition, 40 different victims had been identified at the time of the investigation.

TCSD raid uncovers voyeuristic video network with over 3,000 clips of children and adults in Bangkok restrooms

Subsequently, search and arrest warrants were issued, leading to a raid on an address in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. The suspect linked to the operation was identified as 28-year-old Mr. Nat.

The raid, led by Immigration Bureau officers and in association with an anti-child sexual abuse task force, targeted the property. Officers entered the premises at approximately 7 am, where Mr. Nat was identified and arrested at the scene. He was presented with arrest warrant No. 7/2568, dated January 16, 2025.

Investigators seized two mobile phones and an iPad during the raid, along with financial records. The operation was led by Police Colonel Runglert Khanchan, Director of the Anti-Child Sexual Abuse Online Group.

Bangkok raid leads to arrest of Mr. Nat and seizure of devices used to run voyeuristic video network

Officers later explained that the suspect advertised voyeuristic material on the platform X. Interested users were instructed to provide a TrueMove money wallet payment of ฿299. Once the payment was received, Mr. Nat directed them to a Telegram group.

From the Telegram group, users were granted access to a Google Docs folder via their email and identity, where voyeuristic clips were stored. Basically, these clips disturbingly featured both adults and children using restrooms across Bangkok.

Significantly, Mr. Nat admitted to police that he had recorded all the clips himself as part of his money-making scheme. He disclosed that his first X page had been taken down, but he subsequently created a second page to continue his activities.

Suspect charged after admitting to recording voyeuristic clips and selling access through platform X

At length, the homemade pornography network had only been online for approximately a month. However, during that time, the suspect generated ฿100,000 in income. Indeed it attracted approximately 335 subscribers. Later police are expected to identify the emails of those subscribers and pursue the matter further.

Mr. Nat now faces charges under the Computer Crime Act 2007 and other related offences.

In the meantime, the Royal Thai Police have encouraged members of the public to report similar illegal operations. Reports can be made via the main hotline at 191 or to the cyber police at 1441.

