Israeli tourist Yoad Cohen, 32, was arrested in Phuket after stealing a motorbike from a hospital car park. Caught at a Thalang hotel with the stolen bike parked outside. CCTV led police to him. Faces theft charge under Section 334 and up to three years in Thai prison.

Police in Phuket have arrested a 32-year-old Israeli national in connection with the opportunistic theft of a motorbike on Monday, April 21. He was apprehended at a hotel on the island, where the stolen white motorbike was found parked outside. Officers traced the vehicle from its original location at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj in Wichit to the hotel in the Thalang area. The bike’s owner had left the key in the ignition and did not report the theft for three days. The suspect has been charged with theft under Section 334 of the Criminal Code and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

An Israeli man has been arrested in Phuket after stealing a motorcycle from a hospital car park and evading police for over a week. The suspect, 32-year-old Yoad Cohen, was apprehended on April 30. He had stolen a white Honda Click from the car park of Bangkok Hospital Siriroj on April 21.

The theft occurred in the Wichit sub-district, on Chaloem Phrakiat Road. The owner of the motorcycle, a Thai man whose name was not released, admitted he left the key in the ignition. However, he only reported the theft three days later, on April 24, at Wichit Police Station. The reason for the delay was not explained.

Police used CCTV to trace Israeli suspect from hospital car park to hotel in Thalang where the arrest was made

Despite the late report, police acted quickly. They reviewed CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding streets. From this, they identified the suspect as a foreigner. Soon after, investigators confirmed the man to be Mr Cohen, an Israeli national.

Authorities tracked Cohen to a hotel in the Thalang district of Phuket. On Wednesday, April 30, officers moved in and arrested him at the hotel. The stolen motorcycle was found parked nearby.

Inside his hotel room, police discovered the clothes Mr Cohen wore during the theft. This matched the footage from the CCTV recordings.

During interrogation, the Israeli national admitted to the crime. He was taken to the police station for formal proceedings. He has been charged with theft under Section 334 of Thailand’s Criminal Code. This charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Mr. Cohen in the meantime remains in custody while awaiting further legal action.

Arrest follows a series of high-profile theft cases involving foreigners in Phuket and other Thai provinces

This incident is part of a growing pattern of crimes involving foreigners in Thailand. Just one month earlier, in March, a Hungarian man was arrested in Chon Buri. He stole ฿1.5 million in cash from a Thai businessman. The suspect broke a car window to grab an envelope full of money. Fortunately, he was quickly caught.

In a separate case in February, police caught an Australian couple stealing from foreign tourists in Phuket. They had taken valuables from two foreign nationals. Their images and the motorcycle’s registration plate were clearly visible in security footage. As a result, they were arrested shortly after.

Also in February, a foreign man was seen stealing an iPhone worth nearly ฿60,000 from a shop in Phuket. That case, however, has not been resolved. Police have not issued any updates on the suspect’s identity or arrest.

Due to the repeated nature of such crimes, authorities have stepped up surveillance efforts in tourist areas. They continue to urge visitors and locals alike to remain cautious.

Quick police work and CCTV surveillance praised as motorbike traced and recovered without damage

Notably, the theft in Phuket could have been avoided. The victim’s decision to leave the key in the ignition made the motorcycle an easy target. Although the mistake was unintentional, it created an opportunity for theft.

Still, the police response was efficient. Within days of receiving the complaint, they had reviewed evidence, identified the thief, and made an arrest.

According to Wichit police, cooperation between units was key. Surveillance footage from nearby businesses also helped trace the suspect’s movements after the crime.

Moreover, investigators praised the clear quality of the CCTV footage. It provided crucial details, including a clear view of the suspect’s face and clothing. This helped confirm Mr. Cohen’s identity before officers moved in to make the arrest.

Meanwhile, the stolen motorcycle has been returned to its rightful owner. Police have not disclosed whether any damage occurred during the time it was missing.

Authorities warn that repeated incidents could harm Phuket’s safe image as Cohen remains in custody

Tourism officials in Phuket expressed concern over the growing number of foreign-related theft cases. They say such incidents, though still rare, can damage the island’s reputation as a safe destination.

To prevent further cases, they advise tourists to lock vehicles, secure valuables and report suspicious activity promptly.

Finally, the arrest of Mr Cohen brought a swift end to a week-long search. Unusually the suspect appeared happy when presented by police with legal proceedings. Indeed, a prosecution which could see him serve time in a Thai prison. Meanwhile, he continues to be held by police before a court appearance.

