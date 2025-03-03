A Swedish man in Pattaya broke down in grief early Sunday after rushing home to find his girlfriend had taken her own life. Police arrived at the tragic scene, where security had accessed the unit through a balcony window and confirmed the woman’s death.

A distraught Swedish boyfriend was consoled by Pattaya police on Sunday morning after they arrived at a condominium unit in South Pattaya. Hours earlier, a 25-year-old Thai woman, the man’s girlfriend, had taken her own life. Police entered the unit to find the man crying out in grief, lying prostrate beside his dead girlfriend’s body.

Shocked Royal Thai Police from Pattaya City Police Station on Sunday morning found a pitiful sight after responding to emergency calls. It came from a condominium building in South Pattaya.

Security officers at the building had previously assisted a Swedish man who was trying to access his home. The Swede had rushed to the condominium after receiving distressing reports from friends of his girlfriend.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Ms. Sureethip by police, was unreachable despite the Swedish man’s failed attempts to gain access to the unit.

Security officer climbs balcony and confirms woman’s death before Swedish boyfriend gains access to unit

This occurred at 4:04 am early on Sunday morning. The location was in Nong Prue, South Pattaya, in the Bang Lamung district of the city.

The Swede summoned security in the building. An officer was able to access a balcony window. From this vantage point, he was able to determine that the woman had already expired.

At length, she had used her clothes to hang herself from the unit’s door frame. Finally, after gaining access, the Swedish man laid down beside her and wept in grief.

When police arrived, they were deeply moved by the scene before them. They politely asked the Swedish man to move away from the body of his deceased girlfriend.

Police conduct forensic examination as reports emerge of a woman’s distress before taking her own life

This was done in order to conduct a proper investigation, including a forensic examination. The Swedish man cooperated as the police carried out their duties. The woman’s remains were later taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

Police confirmed that they had responded to a summons from security at the condominium complex. Previously, the security officer had been called by the man, who alerted them to the situation. Undeniably, his girlfriend had taken her own life.

Following a period when the security officer knocked repeatedly on the door, he attempted to access the balcony as an alternative. The security guard managed to climb up and glimpse inside the condominium.

Earlier, the Swedish man had left the unit for dinner. However, Ms. Sureethip had called a close friend that evening, expressing her distress over her boyfriend’s apparent lack of love for her.

Woman’s final phone call reveals heartbreak as she doubts boyfriend’s love before tragic death in Pattaya

“If I don’t really leave, he probably won’t shed tears,” she told the other woman. In turn, this was relayed to the Swedish man, causing him to rush back to his home. The woman’s friend was also in transit to meet the distraught 26-year-old.

However, both were too late—a pitiful tragedy had already struck.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutheeraphan Thapsri of Pattaya Police Station explained that the forensic examination and autopsy being carried out were routine. It was standard procedure.

Further reading:

American rescues a suicidal young Thai woman in Pattaya. It was her second attempt in two weeks

Stress of being on the run for 10 years finally led to suicide of 39-year-old in Pattaya standoff with police

Irish tourist questioned after fighting rampage in Pattaya knocked a police volunteer unconscious

Two tourists horrifically beaten on Pattaya’s Soi 6 within the city’s red light district on Sunday afternoon

Pattaya Motosai in fracas with Hong Kongers over ฿160 fare, refunds money after police are called

Police arrest motosai driver in Pattaya for the brutal assault of a tourist asking about a local fare

Inquest into death of Brit who died following a sucker punch outside a Pattaya Go Go bar

Irishman viciously attacked by Go-Go bar by a 10 man gang on his first night in Pattaya over dispute

Police crack the whip on late-night drinking in Pattaya after bizarre shootout at a local Thai bar

Go-Go dancers in Pattaya left out of pocket as salaries left unpaid by foreign bar owner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>