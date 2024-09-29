A 39-year-old man took his life in Pattaya after a two-hour standoff with police. He was wanted for a 2014 murder and attempted murder case in Ratchaburi. He posted a final message on Facebook before the tragic event unfolded.

A 39-year-old man took his own life on Saturday night in Pattaya. He was later confirmed dead at Chonburi Hospital due to severe brain injuries at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. His death came less than 24 hours after threatening a motorcycle taxi driver near the pier in Pattaya. On Saturday night, during police negotiations, it emerged that the man was wanted for murder and attempted murder by Ratchaburi police in connection to a case dating back to 2014. Nirutti Yaempuang ended his life after finishing a beer, sending a final Facebook message, and speaking to his mother.

A 39-year-old man on the run from a police warrant for murder and attempted murder died on Sunday morning. Mr. Nirutti Yaempuang was declared dead at Chonburi Hospital, where he was transferred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Earlier, he had been admitted to Pattaya City Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He had attempted suicide with a .32 calibre pistol.

The gun was a modified blank gun, altered to fire real bullets. The bullet entered his right temple and lodged in his brain. Due to the extent of his internal injuries, he was declared brain dead. His official death was recorded at 3 a.m.

Standoff in Central Pattaya ends tragically as armed man evades arrest for hours before committing suicide

Previously, a large force from Pattaya City Police Station was involved in a dramatic standoff with the armed and unstable man in the heart of the city.

The standoff lasted nearly two hours, and at one point, police hoped to rescue him. However, Mr. Nirutti was determined to avoid arrest.

Before that again, on Saturday morning, at around 4:47 a.m., Mr. Nirutti had threatened a motorcycle taxi driver with a gun. The driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Mr. Patipol Prapairat (nicknamed Folk), had approached Mr. Nirutti’s car, assuming he was a tourist looking for directions. This was near the pier in Pattaya.

The vehicle was a bronze Toyota Yaris. However, Mr. Nirutti rolled down the window and pointed a gun at him, asking repeatedly, “Do you have a problem with me?” Mr. Patipol retreated but was followed by the armed man.

Tension and confrontation quelled after girlfriend intervened in an escalating situation on Saturday

At that moment, Mr. Nirutti’s girlfriend exited the car and managed to calm him down. Mr. Patipol assumed the confrontation was the result of a lovers’ quarrel, with the man venting his frustration. Despite this, Mr. Patipol filed a criminal complaint with Pattaya City Police Station.

Later on Saturday, he spotted the car near an entertainment complex in Bang Lamung and notified police again.

Meanwhile, the police had been following up on the original complaint. CCTV footage from the first incident helped identify the car, and when it was reported again by Mr. Patipol, police responded in force.

A police operation involving 50 uniformed and plainclothes officers swung into action at 9 p.m. Police had already confirmed the suspect’s identity. The operation took place at Excite Square, on Pattaya Klang Road in the Nongprue Subdistrict of Bang Lamung, Pattaya.

Police cordon set up as unstable, armed and suicidal man is cornered in Parking lot and negotiations begin

When police arrived, the suspect exited his car and ran, but officers later spotted him at the edge of the car park, sitting and holding his gun. A 200-metre cordon was established.

The operation was overseen by Police Lieutenant Colonel Thananon Athipansee, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station. Lt. Col. Thananon initiated contact with Mr. Nirutti through his Facebook profile.

During their conversation, Mr. Nirutti confirmed his involvement in the earlier altercation with the motorcycle taxi driver. Significantly, he made it clear that he intended to take his own life.

He told police his main concern was the 2014 arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder issued in Ratchaburi. The gun he carried was believed to be linked to that case. Mr. Nirutti asked for a bottle of beer, which the police granted in an attempt to gain his trust.

Final Facebook post signals man’s suicidal intent despite brave and valiant police efforts to talk him down

Mr. Nirutti posted a final message on Facebook: “I love everyone. I created it myself. Therefore, I have to end it myself. I won’t let anyone get in trouble. This will be the last post of my life. Don’t call me. My battery is dead. I’ll talk to my mom. I love everyone.”

At 10:25 p.m., Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, made one final attempt to save Mr. Nirutti’s life.

He approached the suspect, coming within five metres, and engaged him in a 20-minute conversation. The senior officer believed Mr. Nirutti’s mood was softening.

However, as Col. Nawin walked back to consult with his team, a shot rang out. Mr. Nirutti had shot himself in the head and collapsed to the ground. Rescue workers and medical personnel rushed to the scene, and Mr. Nirutti was taken to Pattaya City Hospital. Police seized the .32 calibre firearm as evidence.

Witness reveals suspect faced job dismissal and stress before tragic outcome on Sunday morning

Later, police interviewed a 46-year-old witness identified as Mr. Wanchai, a colleague of Mr. Nirutti. He explained that the suspect had been facing dismissal from his job due to ongoing disputes with local motorcycle taxi drivers.

Mr. Nirutti had worked at a nearby entertainment complex. Pattaya Police confirmed that Mr. Nirutti Yaempuang was wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder case in Ratchaburi in 2014.

Before that, he had been involved in several firearms offences. The warrant for his arrest was still active and would have expired in 2034 under the statute of limitations.

Mr. Nirutti’s behaviour on Saturday morning ultimately led to his tragic death.

