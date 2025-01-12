American man saves a suicidal woman in Pattaya, marking her second suicide attempt in two weeks. The 23-year-old was stopped from jumping off a pedestrian overpass, with police later intervening to ensure she received mental health care.

An American man came to the rescue of a 23-year-old suicidal young woman in Pattaya on Saturday evening. Mr. Joe decisively intervened as a small crowd watched on, and as the hysterical woman prepared to jump from a busy pedestrian overpass on Sukhumvit Soi 53 in the holiday city. She was later handed over to her family, but not before police insisted she be admitted for mental care. It was the woman’s second suicide attempt this week.

A 38-year-old American in Thailand made a split decision on Saturday while in Pattaya, which may have saved a young woman’s life. The incident occurred sometime after 5:30 p.m. on a pedestrian bridge in the Bang Lamung district.

It was on Soi Sukhumvit 53. A small crowd of people had gathered as a distraught and hysterical young woman attempted to clamber over the rails. The woman was crying, and it was evident that she wanted to take her own life.

The American, passing by wearing a backpack and a baseball cap, stopped and tried to reason with the woman. He offered her help. Nonetheless, the woman appeared out of control with emotion and determined to end her life.

Onlookers were disconcerted as the woman attempted to jump from the pedestrian bridge in Pattaya

Certainly, other onlookers appeared disconcerted by what was happening in front of their eyes.

After that, in a flash decision, Mr. Joe lunged and grabbed the young woman. In short, he was successful in pulling her back to safety. However, the American suffered some injury as his legs were chafed by the concrete wall.

“I noticed her standing there crying and feared she might be in danger,” Joe told Thai reporters. “I tried talking to her and offering help, but she didn’t respond and continued crying. When I saw an opportunity, I acted quickly to bring her to safety.”

Afterwards, first responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center in Pattaya were on the scene. They were joined by local police. The distraught woman was comforted by some of the female volunteers.

Police contacted the woman’s family and determined she should receive mental health care

Later, Pattaya police said they had contacted the woman’s family. Presently, they are determined that she should be placed in care and receive treatment for her mental health.

Afterwards, it emerged that the woman, dressed in the same clothing, had been involved in another incident. Previously, on January 7th, she had attempted to jump from a five-story building in central Pattaya. She was subsequently talked down by family members, including her boyfriend.

The 23-year-old woman wore blue plaid pants and a dark Ray-Ban T-shirt.

Suicide rates in Thailand are on the rise, driven by economic stress and lack of social welfare

It comes as suicide is soaring in Thailand. Driven by a poor economy and shortage of money, the situation reached crisis level during the pandemic emergency. In brief, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide in Thailand rose by 32% from 2017 to 2022.

In a country with no social welfare net, it is not surprising the highest number of suicides is among the elderly or those over 55 years of age. In particular, this included older Western foreigners in Thailand who often become separated from their families at home.

Furthermore, the WHO figures show suicide attempts are highest among 15-19-year-olds. Often seen as a cry for help, there were no less than 31,402 such incidents recorded in 2023.

