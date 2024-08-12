Irish tourist in violent Pattaya brawl injures Bolt driver, knocks volunteer police officer unconscious, and lands in hospital. Locals restrain the man before he is questioned by police. The incident follows similar violent encounters involving tourists in May.

A violent fracas broke out in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya on Saturday night. Police patrols were summoned after 9:20 p.m. when an Irish tourist violently attacked his Bolt driver. During the brawl, a 52-year-old police officer was knocked unconscious by the crazed Irishman. The attacker himself was seriously injured by the younger Bolt driver, who acted in self-defence. “I want fighting,” declared the man, identified only as Mr. Paul, as he attacked the police officer. On Sunday, all those involved in the incident were questioned by investigators at Pattaya Police Station.

Forty-three-year-old Mr. Jaemsawai, in a statement to officers on Saturday night, explained how he picked up the Irish tourist and a woman on Saturday evening. The pickup point was Soi Bua Khao. Soi Bua Khao is the 1.7 km strip running from central Pattaya to South Pattaya, famous for the resort city’s controversial nightlife trade. The Irishman was with a Thai woman, and Mr. Paul wanted to be taken to Soi Khao Noi.

However, the seeds of the problem were planted when the Irishman used the Bolt driver’s GPS to pinpoint his destination.

Taxi ends up in the wrong place sparking a volatile situation between Bolt driver and inebriated Irish tourist

Afterwards, the taxi and its occupants ended up in the wrong place.

Despite this, the driver, Mr. Jaemsawai, made the best of things and offered to take the Irishman to the right address. Indeed, he lived in the same vicinity.

As the taxi made its way to the destination, the Irishman became more obstreperous. With mounting anger, he rebuked the Bolt driver.

Mr. Jaemsawai finally told the Thai woman that they would have to find another car or taxi. In turn, this caused the Irishman to become apoplectic.

He opened the door of the taxi and started yelling. Eventually, he attempted to assault the taxi driver from behind.

Altercation escalates as intoxicated Irishman assaults Bolt driver sparking a violent fracas outside the car

After that, the Irishman, who was extremely intoxicated, pulled the Bolt driver by the shirt collar. Following that, he grabbed a hold of the driver’s neck chain, angering the taxi driver.

In response, the taxi driver punched the Irishman in the face. The foreign tourist was bloodied as the fight moved out of the taxi.

At that point, a volunteer Pattaya policeman, hearing the commotion, intervened.

The Irishman, wearing a green and black Celtic Football Club jersey and with a Gaelic cross on his arm, tore at the taxi driver.

The location of the fracas was in Nong Prue in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. In addition, a crowd had developed. This was at 9.20 pm approximately on Saturday.

Intoxicated Irishman punches police volunteer unconscious before being restrained by locals

After that, the police volunteer, 52-year-old Mr. Nipon, attempted to calm the Irishman down.

“I want fighting!” shouted the Irishman and punched the police official unconscious.

Following this, a group of locals cordoned off the Irishman and prevented him from attacking the taxi driver again. Police arrived at the scene, handcuffed the Irishman, and laid him on the ground.

Subsequently, emergency services arrived and applied first aid to the police volunteer and the Irishman. The latter had suffered cuts and bruises to the head. Heavily bandaged, he was laid to the side.

After that, police took a full statement from the Bolt driver, Mr. Jaemsawai, who claimed he had acted in self-defence.

Injured Irishman taken to hospital as Pattaya police investigate Saturday night’s brawl incident

In the meantime, Mr. Paul was taken in the back of the police patrol to a local hospital for treatment. Senior officers at Pattaya Police Station were notified of the brawl on Saturday night and sent a patrol.

After restoring order, the injured were taken for medical treatment. Afterwards, all parties were questioned by police on Sunday.

The Irishman was reluctant to speak to the press. Notably, the Pattaya City Police have not yet commented further.

The brawl on Saturday night follows a similar incident in Pattaya’s Soi 6 Red Light area in May. At that time, two British tourists were badly beaten by security staff at a local hostess bar establishment.

Before that, in December 2019, Irishman Bart O’Grady was also badly beaten by local security staff.

It is understood Mr. O’Grady objected to the young age of some of the Go-Go dancers at a local club. The Irishman was set upon by a gang of ten and left to be found by a passerby the next morning.

