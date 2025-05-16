Israeli and Thai wife arrested. Cannabis shop raided Thursday for selling Magic Mushrooms to tourists

Israeli man and Thai wife arrested in Koh Samui raid after selling magic mushrooms to tourists from cannabis shop. Police seized drugs and cash in a sting operation. Officials warn foreign-Thai partnerships abusing cannabis licences will face prosecution.

Police on Koh Samui have shut down another thriving business linked to illegal activity and foreign nationals. This time, an Israeli man and his Thai wife were caught running a cannabis dispensary that was secretly selling bags of magic mushrooms to foreign tourists at a beachside location. The sting operation, led by Koh Samui District Chief Amorn Chumchuai, was carefully planned and executed. Officers moved in after confirming the illicit sales. The couple were caught red-handed and are now facing legal prosecution. If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison.

A late-night sting on Koh Samui led to the arrest of an Israeli man and his Thai wife. They were caught selling hallucinogenic mushrooms from their cannabis shop, “Snoopy Samui,” located in Bo Phut’s Village 2.

The couple ran what appeared to be a legal cannabis dispensary. However, officers say it was a front for a narcotics operation targeting tourists. The mushrooms, known locally as “cow dung mushrooms,” fall under Thailand’s Category 5 narcotics law.

The raid followed a citizen’s tip-off to local officials. In response, Koh Samui District Chief Amorn Chumchuai ordered immediate action. On the night of Thursday, May 14, officers from ISOC Region 4 and Bo Phut Police set up a sting operation.

Undercover agents arrived at the shop with photocopied 1,000-baht banknotes. They observed a foreign man and a Thai woman working behind the counter. After a short exchange, one agent purchased a bag of mushrooms for ฿800.

The transaction confirmed the tip-off. Officers then moved in and arrested the suspects on the spot. They were identified as Mr. Ben, 29, an Israeli national, and Ms. Bualoei, 39, his Thai wife.

Inside the shop, officers conducted a search. They discovered four separate containers of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The seized evidence included a 2.32-gram bag, a 58-gram bag, and two jars weighing 247 and 173 grams.

Police confiscated the mushrooms along with the marked banknotes. The couple was charged with possession of Category 5 narcotics with intent to sell. They also face charges for illegal distribution under Thai law.

If convicted, they could receive up to two years in prison. Alternatively, they may be fined up to ฿40,000 — or both.

Although cannabis is now legal in Thailand under regulation, hallucinogenic mushrooms remain banned. Yet some cannabis shops are reportedly using legal licences to conceal illegal trades.

Authorities say this case is a textbook example. The shop was registered for cannabis sales. But instead, it peddled psychedelic mushrooms to tourists lured by the beachside setting and relaxed vibe.

Ms. Bualoei’s role in the business has come under scrutiny. She was not merely assisting her husband but allegedly involved in direct sales. Her Thai citizenship may have been used to secure permits and ease inspections.

This strategy — foreign investors working with Thai partners — is becoming more common. As a result, investigators are warning of growing abuse of the cannabis licence system.

The Koh Samui bust also shines a spotlight on recent behaviour by Israeli nationals in Thailand. In fact, this incident is the latest in a string of controversies involving Israeli tourists and expats.

Only days earlier, an Israeli woman went viral for refusing to remove her shoes at a Koh Pha Ngan café. Her rant against local customs sparked backlash. She claimed Israel made Thailand richer — a remark that triggered furious responses online.

In April, another Israeli was caught leading unauthorised jungle treks with children. That same month in Pattaya, a different Israeli defecated in a taxi and refused to pay damages. In March, four Israelis stormed a hospital emergency room in Pai and disrupted medical staff.

Back in January, yet another Israeli man was arrested for trying to exchange fake US currency in Pattaya. These repeated incidents have frustrated locals and tarnished perceptions of Israeli visitors.

Consequently, the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok issued a formal appeal. It urged Israeli tourists to respect Thai laws and customs.

Now, Koh Samui officials say they are stepping up enforcement. Shops acting as covers for harder drugs will be targeted. Tourist areas are under surveillance. According to authorities, the crackdown is just beginning.

Magic mushrooms — or psilocybin mushrooms — are not just illegal in Thailand. They can also be dangerous. Although some users seek spiritual or psychedelic experiences, the risks are significant.

After ingestion, psilocybin is converted into psilocin. This compound affects brain chemistry and perception. Trips can include hallucinations, paranoia, and extreme emotional swings. For some, the experience is terrifying, not enlightening.

“Bad trips” often lead to risky behaviour. Users may wander into traffic, climb rooftops, or jump into the ocean. There have been cases of injury, trauma, and even death linked to psilocybin misuse.

Physical symptoms are common. These include vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. Judgment is impaired, so accidents during trips are more likely.

In some cases, mushroom poisoning can cause liver or kidney failure. Certain wild species contain toxins that are fatal if ingested. Poisoning symptoms vary depending on the species and amount consumed.

However, some mushrooms — not hallucinogenic ones — do offer health benefits. Cremini and portabella mushrooms, for example, contain selenium. This mineral helps produce antioxidants, which protect cells from damage.

Reishi mushrooms, though not psychoactive, may reduce stress and improve sleep. They support brain clarity and bolster immune function. However, these benefits only come from approved supplements, not illicit street drugs.

Thailand’s drug laws are strict. There is little tolerance for narcotics, especially in tourist areas. For visitors unaware or dismissive of the rules, the consequences can be severe and swift.

As for Mr. Ben and Ms. Bualoei, they now await prosecution. Their beachside venture — once pitched as a trendy cannabis spot — is now a crime scene. The case serves as a warning: in Thailand, using cannabis laws as a cover for selling banned drugs is a gamble that ends in handcuffs.

