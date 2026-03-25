Thai ships can sail through the Hormuz Strait but there is renewed concern for the three missing sailors

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raises concern over three crew left on the damaged cargo vessel Mayuree Naree after a March 11 strike by Iranian forces. Iran and Oman reached the ship, but their fate remains unconfirmed as Thailand secures Hormuz passage for its vessels with one confirmed transit already.

There was good news for the Thai government on Tuesday with confirmation that a Thai ship carrying oil for Bangchak Corporation transited the Strait of Hormuz. However, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow remained uncertain about the fate of three stranded crew members aboard the stricken Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree, which was hit on March 11 when 20 crew were evacuated. He said Oman and Iran had “encountered” the three crew members but did not confirm whether they were well or alive. On March 15, the Royal Thai Navy suggested the crew were alive, but conditions were still not right for a rescue.

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, raised concerns Tuesday about three Thai crew members on a damaged cargo vessel. The ship, Mayueer Nare, was struck by Iranian forces on March 11, 2026.

As a result, three engineering crew members remained aboard the vessel. Their condition remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to gather information through diplomatic channels. Officials said the issue now remains under active monitoring.

The ministry identified the men shortly after the incident. They are Kiattisak Pawaphucha, Mr. Phanupong Muangtan, and Mr. Chawalit Chaiwong. However, authorities have not confirmed their current status. Therefore, the ministry continues to seek verification from partners in the region. At the same time, officials stressed that all available information is being reviewed.

Press conference outlines Middle East developments and reports joint Iran-Oman operation reaching vessel

The matter dominated a press conference on March 24. During the briefing, Sihasak outlined developments across the Middle East. In addition, he detailed Thailand’s diplomatic actions related to shipping and the crew.

Earlier that morning, the ministry received an update from the Iranian ambassador to Thailand. The ambassador, Nosreddine Haidari, reported a joint operation by Iran and Oman. According to the message, teams attempted to access the damaged vessel.

Subsequently, the joint team reached the ship. Moreover, they encountered three Thai crew members aboard the vessel. However, their fate has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, further verification is underway.

At present, confirmation from Iran or Oman is still pending. Meanwhile, the ministry said investigations continue. Officials added that additional updates are expected once confirmation is received.

Thailand seeks safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran coordinates transit for Thai vessels

In parallel, Thailand addressed the safety of its commercial shipping. Consequently, Thai authorities requested safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The request was delivered directly to Iran through diplomatic channels.

Sihasak said Thailand is not a party to the conflict. Therefore, the government asked Iran to facilitate safe transit for Thai vessels. In response, the Iranian ambassador agreed to coordinate the process.

Furthermore, Iran requested a list of Thai ships expected to pass through the strait. After that request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted vessel details. The ministry confirmed two ships in its report. One vessel belongs to Bangchak Corporation. Another vessel belongs to SCG Chemicals. Both ships were scheduled to transit the strategic waterway.

Soon after, the ministry received confirmation about one vessel. A Bangchak ship carrying oil successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, officials reported the ship is now returning to Thailand. The update arrived on March 23. Consequently, Thai authorities described the passage as important for shipping safety.

Focus remains on stranded crew despite safe transit of Bangchak vessel and ongoing diplomatic contacts

However, concern remains centred on the stranded crew.

Sihasak noted that Bangchak is a major Thai oil and energy conglomerate. The vessel involved in the transit was transporting oil cargo. Therefore, its safe passage carried operational significance.

At the same time, the minister repeated information received earlier from Iran and Oman. According to the report, their joint team encountered three Thai crew members aboard the damaged vessel. Nevertheless, officials stressed that confirmation of their condition remains incomplete.

Meanwhile, the ministry continues to coordinate with both governments. Until confirmation arrives, the status of the crew remains unresolved. In addition, the minister addressed broader developments across the Middle East. He said the United States claims it is negotiating with Iran. However, Iran denies those claims and alleges further attacks.

Minister outlines regional tensions as US, Iran claims diverge and Israel continues attacks in Iran

At the same time, the United States maintains its position that negotiations are underway. Nevertheless, it is also reinforcing its military presence in the region. Furthermore, Sihasak said Israel continues attacks on various targets inside Iran. As a result, the regional situation remains active and closely monitored by governments.

During the briefing, the minister described the moment as a critical juncture. He said reports of diplomatic talks are being watched carefully. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to affect global conditions. According to the minister, tensions have already influenced several countries, including Thailand. Consequently, authorities are tracking developments closely.

Despite the tensions, diplomatic contact with Iran continued regarding shipping routes. Meanwhile, the ministry maintained communication with Iranian officials about vessel movements. In addition, Iran reiterated its willingness to coordinate safe transit for Thai ships. Officials said further updates will follow when available.

Thai Navy earlier suggested the crew was alive as authorities await Iran or Oman confirmation on their fate

At the same time, verification of the three crew members remains a priority for Thai authorities. The ministry is waiting for confirmation from Iran or Oman.

On March 15, a Royal Thai Navy briefing had suggested that the engineering crew members were alive. Naval personnel said that they had survived the attack but could not be rescued by Oman’s Navy on March 11.

Finally, Sihasak acknowledged assistance from both governments. He thanked Iran and Oman for reaching the damaged vessel. He also thanked Iran for allowing the Thai ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the situation remains unresolved, and updates are expected once confirmation is received.

Further reading:

Navy and Foreign Affairs personnel working on a rescue mission for 3 stranded on stricken Thai vessel

Iranian war rages into its third week as the Royal Thai Navy reveals sailors are safe and urges caution

Ministers scramble to secure oil supplies due to Middle East War. Rationing at petrol stations starts

Thai vessel evacuated in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under fire and suffering engine room damage

Thailand advises all 77k nationals in the Middle East to evacuate the region as the US Iran war ratchets up

Naval war in focus Thursday as US Iranian war widens further leaving Thailand’s tourism sector reeling

US Ambassador Seán O’ Neill briefed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on War

Prime Minister Anutin urges calm as real fears grow over a volatile and dangerous war in the Middle East

Visa waivers, discounted hotel stays and 2,000 baht a person per day for stranded tourists announced

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